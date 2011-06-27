  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck
  4. Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey 4.0-liter V6 engine, versatile size, tough underpinnings.
  • Dated platform, no crew cab model, limited lineup doesn't match many consumers' needs, uncomfortable seats.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mazda B-Series Truck for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,977 - $5,287
Used B-Series Truck for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless the Mazda name holds a special place in your heart, there's no reason to consider this ancient compact pickup when there are several equally capable and infinitely more modern competitors available for the same price.

2005 Highlights

Dual Sport and SE models now come standard with conveniences like cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, a bed liner and power mirrors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck.

5(27%)
4(28%)
3(18%)
2(18%)
1(9%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Having the right tools for the job
mazdamaniac,03/03/2012
I cant help but notice a lot of complaints over the mazda b2300 trucks. i have owned mine for 6 years now. i have never had parts fall off randomly in this time. i drove my truck off the lot with 10 miles on the odometer i have tried burying it in 3 ft of mud. i towed a ford f150 out of the mud that day(stock b2300 is a limited slip 2 wd vehicle)i have driven the oregon dunes, and river roads.only got stuck twice ever.I have put the truck in a drift coarse made of dirt/ gravel. drag raced it, pulled boats, trailers, wood hauls and more. if your truck is falling apart you might consider a rig more specialized to your driving needs but i cant imagine my P.U. failing in reasonable circumstance.
Mazda trucks
T. Weiss,03/10/2005
As an owner of a 2004 B3000 dual sport, this is my seventh Mazda truck that I have owned, all of them new except one, which I traded in for my dual sport. None of these truck have given me any problems at all. I like the feel, comfort, and performance that Mazda builds. I have owned a 1997 Chevy Z-71 and had problems with the transmission, so I went back to Mazda and will not own any other make truck. Mazda makes a very reliable vehicle, and with the look of the dual sport, it is very attractive. Mine is silver and love every moment I get behind the wheel.
my first new truck
jones,04/07/2005
I can't speak for everyone, but I love this truck. It's my first new truck, and for what I use it for, I'm very happy with my choice. The 4.0L engine hasn't let me down yet, and no one can argue with the price. I know that there are more modern choices out there, but pick-ups are for working, not for Sunday driving. I see lots of people out there with these $35,000 dollar trucks, but ask them to move some lumber or furniture, and all they are worried about scratching the bed or the liner! I would recomend this truck to anyone who is a weekend warrior, young, or a small business owner (like myself). You can't argue with the reliability.
Disappointed with Truck
Robin,02/21/2007
As someone who puts a truck through its paces 6 days a week on rough, dirt roads, I have been somewhat disappointed with this vehicle. I've had one side mirror replaced that wouldn't hold its position, one headlight which was loose, the rear pinion seal replaced twice, the mud flaps on the rear replaced and modified (the lip on the bottom of the flaps hold mud and snow and the weight pulls the flap off since they are not attached except by one bolt and two screws), I am currently waiting for a replacement valve on the top of the fuel tank that sometimes prevents fuel from entering the fuel tank at a normal speed. Even the service manager is unhappy with this truck's number of problems!
See all 11 reviews of the 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck

Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Overview

The Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Truck Regular Cab, B-Series Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab B3000 Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Extended Cab B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mazda B-Series Trucks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck.

Can't find a used 2005 Mazda B-Series Trucks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda B-Series Truck for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,223.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda B-Series Truck for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,878.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Truck lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles