Used 2016 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

5,078 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Optima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    21,862 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    28,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,798

    $2,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    26,329 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,000

    $3,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo

    19,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    23,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,991

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo

    23,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,998

    $3,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    32,912 miles

    $11,250

    $2,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    16,833 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,890

    $1,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    23,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,950

    $3,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    41,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,695

    $2,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    27,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,399

    $2,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo

    94,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $2,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    67,312 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $2,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima LX

    69,688 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,980

    $2,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    32,210 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,127

    $2,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in Purple
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    43,813 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,997

    $3,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    41,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,450

    $2,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima EX

    52,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,998

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2016 Kia Optima

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.349 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Surprising and great
NapaOpti,06/25/2016
SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Like many people I doubted the Kia brand of vehicles just from historical knowledge. However after doing several weeks of research into mid size sedans the Optima kept near the top. I went and test drove Accords, Mazda 6, Audi A4, Fusion, Sonata, and Acura TLX. I own a 2010 Acura TSX commuter car that I like but is getting old. I found that each of these brands has some comfort or convenience issue I couldn't live with. The Kia Optima had the best balance of price, performance, convenience and great technology. Fit and finish are spot on for this class, no problems at all. Every car I have ever purchased I seem to always have to compromise and just get used to. The Optima is enjoyable right from the start and I always look forward to driving it. Sometimes hate to stop! Very glad I expanded my horizons while shopping. July 2018- still rides nice and a joy to drive. Getting 28.7 mpg avg 50% highway, 50% city . Maintenance has been far less than my other cars such as Acura, NIssan, Toyota by 30-40% Over 50,000 mi in 2 years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Optima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Optima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings