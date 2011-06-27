Overall rating

The GS F elevates Lexus' sport sedan game to its highest level yet. By borrowing the high-performance V8 from its RC F coupe and revising its brakes and suspension, Lexus has infused plenty of attitude into the 2017 GS F.

Now that the GS F has received continuously variable dampers, one of its primary needs has been addressed. It now promises the kind of latitude in ride quality that it lacked last year. The only other areas of improvement that continue to stand out are the Remote Touch interface and the few ways to tailor the look and feel of the GS F to your liking.