Used 2007 Lexus LX 470
- Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
- Third-row seat is cramped, looks like a Land Cruiser but is as expensive as a Lexus.
The Lexus LX is now one of the longest-lived SUVs on the market, and many of its competitors are new or redesigned this year. Though still capable and quite luxurious, the 2007 Lexus LX 470 is no longer the easy go-to choice.
Back in 1996 Lexus entered the SUV market with the LX 450, a lightly redecorated version of the then-current Toyota Land Cruiser. Two years later when there was a new generation of Land Cruiser, the new second-generation LX 470 appeared alongside it. Since then, this built-like-a-truck SUV's evolution has been quiet and effective. But there's no getting around that this thing is getting long in the tooth. A third-generation LX should appear during 2007 as a 2008 model.
Clearly the best thing about the 2007 Lexus LX 470 is the engineering that it shares with the Toyota Land Cruiser. There's a rugged ladder frame under this SUV, an "Adaptive Variable" suspension tough enough to withstand a U.N. peacekeeping mission while being comfortable enough to deliver diplomats to the meeting ordering that mission, the transfer case has a low range for slogging out of trouble and every door closes with the reassuring thud of a sack of cement hitting a sidewalk. This is not a crossover SUV built from car parts, but a thoroughly capable any-weather, all-terrain, infinite-chaos slugger.
For a vehicle so tough, however, the 2007 Lexus LX 470 does a splendid job of being luxurious. The interior is overstuffed with luxurious toys, the leather on the upholstery is supple and perfectly stitched, the ride is well mannered and the drivetrain operates in virtual silence. There's ample room for five adults, but the third-row seat is awkward to reach and offers limited legroom.
There's nothing avant-garde about the LX 470. Those searching for a more modern take on the large luxury SUV will likely be happier with the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. But even in its advancing age, the LX is still one of our top recommendations.
The 2007 Lexus LX 470 is a midsize luxury SUV. There's only one trim level and it comes comprehensively equipped with power and heated front seats, illuminated running boards, automatic climate control, a DVD-based navigation system with an integrated back-up camera system, auto-dimming mirrors, a moonroof and virtually every other imaginable amenity. The standard Mark Levinson audio system features a dash-mounted six-CD changer, 11 speakers and the sort of sound clarity about which concert halls brag. Besides the new Limited Edition package, the option list is limited to a roof rack, the Lexus Link emergency communications system, a rear entertainment system, a rear spoiler, XM Satellite Radio and the fascinating Lexus Night View System.
All LX 470 models are powered by a 268-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8. Behind it is a five-speed automatic transmission feeding the standard dual-range transfer case and a full-time all-wheel-drive system. Should you want to tow, the LX, properly equipped, can lug up to 6,500 pounds.
The front airbag system includes a front passenger seat occupant detection sensor. Beyond that there are seat-mounted side airbags for the front seats and roll-sensing side-curtain airbags for the first- and second-row passengers. Antilock brakes, stability control and a specific off-road traction control system are all standard.
On the road the 2007 Lexus LX 470 drives like the big, beefy hulk that it is. The steering is less than involving, the acceleration is modest and the chassis responds to course changes with more dignity than athleticism. It's always comfortable, always composed, but never much fun. Take it off-road, however, and the LX 470 seems to lose about 800 pounds of heft as it effectively conquers desperately cruddy terrain. The next Lexus LX will have to be outstanding to exceed the standards set by this one.
While it shares some general design features with the Land Cruiser, the LX 470's interior is opulent and well laid out. The front seats are relatively flat but beautifully upholstered in leather that's almost too good to sit upon. The dashboard features Lexus' signature Optitron instrumentation that glows with electro-luminescent brilliance and real bird's-eye maple wood trim. In back, there's a 60/40-split second row and a 50/50-split rear bench. The rear bench doesn't fold flat, but it can be removed.
As for features, the Night View System is the most advanced technology available on the LX. Using near infrared light, a charged coupled device camera and computerized image processing, the Night View System will project a black-and-white image on the bottom of the windshield that clearly shows what's ahead of the vehicle even in pitch-black darkness. It's a boon for LX owners who live on rural estates where street lighting is almost unheard of.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've been wanting to get a Lexus SUV for quite some time. I waited until I was able to find the right price. I also wanted to get the older body type instead of the new 570's, which look a bit odd to me. I absolutely love this car! It has great handling, smooth ride, and a beautiful interior. It came fully loaded and you can't ask for anything more. The only downside is of course the gas mileage. But why would you buy an SUV without knowing that you would be paying a lot for gas. Anyhow, we've taken it to various off road terrains and it handles nice. I would highly recommend this car to any family!
Just recently purchased a 2007 LX470 with 136000 miles on it and it rides like a dream. Even after 12 years, the interior cabin and leather has held up well. You get a great sense why the vehicle was near 70 grand brand new. This vehicle has less space than a suburban but is still plentiful. 2nd row seats are very spacious and the 3rd row are more for smaller kids and/or adults. The Mark Levinson sound system is awesome. It enhances the audio for clarity but it’s not loud enough to bust speakers. It has 6 speakers up front, 4 in the middle and 1 subwoofer in the rear that provides a good thump and is tuned just right. The tailgate in the back is lovely and after reading the instructions, the rear seats goes up without hassle. Just requires a little strength. The adjustable suspension is a good feature for rough pavement in the comfort setting or for a firmer/tighter ride in the sport setting. The LX470 rides on a truck frame which is noticeable, however Lexus does a suburb job of blending their legendary smoothness while integrating a truck like feel. The 5 speed transmission still shifts like its brand new without any jerks or harshness. The LX is not a off the line burner at a stoplight. It does however have the power to move you right along as you climb up in speed. The VVT-i (Variable Value Timing with Intelligence) does this SUV well. It provides great low-end torque and power which helps keep rpms low. That in turns keeps you from having to hammer the pedal for power which then helps with better fuel economy. I have been keeping track and have been achieving 13-15 around town and have seen as high as 19 on a few beach/road trips (cruise control on 70 mph). My only grips about the LX are the navigation and the infotainment system. While the mid 2000s saw upgrades in software and usability, it seems the 06/07 model was left with dated technology in the wake of the 570 arriving in showrooms. Also with the third row seats up, the rear DVD player is not accessible for the kiddos. At night, the LX lights up the road for great visibility and the crystal white gauges are beautiful. Overall I’m extremely satisfied with my 2007 LX470. Hope the review is not too long but I wanted to provided a good detailed review of my LX470 hoping to help someone deciding whether or not to purchase one. [contact info removed]
I'm from Monroe, NY a few months ago we had 31 inches of snow, no problem. It was amazing the way the car just cut into the snow, up stiff hills, of course you cannot fly through the snow, but you will not get stuck. I had Land Cruiser 99 for many years, I almost cried when I traded it in for this car in 2007, but I'm in love again. A friend of mine told me one day, "The only thing that will stop a Land Cruiser, is if the road is closed." The fuel economy concerns me, but my LX 470 is sitting in my garage, shiny and clean, we only drive it on the weekends. I have also IS 250, but I've been thinking of switching to a ES350, we need a bigger car.
This is a great car. I rated most of the comfort, performance, etc., a 9 and not a 10 because when rating car's comfort, a car is the gold standard compared to an SUV. For an SUV, it is pretty comfortable, esp. for one that can go off-road and isn't a "crossover." The only complaint I have heard is that the style is "dated." I would disagree, it's a nice looking car that's tough, yet refined and not crazy looking like some of the new SUVs around. It does eat up gas, but that's expected with a V8 in an SUV. Great car if you want to be able to go anywhere. Better value compared to any other lux SUVs in terms of options that come with it as a standard.
|4dr SUV 4WD
4.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|12 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 8
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|268 hp @ 5400 rpm
The least-expensive 2007 Lexus LX 470 is the 2007 Lexus LX 470 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,395.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $67,395
