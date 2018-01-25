Overall rating 7.7 / 10

The world of high-performance luxury sport sedans has basically become a game of one-upmanship. Which one has the most horsepower? Which one goes from zero to 60 mph in the quickest time? Which goes around Germany's Nürburgring track quicker than the rest? In the process, some of the visceral thrill and tactility of these cars have been lost — turbocharging is numbing engine response and all-wheel drive is limiting tail-out antics.

Well, consider the 2018 Lexus GS F a refreshing option for keeping it old-school. Its 469-horsepower V8 is non-turbocharged. As such, it has less low-rpm, torque-rich thrust than its

turbocharged competitors, but in return it produces sharper and more engaging responsiveness and a more special soundtrack. Oh, and it sends its power to the rear wheels, just the way the sports car gods have always intended.

As with all of Lexus F cars, there's more than just a big engine. Compared to a regular GS, the GS F features retuned steering for even better feel. And its superb handling is made possible by an adaptive sport-tuned suspension that allows for impressive control, minimum body roll and, quite impressively, a sufficiently comfortable ride. The end result is an uncommonly rewarding sport sedan even in routine driving.

Of course, beyond its performance credentials, the GS F is still a Lexus GS — for better and for worse. For better, you get impeccable build quality and a long list of standard features, including safety and driver aids that its competitors almost always charge extra for. There are still some downsides here — most notably, the frustrating-to-use Remote Touch infotainment interface — but overall this is one refreshingly honest and thrilling luxury sport sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus GS F as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.