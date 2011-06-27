  1. Home
2006 Mazda B-Series Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver, tough underpinnings.
  • Dated platform results in a choppy ride and a cramped interior, no crew-cab model, limited lineup doesn't match many consumers' needs.




Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless the Mazda name holds a special place in your heart, there's no reason to consider the 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck when there are several equally capable and infinitely more modern competitors available for the same price.

Vehicle overview

Mazda's history with small pickups goes back several decades. Back in the 1970s, the Japanese automaker produced the Ford Courier, which was nothing more than a rebadged version of Mazda's own design. It was successful mostly due to the strong Ford brand name. In the early 1980s, Mazda decided to redesign its small pickup. The company christened its newest creation the B-Series.

This time around, Ford decided to engineer its own small truck, banking on its brand name to draw in the customers and thus the Ranger was born. Ford was right, and the Ranger became far more popular, as the B-Series market share withered. In a reversal of previous fortunes, Mazda was forced to rely on Ford to provide a basis for the B-Series, and it was recast as a modified Ford Ranger for the 1994 model year. Under the skin and inside the cab, the Ranger and the B-Series were identical; minor styling changes were the only differences that made the Mazda truck unique.

A 1998 freshening resulted in a more dynamic design for the Mazda B-Series, with flared fenders and unique trim inside and out. While some of its styling cues distinguish it from its stronger-selling Ford cousin, the Mazda truck lacks the configurations and feature content available to the Ranger. However, it should be noted that Mazda offers a better warranty and often offers deep discounts to clear the B-Series from dealer lots. Unfortunately, the 2006 Mazda B-Series has remained basically unchanged for over a decade, and it has been significantly outpaced by the competition in recent years.

2006 Mazda B-Series Truck models

Available as either a two-door regular cab or a four-door extended cab, the Mazda B-Series is further broken down into three basic trim levels, base, Dual Sport and SE. Base models are available as either a 2WD regular cab or an extended cab with either two- or four-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes a tachometer, sliding rear window, AM/FM stereo and 15-inch steel wheels (16-inch on 4WD models). Dual Sport models can be had in either body style but are 2WD only. A standard raised suspension gives all Dual Sports the look of a 4WD truck without the added expense. The top-line SE trim level is offered on the 4WD extended cab only and features alloy wheels, air conditioning, a CD player, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. Many of these features are available as options on the less expensive models.

2006 Highlights

The Mazda B-Series is unchanged for 2006.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the Mazda B-Series. Two-wheel-drive models can be had with a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque, or a 3.0-liter V6 with 150 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. Four-wheel-drive models come standard with a 4.0-liter V6 with 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is standard on all models, except the SE extended cabin which comes with a five-speed automatic. The automatic is optional on all trim levels. Tow ratings are under 3,000 pounds with the four-cylinder and the 3.0-liter V6, while the 4.0-liter V6 has a decent 5,580-pound trailer rating.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard on all models. In government crash tests, the Mazda B-Series earned four stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal- and side-impact crashes. The IIHS gave this compact pickup a rating of "Acceptable" (the second highest of four) after conducting its frontal-offset impact tests.

Driving

Despite its low horsepower rating, the 4.0-liter V6 offers respectable acceleration for this class, and the five-speed automatic does a fine job of managing the power. The B-Series feels underpowered with either the four-cylinder or the 3.0L V6. All models are easy to maneuver thanks to the truck's small size, but the basic platform and underpinnings are outdated, resulting in a rough, harsh ride. The 2006 Mazda B-Series is a good performer off-road, but the lack of an optional off-road package means you'll have to go to the aftermarket to outfit it properly for trail duty.

Interior

The B-Series cabin has a dated feel, and unlike Ford's Ranger, the Mazda truck can't be optioned with leather upholstery or a premium sound system. There isn't much legroom, and the seats are still low and flat, so don't expect long-range comfort. Extended-cab models have twin jump seats in the rear; the side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used by extra passengers in a pinch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My B2300
clickplay,04/16/2008
What I like about my truck. It has always started, gets pretty good mileage for a pick-up truck. I nearly always get 28 mpg combined town and highway. I've acheived 33 mpg on road trips and maintain 24 MPG in the mountains, which is where I reside. Handles good. Transmission is geared properly for various types of driving. Wish it had more power, but then mileage would suffer, so I'll take miles per gallon over horse power. I am very happy with my Mazda B2300 purchase.
Eric's review
eric howard,06/11/2007
Very good vehicle to drive and haul light stuff in. The vehicle could be better at gas mileage, however the horsepower is worth it.
Great truck
06b3000ds,05/31/2010
Bought brand new $43xxx. As of today, no problems since Mazda now stopped making trucks. Would buy a ranger since they're the same except in name and some minor features
One of the best vehicles I've owned
Joseph H,11/06/2015
B3000 4dr Cab Plus 4 SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
This is a very basic truck, but that's one of the things I like about it. I inherited the truck from the original owner. It was meticulously maintained by the previous owner and myself. It was purchased brand new by said first owner, and it has always run like a top. With the exception of a battery replacement, it has never broken down. I put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year, and it has maintained mpg (around 28 for the v6), never overheated (despite 7 trips in 6 months between Oregon and Los Angeles), and still runs smooth as silk. The only issue has been that the air conditioner no longer works, but I'm sure it's a recharge issue (living in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn't concern me). In short, it's a great truck, and I will keep it and continue to maintain it until it outlives itself, after which I will look for another (either Mazda b3000 or a ford ranger of similar year).
See all 4 reviews of the 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Truck lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

