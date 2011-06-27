Estimated values
2005 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,880
|$5,728
|$6,763
|Clean
|$3,464
|$5,115
|$6,030
|Average
|$2,631
|$3,888
|$4,565
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,662
|$3,101
Estimated values
2005 Lexus IS 300 SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,948
|$6,100
|$6,763
|Clean
|$4,417
|$5,447
|$6,030
|Average
|$3,356
|$4,141
|$4,565
|Rough
|$2,294
|$2,835
|$3,101
Estimated values
2005 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,937
|$5,807
|$6,856
|Clean
|$3,515
|$5,186
|$6,114
|Average
|$2,670
|$3,942
|$4,629
|Rough
|$1,825
|$2,699
|$3,143