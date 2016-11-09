Used 2016 Lexus GS F for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Lexus GS F
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    23,891 miles

    $44,995

    $6,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    37,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $49,977

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    16,516 miles

    $51,888

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    36,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,997

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    36,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $49,950

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    35,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $51,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS F in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS F

    69,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,992

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS F in White
    used

    2017 Lexus GS F

    27,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,894

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus GS F

    11,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,699

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS F in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS F

    10,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $64,900

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS F in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus GS F

    18,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,890

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2019 Lexus GS F

    16,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,991

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2019 Lexus GS F

    4,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $79,896

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus GS F in White
    certified

    2019 Lexus GS F

    4,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,977

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus GS F in Black
    used

    2019 Lexus GS F

    7,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,995

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus GS F in Gray
    used

    2019 Lexus GS F

    1,243 miles

    $70,930

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus GS F in Yellow
    certified

    2020 Lexus GS F

    3,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,900

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus GS F in Yellow
    used

    2020 Lexus GS F

    2,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $82,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS F

GS F Refined nastiness
Rich Haapala,09/11/2016
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Update: I'm not sure what I was thinking when I wrote fisrt review. I love this car. I didn't realize it has sport S + mode, and when you remove traction control, you can drift. You know, sedan for the family and freaking drift mode for the midlife crisis. I've been driving it for 2 years, and I'm nowhere close to bored with her. Even the color scheme that I didn't love has completely won me over. I know the Nav system gets crummy reviews, but I find it quite simple. Can't say enough good things. Still one negative is the smallish fuel tank. Lexus performance driving school is a must do. I was disappointed with the initial pricing of this car when it first landed at the dealerships. I thought it was a little overpriced for its comparative group. It lacks that punchy torque its competitors have, but makes up for it with an awesome sound and plenty of upper range power. I'm a larger guy and I find the side bolstering to be a tad snug, but my wife loves the seats. My Cayenne had adjustable bolstering which for the near 90K range this should have as well. Also, I am less than thrilled with the unusual color of the side mirrors and A/B pillar. They are a boring grey color that really doesn't match my Atomic Silver, and the side window surround is chrome while the front end has a very good looking black chrome. Seems like poor attention to detail by Lexus. Overall, I am VERY satisfied with this (my 4th Lexus). I have been following this car since 2010 and really wanted it, but would not have purchased if not for 5K rebate from Lexus.
