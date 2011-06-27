I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise.

