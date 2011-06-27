  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey 4.0-liter V6 engine, versatile size, tough underpinnings.
  • Dated platform, no crew cab model, limited lineup doesn't match many consumers' needs, uncomfortable seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless the Mazda name holds a special place in your heart, there's no reason to consider this ancient compact pickup when there are several equally capable and infinitely more modern competitors available for the same price.

2004 Highlights

The interior gets a slight refresh in the form of a new steering wheel and airbag design, new cloth upholstery and a redesigned center stack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck.

5(44%)
4(48%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Your basic truck
Marshall Hill,01/15/2005
The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck.
A Winner
Tony,08/09/2005
This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck!
Reliable but thirsty
richard diggins,12/04/2008
I bought the 4.0 litre V6 with auto transmission because it could tow 6500 lbs, 3000 lbs more than the 5 speed manual. I tow a 3500 lb RV, sometimes with a 15 ft boat in tandem. This puts me at maximum combined payload & towing capacity but the truck is up to the task, if I take it easy: about 60 mph on the flats, up to 75 mph downhill. Towing in a headwind, the tranny constantly downshifts but turning the overdrive off helps keep it in 5th gear. A manual tranny would have been better, or more power. Mileage is not the best: about 19 mpg highway, much less in the city. I drive like an old guy, easy on the gas, coasting not braking, and at the speed limit. The truck is great otherwise.
2003 B3000
Ed Meyers,01/24/2004
I have a 2003 B2000 model which currently only has 900 miles, so it's early to rate some things. I dislike, however, the seat belt retractor, which almost always gets tangled up and I have to undo it. Power seems good and it's easy to handle. I previously owned a Ford Ranger for 10 years and loved it, but had similiar problems with seat belt. My mpg was much better on the Ranger, although it was a 5-speed 4 cylinder, which my new truck is an automatic 6 cylinder.
See all 25 reviews of the 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck

Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Overview

The Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4, B-Series Truck Cab Plus, B-Series Truck Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

