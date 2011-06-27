  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS F
  4. Used 2017 Lexus GS F
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Lexus GS F Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 engine is strong and makes great sounds
  • Sharper and more athletic than lesser GS models
  • Discreet styling
  • Comes standard with plenty of features
  • Lacks the sheer rapidity of some rivals
  • Limited ability to personalize
  • Fussy infotainment controller
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Lexus GS F for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$46,733 - $56,264
Used GS F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?

The choice of trim level for the 2017 Lexus GS F is easy because there is only one. In fact, the only decision you have to make is which of its four options to choose. We say go for the Mark Levinson premium audio system if you enjoy music other than the V8 engine. The other options — polished wheels, orange brake calipers — are cosmetic, and the head-up display is simply unnecessary.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The GS F elevates Lexus' sport sedan game to its highest level yet. By borrowing the high-performance V8 from its RC F coupe and revising its brakes and suspension, Lexus has infused plenty of attitude into the 2017 GS F.

Now that the GS F has received continuously variable dampers, one of its primary needs has been addressed. It now promises the kind of latitude in ride quality that it lacked last year. The only other areas of improvement that continue to stand out are the Remote Touch interface and the few ways to tailor the look and feel of the GS F to your liking.

2017 Lexus GS F models

Because Lexus has made the GS F its range-topping model, it comes equipped with a long list of standard features. In fact, the only optional features are premium audio, orange-painted brake calipers, polished wheels and a head-up display. All of the performance-related stuff is covered in the base price, including its fancy new continuously variable dampers, known as F-Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) in Lexus-speak.

The GS F is equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque) that is backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the RC F coupe, the GS F is offered exclusively with an electronically controlled differential. (The RC F offers this unit as an option over a mechanical Torsen differential, which we prefer.)

Among its long list of standard equipment are 10-way power-adjustable seats, automatic wipers, forged 19-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, Lexus Enform Remote (a smartphone app that includes a vehicle finder, remote unlocking and starting, and climate control operation), a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, a backup camera, a 12-speaker audio system and navigation.

Driving

The GS F is the quickest GS you can buy, and our experience with the non-F variant as a solid performer with a rewarding driving character bodes well for the even higher-performing GS F.

Acceleration

With 467 horsepower, the GS F is no slouch, though its competition offers even more firepower.

Braking

The GS F has larger brake discs with big six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers to better deal with repeated stops from the higher speeds it is capable of attaining.

Steering

We've found the non-F's steering is decent, though feedback is minimal. We expect the F to improve on this.

Handling

Rather than an out-and-out performance car, the GS F is expected to shine better on the road than on the track, as is the case with the similar RC F coupe.

Comfort

The addition of continuously variable dampers this year promises to balance comfort and handling better than ever.

Seat comfort

Shared with the RC F, the GS F's seats are exquisitely comfortable and offer decent support for hard driving.

Ride comfort

Active, adaptive variable dampers help the GS F deliver improved ride quality and more control for fast driving.

Interior

A large, highly functional interior with very good materials and high assembly quality is slightly offset by a unique but awkward infotainment control setup.

Ease of use

The highlight and downfall of the GS' otherwise-logical interior is the mouse-based infotainment system. It's a novel approach, but it's confusing and inconsistent and demands too much attention.

Getting in/getting out

In traditional Lexus fashion, the GS is built for real people. The doors are wide, the sills are narrow and the seats are relatively high. It's an easy performance sedan to get in and out of.

Roominess

The GS is a big car, and the interior reflects the size. Front passengers will enjoy lots of hip-, head- and legroom as well as shoulder room. The story is the same in the back unless you are very tall.

Visibility

Excellent forward visibility thanks to small pillars and minimal blindspots. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera take care of the rest. Fantastic high-beam headlights on the open road.

Quality

Lexus cars are built to a high standard, and the GS F is no exception. Interior materials are stunning, and the controls feel precise and solid in your hands. Body panels are well matched, and gaps are consistent.

Utility

A useful variety of interior storage options is offset by a small trunk and a backseat that doesn't fold down.

Small-item storage

The cabin has plenty of storage cubbies.

Cargo space

The rear seatbacks don't fold, which limits your ability to haul long objects.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Lexus GS F.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
467 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus GS F features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GS F models:

Pre-Collision System
This system detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
Lane Departure Alert
Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
Intelligent High Beam
Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Lexus GS F

Used 2017 Lexus GS F Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus GS F is offered in the following submodels: GS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus GS F?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lexus GS FS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus GS F for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lexus GS F.

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus GS Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS F for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,294.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,146.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS F for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,624.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus GS F?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS F lease specials

Related Used 2017 Lexus GS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles