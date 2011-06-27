Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,429
|$1,763
|Clean
|$722
|$1,278
|$1,577
|Average
|$550
|$975
|$1,204
|Rough
|$379
|$672
|$831
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,056
|$1,353
|Clean
|$448
|$944
|$1,210
|Average
|$342
|$720
|$924
|Rough
|$235
|$496
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,215
|$1,501
|Clean
|$610
|$1,086
|$1,342
|Average
|$465
|$828
|$1,025
|Rough
|$320
|$571
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,039
|$1,353
|Clean
|$404
|$929
|$1,210
|Average
|$308
|$708
|$924
|Rough
|$212
|$488
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,089
|$1,382
|Clean
|$488
|$974
|$1,236
|Average
|$372
|$743
|$944
|Rough
|$256
|$512
|$652
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$523
|$1,063
|$1,353
|Clean
|$468
|$951
|$1,210
|Average
|$356
|$725
|$924
|Rough
|$245
|$500
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,053
|$1,353
|Clean
|$442
|$942
|$1,210
|Average
|$337
|$718
|$924
|Rough
|$232
|$495
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,060
|$1,353
|Clean
|$460
|$948
|$1,210
|Average
|$350
|$723
|$924
|Rough
|$241
|$498
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,039
|$1,353
|Clean
|$404
|$929
|$1,210
|Average
|$308
|$708
|$924
|Rough
|$212
|$488
|$638
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,271
|$1,597
|Clean
|$596
|$1,136
|$1,428
|Average
|$454
|$867
|$1,090
|Rough
|$313
|$597
|$753
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$846
|$1,481
|$1,822
|Clean
|$757
|$1,324
|$1,629
|Average
|$577
|$1,010
|$1,244
|Rough
|$397
|$696
|$859
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,139
|$1,443
|Clean
|$513
|$1,018
|$1,291
|Average
|$391
|$777
|$985
|Rough
|$269
|$535
|$680
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$739
|$1,331
|$1,648
|Clean
|$661
|$1,190
|$1,474
|Average
|$504
|$908
|$1,126
|Rough
|$346
|$626
|$777
Estimated values
1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$658
|$1,177
|$1,457
|Clean
|$588
|$1,053
|$1,303
|Average
|$448
|$803
|$995
|Rough
|$308
|$553
|$687