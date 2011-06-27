2017 Lexus GS F Review
Pros & Cons
- V8 engine is strong and makes great sounds
- Sharper and more athletic than lesser GS models
- Discreet styling
- Comes standard with plenty of features
- Lacks the sheer rapidity of some rivals
- Limited ability to personalize
- Fussy infotainment controller
Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The GS F elevates Lexus' sport sedan game to its highest level yet. By borrowing the high-performance V8 from its RC F coupe and revising its brakes and suspension, Lexus has infused plenty of attitude into the 2017 GS F.
Now that the GS F has received continuously variable dampers, one of its primary needs has been addressed. It now promises the kind of latitude in ride quality that it lacked last year. The only other areas of improvement that continue to stand out are the Remote Touch interface and the few ways to tailor the look and feel of the GS F to your liking.
2017 Lexus GS F models
Because Lexus has made the GS F its range-topping model, it comes equipped with a long list of standard features. In fact, the only optional features are premium audio, orange-painted brake calipers, polished wheels and a head-up display. All of the performance-related stuff is covered in the base price, including its fancy new continuously variable dampers, known as F-Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) in Lexus-speak.
The GS F is equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque) that is backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the RC F coupe, the GS F is offered exclusively with an electronically controlled differential. (The RC F offers this unit as an option over a mechanical Torsen differential, which we prefer.)
Among its long list of standard equipment are 10-way power-adjustable seats, automatic wipers, forged 19-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, Lexus Enform Remote (a smartphone app that includes a vehicle finder, remote unlocking and starting, and climate control operation), a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, a backup camera, a 12-speaker audio system and navigation.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GS F models:
- Pre-Collision System
- This system detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
