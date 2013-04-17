Used 2001 Mazda B-Series for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda B-Series searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda B-Series
Read recent reviews for the Mazda B-Series
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.217 Reviews
Report abuse
palmettophil,04/17/2013
Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks).
Related Mazda B-Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Roanoke VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Newport News VA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Boston MA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Manassas VA
- Used Mazda MPV Irvine CA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Greenville NC
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF San Jose CA
- Used Mazda CX-7 Richmond VA
- Used Mazda 5 Pensacola FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon