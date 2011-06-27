Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews
Simply the Best
This is my 2nd LX 470 (1999) and my 5th Lexus model. I test drove and researched every competing model before I purchased this vehicle. Previous years owners will love the added horsepower. The quality and workmanship is superior to everything else available. I completely disagree with every complaint in the category - I don't think they understand the market. The one drawback is size. If you are looking for a larger SUV (Tahoe, Sub, etc.) the LX 470 will be too small for you. Also, for towing, I just purchased an 07 Escalade ESV. The LX470 is not large enough for towing but it's also way easier to park than larger SUVs.
Mountain Gem
Lexus continues to impress with outstanding quality and luxury performance. The Land Cruiser base is solid as ever and delivers rugged reliability topped off with Lexus comfort.
Definitely worth the extra dollars!
I have had both a 2001 and a 2003 Landcruiser. I upgraded to the Lexus after a lot of research and thought. Boy... I'm glad I did. The difference in price between the LC and Lexus is well worth it; the interior finish is better and the ride absolutely superb. With the new engine, there is also a marked improvement in power and smoothness when shifing and passing other vehicles. I also LOVE the Bluetooth phone integration and pre-installed XM Radio.
The Best of the Beasts
Always wanted a luxury SUV. I test drove the RX 330 and the GX 470 but neither one has the comfort , the ride and the sheer power of this heavy SUV. I love the looks inside and outside. Several times a year I am on the road up and down I-95 and traveling at about 85 to 90 miles using the air condition and we get 20 to 21 mpg on an almost 6000 pound SUV.
Instant Repeat
After five years of owning a 2001 LX 470 I was told it was time for a new car. The problem was after test driving other SUV model cars there was no comparison. The pick up was the biggest difference. There is not another SUV of this size with the pick up and reliablity of pick up as the LX470. There is not a smoother SUV on the road. I bought the identical car and I would do it again. The only complaints are the same as they were in 2001. The third row seats are too difficult to operate and move in and out. The tail gate should also swivel out as in the smaller 470 model. I have to get into the car to remove groceries. I'd also like another 6" split between the the back two seats.
