2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Torquey 4.0-liter V6 engine, versatile size, tough underpinnings.
- Dated platform, no crew cab model, limited lineup doesn't match many consumers' needs, uncomfortable seats.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,610 - $4,870
Edmunds' Expert Review
Unless the Mazda name holds a special place in your heart, there's no reason to consider this ancient compact pickup when there are several equally capable and infinitely more modern competitors available for the same price.
2004 Highlights
The interior gets a slight refresh in the form of a new steering wheel and airbag design, new cloth upholstery and a redesigned center stack.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Marshall Hill,01/15/2005
The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck.
Tony,08/09/2005
This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck!
richard diggins,12/04/2008
I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise.
Ed Meyers,01/24/2004
I have a 2003 B2000 model which currently only has 900 miles, so it's early to rate some things. I dislike, however, the seat belt retractor, which almost always gets tangled up and I have to undo it. Power seems good and it's easy to handle. I previously owned a Ford Ranger for 10 years and loved it, but had similiar problems with seat belt. My mpg was much better on the Ranger, although it was a 5-speed 4 cylinder, which my new truck is an automatic 6 cylinder.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
