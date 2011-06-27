Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews

Lexus RX 450 > 350 TW , 01/13/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I spent a lot of time shopping for my new car and ended up buying the Lexus RX 450h. Before settling on the RX 450h I drove many of the competing vehicles including Audi SQ5, Q7, Mercedes GLC AMG, GLE, Volvo XC60 and XC90. I also drove the Lexus RX 350 as well. Initially I wasn't looking for a hybrid but I am glad I drove the 450h and ended up buying it. I've driven other hybrids as rental cars over the years (Prius and Ford Fusion) and in most cases the switch between electric and gas isn't particularly smooth, not so in the RX. Other than hearing the gas engine, it's just continuous power and smoothly switches over. The CVT makes the vehicle incredibly smooth as well with no gear changes. For the 2017s, the hybrid carries a pretty big premium for the base vehicle but upon closer inspection, it comes with a lot of standard features and in the end it really only adds about $1800 to the price of the vehicle. For 2018, the hybrid packaging is different and now has the same features as the base 350. The premium is now only about $1000. For that you get, in my opinion a much smoother vehicle and much better gas mileage. Bottom line, even if you aren't interested in the hybrid for environmental reasons, I still think it is a better vehicle and worth the upgrade costs. To address one common complaint, the weakest part of the RX vehicles is the user interface for the entertainment/navigation system. The remote touch control isn't as convenient as some other systems but it is more than adequate. Some times the user interface is a bit more complex than needed. That said, you will get used to it and don't let that turn you off from a great vehicle. Bottom line, if you are going to test drive RXs, take an RX 450h for a spin. I think you will like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Model is too new. Wait a while. Still Waiting , 05/17/2017 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I had the car for 10 days and loved it. Brought it to the dealer because the seatbelt light stayed on. 12 days later I do not have the car and have no idea when it will be returned. A part called a "Cluster" that does not exist in the United States. I give the dealer a lot of credit for trying but Lexus will not commit to a delivery date. If you are going to sell the car YOU GOTTA STOCK THE PARTS. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice and luxurious Nate Mohan , 02/07/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful When Lexus redesigned the RX last year, I was a little disappointed that they deviated from the traditional rounded shape to a more aggressive styling. But, the style grew on me and now I think that it's actually a better look. The redesigned interior dash design is definitely much better than before. There is quite a bit of learning curve to get familiar with the technology. The manuals are poorly designed and printed and online information is far from helpful. The navigation system is quite limited and the voice command system is unpredictable. I do enjoy driving this car very much because of the nice and quite ride. I bought the hybrid which gets around 28 mpg which is very nice even though premium gasoline is required. Couple of annoying things while driving are the fairly loud hum when braking (due to regenerative brake system) and the slight hesitation when starting from a traffic stop (due to switching from hybrid to gas). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

RX450h F is an A Chris Chow , 02/12/2018 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful There are a lot of options that are not advertised or available on standard media. Best thing to do is to visit the d alert and hope to get a knowledgeable sales person. So many features like HUD, interior lighting, paddle shifters, winter package, tow package, Art Levinson stereo system, LED head and tail lights. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse