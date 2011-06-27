Vehicle overview

Mazda's history with small pickups goes back several decades. Back in the 1970s, the Japanese automaker produced the Ford Courier, which was nothing more than a rebadged version of Mazda's own design. It was successful mostly due to the strong Ford brand name. In the early 1980s, Mazda decided to redesign its small pickup. The company christened its newest creation the B-Series.

This time around, Ford decided to engineer its own small truck, banking on its brand name to draw in the customers and thus the Ranger was born. Ford was right, and the Ranger became far more popular, as the B-Series market share withered. In a reversal of previous fortunes, Mazda was forced to rely on Ford to provide a basis for the B-Series, and it was recast as a modified Ford Ranger for the 1994 model year. Under the skin and inside the cab, the Ranger and the B-Series were identical; minor styling changes were the only differences that made the Mazda truck unique.

A 1998 freshening resulted in a more dynamic design for the Mazda B-Series, with flared fenders and unique trim inside and out. While some of its styling cues distinguish it from its stronger-selling Ford cousin, the Mazda truck lacks the configurations and feature content available to the Ranger. However, it should be noted that Mazda offers a better warranty and often offers deep discounts to clear the B-Series from dealer lots. Unfortunately, the 2006 Mazda B-Series has remained basically unchanged for over a decade, and it has been significantly outpaced by the competition in recent years.