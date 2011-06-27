I can't speak for everyone, but I love this truck. It's my first new truck, and for what I use it for, I'm very happy with my choice. The 4.0L engine hasn't let me down yet, and no one can argue with the price. I know that there are more modern choices out there, but pick-ups are for working, not for Sunday driving. I see lots of people out there with these $35,000 dollar trucks, but ask them to move some lumber or furniture, and all they are worried about scratching the bed or the liner! I would recomend this truck to anyone who is a weekend warrior, young, or a small business owner (like myself). You can't argue with the reliability.

