Used 2016 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

- 21,862 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L36GG093986
Stock: T06421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,798$2,720 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 185 hp horsepower, 2.4 liters inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 4 Doors, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Audio controls on steering wheel, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Clock - In-radio display, Cruise control, Dusk sensing headlights, External temperature display, Front seat type - Bucket, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 35 and EPA city (mpg): 24, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Knee airbags - Driver, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Passenger Airbag, Power Mirrors, Power windows with 1 one-touch, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear defogger, Remote power door locks, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability Control, Tachometer, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Traction control - ABS and driveline, Transmission hill holder, and Trip computer. This Kia includes a Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Optima LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L34GG028430
Stock: 028430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,329 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$3,476 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11081 miles below market average! Titanium Silver 2016 Kia Optima EX gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L38GG115034
Stock: Y115034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 19,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995
Gay Buick GMC - Dickinson / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Ebony Black 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC Turbocharged Technology Package (10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bi-Xenon HID Headlights, Blind Spot Detection, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Collision Warning System, harman/kardonÂ Audio System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, LED Overhead Front & Rear Reading Lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium ESC, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist System, Rear Side Window Sun Shades, and Wireless Charging System), Kia Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, 8" Navigation System, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear Camera Display, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 18" Machined Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *CLEAN CARFAX!!*, *Leather seats!!*, *Navigation!!*, *SUNROOF!!*, *Garage kept vehicle!!*, *Immaculate outside and inside. Looks new!*, *Very LOW miles!!*, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 6 Speakers, 8" Navigation System, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bi-Xenon HID Headlights, Blind Spot Detection, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Collision Warning System, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Audio System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, LED Overhead Front & Rear Reading Lamps, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power driver seat, Premium ESC, Rear Camera Display, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist System, Rear Side Window Sun Shades, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Wireless Charging System. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty 22/32 City/Highway MPG *PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, OR LICENSE FEES. See dealer for verification. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGW4L26GG069219
Stock: KU11944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 23,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,991
Huffines Kia McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
**CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NAVIGATION**, **MOONROOF**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CALLING**, **KIA CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE**, **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **VENTILATED SEATS**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, 17" Alloy Wheels, 8" Navigation System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Memory System, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Overhead Front & Rear Reading Lamps, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Sunroof, Power driver seat, Premium Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Camera Display, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 11581 miles below market average! Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * 164 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance Ebony Black 2016 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L32GG075985
Stock: K1537
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 23,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$3,157 Below Market
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
With such great unique features like a push button start, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system, you'll be excited to take this 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo for a ride. We're offering a great deal on this one at $18,998. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Rocking a suave white exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. It has great mileage with 22 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway. Call today to schedule your test drive! Contact Information: Lynnes Hyundai, 401 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003, Phone: 9737435100, E-mail: leads@lynneshyundai.motosnap.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGW4L25GG066795
Stock: HA5308P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 32,912 miles
$11,250$2,854 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1303579 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L3XGG118732
Stock: c131141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,890$1,836 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2016 Kia Optima 4dr 4dr Sedan LX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium Silver with a black Cloth interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth Seat Trim with Yes Essentials, Carpeted Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Rear door bins, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L37GG083454
Stock: 083454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 23,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,950$3,482 Below Market
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Beautiful Car!, Rare car!, Hard to Find!, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 17 Alloy Wheels.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 13771 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 164 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable WarrantyHere at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new or Pre-Owned vehicle. That's why we always make sure to go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Wake Forest, Raleigh, Durham NC, Cary NC, and Chapel Hill. It's our world-class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs! It's not just about helping you select a new or used car here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest. Our auto finance center also works to ensure that you take advantage of a lease or loan solution that fits squarely into your budget. That gives you the chance to enjoy a great deal on a high-quality new or used car. Whatever your preference may be, you'll have no trouble finding an affordable car that brings joy to your daily drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L3XGG118288
Stock: 40606P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 41,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,695$2,574 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L38GG080692
Stock: 080692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,399$2,385 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Kia Optima LX comes to you in stylish Snow White Pearl. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 192hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers impressive handling, entertaining driving dynamics, up to 34mpg on the highway, and aerodynamic styling enhanced by split-spoke alloy wheels and chrome trim.Our Optima LX's driver-oriented interior features elegant style and useful innovations, making the perfect vehicle to help you tackle your daily needs. Settle into the supportive front seats, grip the multi-function steering wheel, and set the air conditioning to your preferred setting. You will also enjoy the full-color infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs as well as the convenience of the folding rear seats that dramatically increase cargo capacity.Our Kia has received top safety scores with its excellent engineering and features such as a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Offering driving excitement, security, style, and so much more, your Optima awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4L38G5103499
Stock: 114187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 94,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$2,707 Below Market
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Just in! 2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo with 94k. Runs and drives out great! Sharp looking car! More info and pictures shortly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L12GG054104
Stock: 054104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,312 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$2,216 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Kia Optima EX Snow White Pearl FWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, *CARFAX - ONE OWNER*, LOCAL TRADE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear. 24/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L30GG017759
Stock: ATCG017759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 69,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,980$2,065 Below Market
Autonomics - Lexington / Kentucky
PRICE REDUCED!! SUPER CLEAN - FAMILY CAR COLD A/C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L30GG030756
Stock: A2830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,210 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,127$2,694 Below Market
Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 2016 Kia Optima is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This 2016 Kia Optima has an automatic transmission. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This mid-size car has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on this mid-size car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. This unit features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. It has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. <b>Packages</b> Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L39GG117732
Stock: K2407
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 43,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,997$3,056 Below Market
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our 2016 Optima is a one-owner vehicle and features an automatic transmission, power sunroof, heated and vented seats, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, and black leather upholstery! Tune the radio between AM/FM/Satellite radio, CD player, auxiliary/USB input, and Bluetooth device connectivity! Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2016 KIA OPTIMA. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L39GG046922
Stock: KGT046922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 41,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,450$2,954 Below Market
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS 2016 KIA OPTIMA EX!! VIEW THE WALK AROUND YOUTUBE VIDEO https://youtu.be/1edeapLy84Y * THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR 6 YEAR FULL MANUFACTURERS EXTENDED WARRANTY!!! IT IS ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE AND COMPLETELY LOADED!! WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA * HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER FRONT SEATS WITH POWER LUMBAR * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * BLIND SPOT MONITOR * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT *AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH AND AUX INPUT JACK * HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * POWER FOLDING MIRRORS * PUSH START * CRUISE CONTROL * TRACTION CONTROL * TILT AND TELESCOPING WHEEL * FOLD DOWN REAR SEATS * REAR DEFROSTER * KEYLESS ENTRY * REMOTE START * ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEWER TIRES * ONLY 41493 MILES!! MUST SEE!! .. 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON NO HIDDEN FEE'S AND A NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT. WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE ..!! ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MIN FROM PHILLY 45 MIN FROM DE AND 90 MIN FROM NYC .. FOR MORE PICTURE AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L31GG051547
Stock: 51547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,998$2,718 Below Market
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L32GG078336
Stock: 18994852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
