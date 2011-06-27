  1. Home
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable interior, rattle-free construction, great warranty, optional passenger airbag
  • No third door option
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Kinship of Mazda's B-Series with Ford's Ranger is evident both on the surface and beneath. That's because both compact pickups are built at the same New Jersey factory, from the same design, and employ virtually identical powertrains and four-wheel-drive setups. Both are competent and attractive, differing only in detail and pricing structure.

Four-wheel antilock brakes are standard on all 4WD models. SE models equipped with the SE-5 Plus package also include this safety feature. A rear-wheel system is standard on all other B-Series trucks. All B-Series models come standard with a driver's side airbag. A passenger's side airbag is available as part of the SE-5 Plus option package, and the airbag can be deactivated for those times when small children must ride in the front seat.

Horsepower of the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that powers B2300 models measures 112. Those who like to flex their truck's muscle are likely to be attracted to the B4000 end of the scale. Its 4.0-liter V6 delivers 160 horsepower, plus a 220 foot-pounds torque wallop--just right for heavy hauling and easy merging/passing on the highway. For 1997, this engine can be mated to a five-speed automatic transmission and can tow up to 5,900 pounds when properly equipped.

Two cab configurations are available with either two- or four-wheel drive. Two trim levels are marketed, down from three in 1996: base and sporty SE. The slow-selling luxury-oriented LE trim level is dropped this year. Your ticket to the options list is the SE trim level. Base models can only be equipped with air conditioning, power steering, an automatic transmission, and a bedliner.

A B2300 pickup looks truly basic inside, but carries full gauges (without graduations) and simple climate controls. In base form, a Mazda with a simple vinyl bench seat looks to be all truck--pristine and practical, almost like a cargo hauler out of the 1940s. Add such amenities as air conditioning and power steering, though, and you get a comfortable-driving, highly functional machine for only a moderate financial outlay.

Select any Mazda truck, and you get rugged construction, good looks and with the B4000, a spirited powertrain. Best of all, Mazda offers one of the best comprehensive truck warranties in the business. It's hard to go wrong with a Mazda B-Series pickup.

1997 Highlights

The lineup is trimmed, leaving just B2300 and B4000 models available. SE-5 designation returns to bolster marketing efforts. B4000 pickups can be equipped with a new five-speed automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My little truck
paulst2419,07/19/2012
Bought this truck in 2008 without knowing how many miles on it. Odometer was broken at 98k and the owner said he didn't even know. Looked up a carfax history report to learn it had 98k miles 4 years before we bought it. Estimations say that the truck now has about 200k miles on it. All we've done is drive it and do preventative maintenance and the truck runs good. I plan to run it until it doesn't run anymore and get a newer B3000. The truck does lack power but it is still the best investment I ever made. Bought it to keep miles off my nice car and it has done just that. With new Hankook tires it seems to float down the road. Not much of a "truck" but great value nonetheless.
Not fancy, but functional
Tom B.,06/06/2008
The B2300 is not the biggest, baddest truck out there. But for light hauling, home renovations, or city deliveries it is easy to maneuver and easy to park. Gas mileage is okay. Unfortunately, my wife is so fond of driving it to the garden store and the big-box outlet mall, I never see my truck anymore.
My Truck
PeaSoup,12/25/2002
Good truck all around (95% Ford Ranger), Too many plastic parts that do break and are not cheap.
Nice Truck
Sushi,02/06/2003
Truck is good. It has tons of low end grunt, but the top end suffers unless you go aftermarket parts. There have been a lot more appearing lately. You can go to rangerpowersports.com if you want more power and info about features. I do think the interior plastic is cheap though, but everything else is durable and utilitarian. It is the best handling truck I have ever driven.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
