Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,825
|$33,296
|$36,975
|Clean
|$29,041
|$32,412
|$35,965
|Average
|$27,473
|$30,644
|$33,946
|Rough
|$25,905
|$28,876
|$31,926
Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,873
|$39,801
|$41,880
|Clean
|$36,877
|$38,744
|$40,736
|Average
|$34,886
|$36,631
|$38,448
|Rough
|$32,895
|$34,518
|$36,161