2020 Lexus GS F
What's new
- The GS F is essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Rewarding to drive with outstanding steering
- Upscale cabin design
- All the right noise from the non-turbocharged V8
- Exceptionally comfortable seats
- Infotainment system and its controller are frustrating to use
- Competitors with turbocharged engines offer more power
- Back seats do not fold down
- High price considering its relative lack of performance
2020 Lexus GS F Review
The 2020 Lexus GS F runs counter to what a lot of people expect from the Lexus brand. This is not a bland luxury cruiser. Instead, it's a real driver's sedan thanks to direct steering, excellent composure and a sonorous V8. A case could be made that the GS F is the most fun vehicle the brand offers.
It's fair to point out that the GS' overall design is getting on in years. Thanks to their potent turbocharged engines, sedans such as the BMW M550i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 will easily outsprint the GS F. They also have more of the latest technology and superior infotainment systems. But go for this unassuming Lexus and you'll be rewarded with excellent road manners and a surprising combination of performance and comfort.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Compared to the class leaders, the GS F is relatively slow. In Edmunds testing it posted a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds. Most everything in this class uses turbochargers and all-wheel drive to boost performance; the BMW M5 sprints to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, for example. Lexus' naturally aspirated V8 is smooth, though, and it sings like a baritone chorus at full throttle.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The climate control interface is button-centric. It's not super easy to use, but it's better than the ones from some automakers that hide everything within the infotainment system. Overall, the GS F is a comfortable steed in its class.
How's the interior?7.0
Lexus uses buttons for many of the controls, though some are oddly placed or hidden from view. They feel like afterthoughts rather than being integrated into the original design. With many competitors moving to virtual controls, some buyers might find this Lexus' analog approach a bit dated.
How's the tech?5.0
A nice suite of driver aids comes standard, though the GS F lacks some of the latest tech, such as a surround-view camera. At this price point, that's hard to understand.
How's the storage?7.0
Inside, there's a suitable number of small storage areas, though there's no convenient space to place a phone. For family duty, the GS F has adequate room for a rear-facing child seat. The car-seat anchor points are tucked away and a bit hard to get at because of the firm seatback foam.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?6.0
The main issue dragging down the score here is price. The GS F is more expensive than competitors, yet it packs fewer features and lacks the raw performance of its rivals. It's less expensive than flagship products from Mercedes-AMG and BMW's M division, but it can't even match the performance or price of midtier products from those automakers.
Wildcard8.5
Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus GS F models
The 2020 Lexus GS F is offered in one trim level with only a handful of available options. The GS F uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (467 horsepower, 389 lb-ft of torque) coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.
The GS F is generously equipped with performance and luxury items. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, large Brembo-branded brakes, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone climate control, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather-trimmed sport seats with heating and ventilation, a navigation system, a 12.3-inch display screen and an 12-speaker audio system. Standard safety systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
The options, though few, include an upgraded 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, unique wheels and a color head-up display.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$85,010
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GS F safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Rear-Seat Side Airbags
- Protects outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision. They come standard; rivals have them as an option or not at all.
- Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus GS F vs. the competition
Lexus GS F vs. BMW 5 Series
Calling the BMW M550i the M5's little brother is selling the M550i a little short. Its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 makes a stout 523 horsepower and uses all-wheel drive for superior speed and traction when compared to the GS F. The main reason to get the GS F is for its superior handling precision.
Lexus GS F vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E 53 AMG surpasses the GS F when it comes to interior construction and materials. But where the Lexus uses a non-turbocharged V8 engine, the Mercedes uses a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine to excellent effect. The Benz also benefits from more advanced technology and infotainment systems.
Lexus GS F vs. Audi A6
The recently redesigned Audi A6 is more of a tech-forward sedan than the GS F, but that's not to say it's without sporting potential. Get the A6 with its available turbocharged V6 engine and you'll be rewarded with acceleration that's essentially equal to the more powerful GS F's output. And with the right optional tires, the A6 will also hold its own against the Lexus on a twisty road.
FAQ
Is the Lexus GS F a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus GS F?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Lexus GS F:
- The GS F is essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lexus GS F reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus GS F a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus GS F?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus GS F is the 2020 Lexus GS F 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,010.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $85,010
What are the different models of Lexus GS F?
2020 Lexus GS F Overview
The 2020 Lexus GS F is offered in the following submodels: GS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus GS F?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus GS F and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GS F.
