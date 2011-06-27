Vehicle overview

With the GS F, Lexus steps into the ring with some of the most accomplished performance sedans on the market. The GS F is the fourth member of the brand's performance-oriented "F" lineup and borrows from its stablemates to ratchet up its firepower and capability. Lexus F models are a response to BMW's "M" division, Mercedes-Benz's AMG, Cadillac's V series and Audi's RS models.

The 2016 Lexus GS F is distinguishable from the standard GS thanks to larger grille air intakes, unique wheels and brightly painted brake calipers.

Based on the existing GS 350, the GS F wears its reinvigorated attitude on its proverbial sleeve, boasting more aggressive bodywork, quad tailpipe tips, carbon-fiber accents and 19-inch wheels. There's a raft of enhancements under the skin to back up the tougher look, as you'd expect in a car of this segment. The GS F's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 churns up 467 horsepower (it's the same engine found in the RC F) and is complemented by a torque-vectoring rear differential, upsized brakes and a retuned suspension, all of which promise to elevate this luxury sedan's performance to new heights. Even the structure of the car itself has been reinforced to better cope with the rigors of high-performance driving.

However, while the regular GS line is a fine all-around luxury sedan, the GS F has a more difficult time truly standing out in this all-star league. Although its curb weight just north of 4,000 pounds is relatively light for the class, the GS F is also packing less torque than its turbocharged competition. The 2016 Cadillac CTS-V is far more powerful and costs similarly, while the traditional German choices — the 2016 BMW M5 and 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 — dish up more performance than the Lexus. We also suspect that the GS F, as it lacks an adaptive suspension, won't be able to match those models' dynamic range of handling and ride comfort. The GS F's price is lower, though. That might be enough of a draw for shoppers who don't need ultimate performance and just want a well-equipped GS sedan with a boffo V8 under the hood.