Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews
On month 7
I love most everything about this car aside from the craptacular gas mileage. The ride is also a bit harsh, but that might be just me getting older :-) To date I haven't had any warranty work done to the car - a primary reason for buying this car for me was Lexus reputation. If you are considering buying this car I would encourage you to do so.
I didn't know I could love a car so much
I just bought this 2005 IS300 with 129k miles and is simply amazing. Drives like new, literally. Very quiet and the straight 6 engine is superb, its quick, and you can't even feel the transmission shift. By far, this car is the most fun I've driven. I know these cars are good for over 300k miles with little maintenance. Everyone should have the opportunity to own one of these. You'll have a hard time sleeping knowing its in your driveway. I have had no regrets buying this car! GET ONE!
One of the Best RWD Car you can get
The styling of the car is very agressive and sporty. For a 3255lbs vehicle the car perform very well. The engine was build for import tune spec and respond very well to performance modification. I wish Lexus would have use a more agressive cam from supra engine to move the stock rear wheel horse power up to 188whp. My IS300 AKA Altezza has gone through couple of performace Mod, like a stage1 turbo kit from inovative turbo and fujitsubo high flow exhaust, which boost the WHP to 323whp. The stock clucth will take this mod without any problem. This is one of the best vehicle ever build and it will surely out performed a BMW series 3 with a small modification to the intake and exhaust system.
My Most Fun Car in 50 years!
I've been driving 50 years and have driven a Lexus automobile since 1993. This IS 300 is undoubtably the most enjoyable car I've ever owned to drive, exceeding even the Lexus 400. As a rather "vertically challenged" woman, I've never, until the IS 300, been able to see over a hood of any car I've driven (scary thought). This automobile allows me to sit high enough to have a clear view of the front of the car. It makes driving fun and much more comfortable for me. In today's market, this automobile is a bargain!
IS 300
Love the car, great gearbox. If you like manual transmissions and rear wheel drive this might be the car for you. Fun increases exponentially when you turn the traction control off........
Sponsored cars related to the IS 300
Related Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350
- Lexus LX 570 2019