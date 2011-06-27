  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Kinship of Mazda's B-Series with Ford's Ranger is evident both on the surface and beneath. That's because both compact pickups are built at the same New Jersey factory, from the same design and employ virtually identical powertrains and four-wheel-drive setups. Both are competent and attractive, differing only in detail and pricing structure.

New on SE Plus and LE trim levels is a passenger-side airbag that can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat is installed. Four-wheel antilock brakes are standard on all 4WD and B4000 models. A rear-wheel system is standard on all other B-Series trucks.

Horsepower of the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that powers B2300 models measures 112, and a 145-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 again goes into B3000 models. Those who like to flex their truck's muscle are likely to be attracted to the B4000 end of the scale. Its 4.0-liter V6 delivers 160 horsepower, plus a 220 foot-pounds torque wallop--just right for heavy hauling and easy merging/passing on the highway.

Two cab configurations are available, as are two bed lengths, with either two- or four-wheel drive. Three trim levels are marketed: base, sporty SE, and luxury LE. SE models get chrome bumpers for 1996. Obviously, Mazda buyers--like their Ford counterparts--get a lot of possibilities at the pickup showroom, at least one of which is likely to satisfy nearly any shopper.

A B2300 pickup looks truly basic inside, but carries full gauges (without graduations) and simple climate controls. In base form, without going wild on options, a Mazda with a simple vinyl bench seat looks to be all truck--pristine and practical, almost like a cargo hauler out of the 1940s. Add such amenities as air conditioning and power steering, though, and you get a comfortable-driving, highly functional machine for only a moderate financial outlay.

1996 Highlights

A passenger-side airbag comes with SE Plus and LE trim levels, and it can be deactivated in the event that a rear facing child safety seat is installed. SE models also get new chrome bumpers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Timing belt breaks, engine is no good
chris,04/05/2009
B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB
I was beyond shocked to find out that my engine was no good after my timing belt broke. My 1996 Mazda B2300 SE extended cab pickup broke the timing belt at engine idle. The mechanic informed me that the 2.3 liter engines in these pickups are considered to be interference engines, which means when the timing belt breaks, the pistons will destroy the and bend the valves in the engine, making the engine useless.
Nice
pretty nice,06/14/2008
I like the truck. It's powerful and stylish. There is one thing you all should know that in both rear fenders rust so I took it and had it fixed at an auto body shop. But over all every thing is comfortable and reliable.
Excelent first truck
Vapor,04/28/2002
Every kid or parent should consider this truck for his or her first vehicle. First off it is one of the most well built pieces of machinery I have seen on the road, truly built to last. With 112hp and 135ft-lbs torque it has excellent acceleration if you know how to drive it well. I have toped out speed around 105mph and I think it still had just a bit more power left in her. She will probably do 110 which is plenty fast for any truck. I have never had to replace a part on this truck and I merely do basic maintenance. Regular oil changes, fluid checks, tune-ups, spark plugs, filters, cables, etcetera, etcetera. Anyone interested in a small pickup I recommend u look at this one first.
THE BEST TRUCK EVER!
simplystina,07/26/2006
I LOVE my little truck, I have NEVER had any problems with it! It is the BEST investment I put into ever. The most money I have put into it was the price for it. No problems what so ever. Going on 116,000 miles and still ticking. Gas is great, speed is great...I would DEFINITELY buy a second one for my fiancée if I could.
See all 12 reviews of the 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Price comparisons for Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup trim styles:

  • The Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE is priced between $5,990 and$5,990 with odometer readings between 75240 and75240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1996 B-Series Pickups listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,990 and mileage as low as 75240 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

Can't find a used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,131.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,768.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,898.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,434.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Pickup lease specials

