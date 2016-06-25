Used 2016 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Like many people I doubted the Kia brand of vehicles just from historical knowledge. However after doing several weeks of research into mid size sedans the Optima kept near the top. I went and test drove Accords, Mazda 6, Audi A4, Fusion, Sonata, and Acura TLX. I own a 2010 Acura TSX commuter car that I like but is getting old. I found that each of these brands has some comfort or convenience issue I couldn't live with. The Kia Optima had the best balance of price, performance, convenience and great technology. Fit and finish are spot on for this class, no problems at all. Every car I have ever purchased I seem to always have to compromise and just get used to. The Optima is enjoyable right from the start and I always look forward to driving it. Sometimes hate to stop! Very glad I expanded my horizons while shopping. July 2018- still rides nice and a joy to drive. Getting 28.7 mpg avg 50% highway, 50% city . Maintenance has been far less than my other cars such as Acura, NIssan, Toyota by 30-40% Over 50,000 mi in 2 years.

