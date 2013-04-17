Used 2001 Mazda B-Series for Sale Near Me

Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks).

