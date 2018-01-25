2018 Lexus GS F Review
Pros & Cons
- Uncommonly rewarding to drive, with outstanding steering
- Upscale cabin design
- Great sounds from the non-turbocharged V8
- Remote Touch tech interface is difficult and distracting to use
- Turbocharged competitors ultimately offer more thrust
- Back seat doesn't fold down
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The world of high-performance luxury sport sedans has basically become a game of one-upmanship. Which one has the most horsepower? Which one goes from zero to 60 mph in the quickest time? Which goes around Germany's Nürburgring track quicker than the rest? In the process, some of the visceral thrill and tactility of these cars have been lost — turbocharging is numbing engine response and all-wheel drive is limiting tail-out antics.
Well, consider the 2018 Lexus GS F a refreshing option for keeping it old-school. Its 469-horsepower V8 is non-turbocharged. As such, it has less low-rpm, torque-rich thrust than its
turbocharged competitors, but in return it produces sharper and more engaging responsiveness and a more special soundtrack. Oh, and it sends its power to the rear wheels, just the way the sports car gods have always intended.
As with all of Lexus F cars, there's more than just a big engine. Compared to a regular GS, the GS F features retuned steering for even better feel. And its superb handling is made possible by an adaptive sport-tuned suspension that allows for impressive control, minimum body roll and, quite impressively, a sufficiently comfortable ride. The end result is an uncommonly rewarding sport sedan even in routine driving.
Of course, beyond its performance credentials, the GS F is still a Lexus GS — for better and for worse. For better, you get impeccable build quality and a long list of standard features, including safety and driver aids that its competitors almost always charge extra for. There are still some downsides here — most notably, the frustrating-to-use Remote Touch infotainment interface — but overall this is one refreshingly honest and thrilling luxury sport sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus GS F as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.
2018 Lexus GS F models
The 2018 Lexus GS F is the high-performance version of the regular Lexus GS sedan, which we review separately. There is only one loaded trim level. It comes with a 5.0-liter V8 (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Besides its engine, the GS F stands apart from lesser GS models with a torque-vectoring rear differential, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport steering, Brembo brakes, aerodynamic enhancements and special styling.
Other standard features include auto-dimming mirrors, xenon headlights, automatic high beams, LED running lights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Also standard is the Remote Touch infotainment interface with a 12.3-inch display, a navigation system, voice controls, Lexus Enform (infotainment app suite and remote vehicle controls), a USB port, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and HD radio.
Options are limited to different wheels, orange brake calipers, a head-up display, and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system that also adds a six-CD changer.
Trim tested
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology5.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GS F models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Rear-Seat Side Airbag
- Protects outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision. It's standard; rivals have it as an option or not at all.
- Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
