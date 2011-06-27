Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews

Over 270,000 miles & still going strong Dan , 06/19/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected. Report Abuse

Mazda B2300 Review Clay723 , 04/30/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for 3 years. It had belonged to my son who needed a larger vehicle. He put 97,000 miles on it in 4 years. I've put 10,000 on it in 3 years. The only thing I dislike about it is the loss of power when I when the AC is engaged and the constant thump you get when the AC clutch engages. In my opinion, this is its only fault. It has been and continues to be an excellent vehicle. Report Abuse

Mazda truck Suzanne Feehan , 08/19/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a very reliable vehicle which I brought as an alternate vehicle for the winter to access my steep driveway in the winter. I once had a vistor who had a Nissan four wheel drive pickup that was comparable....and she got stuck....I was able to drive my mazda past her truck and then tow her to the top of my drive in 8 inches of snow on top of ice.... Report Abuse

More Reliable & cheaper to Operate mittasch , 03/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically Report Abuse