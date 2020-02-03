  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
2020 Lexus GS F

What’s new

  • The GS F is essentially unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Rewarding to drive with outstanding steering
  • Upscale cabin design
  • All the right noise from the non-turbocharged V8
  • Exceptionally comfortable seats
  • Infotainment system and its controller are frustrating to use
  • Competitors with turbocharged engines offer more power
  • Back seats do not fold down
  • High price considering its relative lack of performance
2020 Lexus GS F pricing

2020 Lexus GS F Review

The 2020 Lexus GS F runs counter to what a lot of people expect from the Lexus brand. This is not a bland luxury cruiser. Instead, it's a real driver's sedan thanks to direct steering, excellent composure and a sonorous V8. A case could be made that the GS F is the most fun vehicle the brand offers.

It's fair to point out that the GS' overall design is getting on in years. Thanks to their potent turbocharged engines, sedans such as the BMW M550i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 will easily outsprint the GS F. They also have more of the latest technology and superior infotainment systems. But go for this unassuming Lexus and you'll be rewarded with excellent road manners and a surprising combination of performance and comfort.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.1 / 10
A buttery smooth engine and nimble handling can't make up for a car that's overpriced and more than a little long in the tooth. We love the way the GS F drives thanks to its sharp steering and sporty yet comfortable suspension setup. That said, the dated technology, so-so fuel economy, eye-wateringly high base price, and lack of relative performance make it hard to recommend the GS F to anyone but the most diehard Lexus enthusiast.

How does it drive?

8.0
The GS F is an uncommonly rewarding sport sedan even in routine driving. The steering is sharp and communicative, and the adjustable torque-vectoring differential makes the most of the car's traction. The GS F feels nimble and smaller than it actually is, inspiring driver confidence. The brakes are firm and easy to modulate, but the GS F lacks the outright stopping power found in more modern sport sedans.

Compared to the class leaders, the GS F is relatively slow. In Edmunds testing it posted a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds. Most everything in this class uses turbochargers and all-wheel drive to boost performance; the BMW M5 sprints to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, for example. Lexus' naturally aspirated V8 is smooth, though, and it sings like a baritone chorus at full throttle.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The GS F is fitted with excellent seats that provide good support without making you feel claustrophobic or overly bolstered. Adjustable dampers deliver a firm but compliant ride, making it equal parts sport sedan and long-distance mile-eater. There's a bit of road noise, but it's not tiring. You could spend all day behind the wheel of the GS F without feeling worn out.

The climate control interface is button-centric. It's not super easy to use, but it's better than the ones from some automakers that hide everything within the infotainment system. Overall, the GS F is a comfortable steed in its class.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The interior design is showing its age but has the fundamentals covered well. Visibility is good thanks to a relatively low hood and window line. The seating position is a bit low, but the steering wheel and pedals are well placed and help improve the driving experience. Despite the low seat, getting in and out is relatively easy, though backseat passengers may have to duck their heads to clear the roof.

Lexus uses buttons for many of the controls, though some are oddly placed or hidden from view. They feel like afterthoughts rather than being integrated into the original design. With many competitors moving to virtual controls, some buyers might find this Lexus' analog approach a bit dated.

How’s the tech?

5.0
When it comes to tech, the GS F has been behind the times for years, and its issues have only become more glaring in the face of more modern competition. The control interface for the infotainment system is awkward and fussy and looks dated, and the native voice controls are frankly subpar. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also immensely frustrating, especially when many new cars now have one or both as standard equipment.

A nice suite of driver aids comes standard, though the GS F lacks some of the latest tech, such as a surround-view camera. At this price point, that's hard to understand.

How’s the storage?

7.0
With 14.0 cubic feet of capacity, the amply sized trunk will swallow plenty of gear. For comparison, the BMW 5 Series holds a cavernous 18.7 cubic feet, while a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is considerably smaller, holding only 13.1 cubic feet. Unfortunately, you can't fold down the rear seats to create even more cargo space.

Inside, there's a suitable number of small storage areas, though there's no convenient space to place a phone. For family duty, the GS F has adequate room for a rear-facing child seat. The car-seat anchor points are tucked away and a bit hard to get at because of the firm seatback foam.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA rates the GS F at 19 combined mpg (16/24 city/highway). This is one of the lowest ratings in the class, even compared to other V8-powered cars. We observed 20.9 mpg on our standard 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. The GS F's fuel tank is small too, so you'll be stopping for gas more frequently than you would in other high-performance sedans.

Is it a good value?

6.0
Common touch points feel terrific and give the impression of the GS F being well put-together. Our test car had an occasional creak from the dash, however. The GS F's four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty is standard for the class, and Lexus gives you a little more than average with its six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

The main issue dragging down the score here is price. The GS F is more expensive than competitors, yet it packs fewer features and lacks the raw performance of its rivals. It's less expensive than flagship products from Mercedes-AMG and BMW's M division, but it can't even match the performance or price of midtier products from those automakers.

Wildcard

8.5
The GS F's honesty is what sets it apart. It brings a traditional sport-sedan driving character that's refreshingly simple compared to what you get from the latest German sedans. The GS F may not have achingly beautiful curves or heavy-hitting performance, but it has spirit and heart that's rare today.

Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?

For 2020, Lexus keeps things simple by offering no trim levels or major packages for the GS F. Of the limited options, we'd spring for the Mark Levinson premium surround-sound system and maybe the 19-inch BBS wheels for a bit of extra style.

Lexus GS F models

The 2020 Lexus GS F is offered in one trim level with only a handful of available options. The GS F uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (467 horsepower, 389 lb-ft of torque) coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

The GS F is generously equipped with performance and luxury items. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, large Brembo-branded brakes, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone climate control, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather-trimmed sport seats with heating and ventilation, a navigation system, a 12.3-inch display screen and an 12-speaker audio system. Standard safety systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.

The options, though few, include an upgraded 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, unique wheels and a color head-up display.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Base

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lexus GS F.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    5.0L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$85,010
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Lexus GS F features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite GS F safety features:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Rear-Seat Side Airbags
    Protects outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision. They come standard; rivals have them as an option or not at all.
    Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keeping Assist
    Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus GS F vs. the competition

    Lexus GS F vs. BMW 5 Series

    Calling the BMW M550i the M5's little brother is selling the M550i a little short. Its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 makes a stout 523 horsepower and uses all-wheel drive for superior speed and traction when compared to the GS F. The main reason to get the GS F is for its superior handling precision.

    Compare Lexus GS F & BMW 5 Series features

    Lexus GS F vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The E 53 AMG surpasses the GS F when it comes to interior construction and materials. But where the Lexus uses a non-turbocharged V8 engine, the Mercedes uses a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine to excellent effect. The Benz also benefits from more advanced technology and infotainment systems.

    Compare Lexus GS F & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    Lexus GS F vs. Audi A6

    The recently redesigned Audi A6 is more of a tech-forward sedan than the GS F, but that's not to say it's without sporting potential. Get the A6 with its available turbocharged V6 engine and you'll be rewarded with acceleration that's essentially equal to the more powerful GS F's output. And with the right optional tires, the A6 will also hold its own against the Lexus on a twisty road.

    Compare Lexus GS F & Audi A6 features

