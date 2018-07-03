  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
2019 Lexus GS F

What's new

  • Limited-production 10th Anniversary Edition is new this year
  • Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Uncommonly rewarding to drive, with outstanding steering
  • Upscale cabin design
  • Great sounds from the non-turbocharged V8
  • Remote Touch tech interface is difficult and distracting to use
  • Turbocharged competitors ultimately offer more thrust
  • Back seat doesn't fold down
Build & price

Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?

For 2019, there are two versions of the GS F, the base and the Anniversary Edition. The latter is limited edition and has only cosmetic changes, so stick with the base GS F. Its options list is quite short. Audiophiles are encouraged to tick the box for the Mark Levinson premium audio system, but that's about the only decision needed. The other options are cosmetic aside from a head-up display, which we would skip.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

It's easy to think the 2019 Lexus GS F is the same thing as Lexus' RC F but with four doors instead of two. After all, they both share the same non-turbocharged V8, eight-speed automatic transmission and essentially the entire front end. But the GS F manages to be a far more compelling execution.

The GS F is enjoyable in a way that sidesteps the arms race of the numbers game. Its 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque are almost quaint in this era of torque-laden turbocharged V8s. But it has character, making evocative sounds and pulling with increased urgency as the tachometer needle swings past 4,000 rpm. It gets its clock cleaned numbers-wise by much of the competition. But the GS F isn't slow. It's just that our modern performance expectations are warped.

The GS F's steering is a delight. This is a Lexus that driving enthusiasts can get behind. If its character is that of a traditional sport sedan, its cabin is traditional Lexus — with outstanding build quality and a long features list. Unfortunately, its Remote Touch infotainment interface is a big letdown. Nevertheless, there's a lot to like about the GS F for those seeking an honest driving experience.

2019 Lexus GS F models

The 2019 Lexus GS F is the high-performance version of the regular Lexus GS sedan, which we review separately. There are two trim levels — a loaded base version and a limited-edition 10th Anniversary Edition. They are essentially identical aside from a few unique cosmetic items in the latter.

All GS Fs come with a 5.0-liter V8 (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Besides its engine, the GS F stands apart from lesser GS models with a torque-vectoring rear differential, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport steering, Brembo brakes, aerodynamic enhancements and special styling.

Other standard features include auto-dimming mirrors, xenon headlights, automatic high beams, LED running lights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Also standard is the Remote Touch infotainment interface with a 12.3-inch display, a navigation system, voice controls, Lexus Enform (infotainment app suite and remote vehicle controls), a USB port, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and HD radio.

Options are limited to different wheels, orange brake calipers, a head-up display, and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system that also adds a six-CD changer.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus GS F (5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology5.5

Driving

9.0
The GS F is an uncommonly rewarding sport sedan even in routine driving. The steering is sharp and communicative, and that inspires driver confidence. Its maximum thrust can't match others in the class, but it is not slow either. Overall, it's a pleasure to pilot.

Acceleration

8.0
There's natural and responsive power delivery in the GS F. The V8 is a bit down on low-speed grunt compared to the turbocharged competition, but by no means is it slow. High-rpm power is exhilarating. In our testing, a GS F accelerated to 60 mph in a respectably quick 4.7 seconds.

Braking

7.5
Good but not great brakes. In town or during hard driving, they offer intuitive modulation. We observed some mild squealing during nearly every routine stop. In max-effort panic stops, the pedal feel could be better. Our measured stop from 60 mph in 108 feet is good but not class-leading.

Steering

9.5
This steering is outstanding. Spot-on weighting with great on-center feel. Communicative like few modern steering racks. Actual road texture can be felt by the driver. Quick and precise without ever being darty. It gives a good sense at all times of the grip available at the front wheels.

Handling

9.0
This sedan really shrinks around you on a canyon road. A hint of body roll provides a good sense of cornering loads. It responds well to your inputs. The variable differential settings make a big difference in cornering behavior.

Drivability

9.0
Very well-mannered. In routine driving, the transmission shifts smoothly and downshifts readily. The engine is responsive from a stop. Sport and Sport+ modes have suitably more aggressive shift schedules. But manual gear changes are not quite as immediate as we'd like.

Comfort

8.0
Excellent seats and a firm but compliant ride quality make the GS F equal parts sport sedan and long-distance mile-eater. There's a bit of road noise, but it's not fatiguing. The climate control interface is button-centric — we'd prefer knobs. Overall, it's a comfortable vehicle in its class.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats are especially comfortable with modest bolsters that still manage to provide adequate lateral support. Medium-firm padding. These seats seem to cradle your entire back quite uniformly without any significant pressure points. Backseat comfort is solid, too, even for taller people.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride quality is firm and still manages to take the edge off rough roads and most impacts. The variable dampers have three settings, and none is brutal. You know you're driving a sport sedan, but it's never punishing. Suitable for long-distance driving.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road noise at moderate speeds is more noticeable than it ought to be for a car of this class. Wind noise is well-suppressed, while the engine is quiet during cruising. Put the hammer down, though, and you get a great-sounding V8 wail above 4,000 rpm.

Climate control

7.0
It maintains set temperature adequately but doesn't seem to compensate for sun exposure as other systems do. The all-button climate interface isn't as easy or quick to use as those with knobs. The buttons are clearly marked at least. Seat coolers are sufficiently effective when on the max setting.

Interior

7.5
The interior design is showing its age, but it has the fundamentals of driving position and visibility covered well. The cabin is very button-centric, and a few of them are oddly placed. The driving position is spot-on.

Ease of use

6.5
The primary controls and most secondary ones are well placed. But there are some head-scratchers — the parking alert button is completely covered by the sliding console lid in its forward-most position, for instance. And we had to consult the owner's manual to find the parking brake.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The driver's seat and steering wheel power out of the way to aid entry or exit. The GS F's wide lower body kit extensions hamper your movements a bit, but otherwise it's a pretty easy car to get into.

Driving position

8.0
It's easy to find a suitable driving position, with a good relationship between the seat and the steering wheel and pedals. A nice, wide dead pedal is placed well in relation to the brake and gas pedals. The telescoping wheel has decent reach, and the driver's seat motors up fairly high.

Roominess

7.0
Tall drivers will find ample headroom despite the compulsory sunroof. The driver's footwell is pleasingly wide. You get a nice sense of width in the cabin, too. In back, there's enough headroom and legroom for 6-foot-tall passengers. On par with the class.

Visibility

8.0
The cowl is not especially low, but the ample windshield compensates to avoid any sense of sitting in a bunker. There's good separation between the mirror and the windshield pillar. The rear windows' squared-off trailing edge expands the view over your shoulder.

Quality

7.5
The subdued cabin design incorporates many materials and integrates them precisely. The leather and faux suede are of high quality. Some vinyl-padded surfaces and plastics have a relatively subpar feel, making the cabin less rich than some competitors'. An occasional muted creak from the dash.

Utility

7.5
The amply sized trunk will swallow plenty of gear, though it's let down by a back seat that's fixed in place. There are plenty of areas to store items in the cargo area and in the front portion of the cabin. It handles car seats well, though the lower LATCH anchors can be a bit of a hassle to reach.

Small-item storage

8.0
Solid options for storing various items. There are large door pockets, a sliding-lid center console bin with a removable tray, and an average-size glovebox. Backseat occupants enjoy a fold-down console with a lid and two deployable cupholders.

Cargo space

7.5
The wider-than-average trunk opening has concealed gooseneck hinges and is pretty deep. The back seat does not fold but has a ski pass-through. Handy fold-down grocery bag hook, tie-down points and additional storage well under a door. The decklid is not powered but is light and easy to manipulate.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The outboard seats have LATCH anchors that are tucked away and a bit difficult to access. There's decent room for a rear-facing child seat, though the front seat will need to be pushed very far forward.

Technology

5.5
This cabin is behind the times when it comes to infotainment. The control interface is awkward, and the native voice controls are subpar. There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functionality, and the screen graphics look old. But there is a nice suite of driver aids as standard equipment.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Bluetooth pairing is intuitive and easy, and a USB outlet, an auxiliary jack and accessory power are offered. Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is not available. Instead, the GS F includes Siri Eyes Free.

Driver aids

7.5
The comprehensive suite of driver aids — lane departure and blind-spot alerts, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and high beams — can be set to be permanently off if so desired. The adaptive cruise can't operate in stop-and-go traffic.

Voice control

5.0
Slow responses and wildly incorrect navigation, even in an ideal test condition (parked, quiet, driver speaking clearly), don't give confidence in the GS F's native voice controls. You'll have to rely on Siri Eyes Free instead, but that applies only to iPhone users.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS F.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    5.0L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$84,600
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Lexus GS F features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite GS F safety features:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Rear-Seat Side Airbag
    Protects outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision. It's standard; rivals have it as an option or not at all.
    Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keeping Assist
    Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus GS F vs. the competition

    Lexus GS F vs. Audi S6

    The Audi S6 is less performance-oriented than the GS F, and as a consequence it is less lively when it comes to personality and handling. It also costs less. Though its twin-turbo V8 is potent, it is subdued and smooth. Like the GS F, the S6 has a beautifully finished cabin that will definitely win people over.

    Compare Lexus GS F & Audi S6 features

    Lexus GS F vs. BMW M5

    The M5 ceded ground in the sport sedan wars in recent years, due in part to stiffer competition. But the new M5, thanks to an injection of attitude and enhanced handling compared to its recent predecessors, may reverse this trend. It's more rapid than the GS F and just as engaging. Its weight and cost are higher, though.

    Compare Lexus GS F & BMW M5 features

    Lexus GS F vs. Cadillac CTS-V

    One of the quickest sedans on the market, the CTS-V will clobber the GS F in contests of performance without costing any more. When it comes to delicate steering feel and other, less numbers-oriented aspects of driving, the GS F delivers. Just as the GS F's soundtrack is addicting, you'll never tire of the CTS-V's colossally powerful supercharged V8 thrust.

    Compare Lexus GS F & Cadillac CTS-V features

    More about the 2019 Lexus GS F

    The GS is the Lexus answer to midsize, rear-wheel-drive European luxury sedans. But the 2019 Lexus GS F adds a twist: a performance-oriented V8 engine from Lexus' RC F sport coupe. We've come to like the Lexus GS, and the F version is without question the most appealing version, boasting a distinctive personality that not only stands out from other GS versions but from other high-performance sedans as well.

    At the heart of the GS is a non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 that produces 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, delivered to the rear wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Though many of its competitors are quicker, the GS F nevertheless makes up for its acceleration shortcomings with the sort of visceral sounds and sensations that can only come from a non-turbocharged V8.

    The performance upgrades don't stop with the bigger engine, though. It also gets a torque-vectoring rear differential, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport steering, four-wheel Brembo ventilated brakes, 19-inch forged wheels, a four-port sport exhaust and aerodynamic enhancements.

    This being a Lexus, we expect luxury to go with our performance, and the GS F delivers: The materials quality is high, and the build quality is on par with a bank vault. Backseat space is good, but the trunk is tight and the rear seat does not fold down. Our biggest complaint, though, is the Remote Touch interface, which uses an input device not unlike a computer mouse. The paradigm will be familiar to anyone who uses a desktop computer, the problem being that when you use a computer, you are looking at the screen; when you drive a car, you should be looking at the road. We think Remote Touch requires too much of the driver's attention to be diverted from the road ahead.

    Lexus sells the GS F in two trim levels, and though the price is high, the list of standard equipment is long. The GS F is offered with a few options and packages, some useful and some not. What's the best way to spec out your own car? Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Lexus GS F for you.

    2019 Lexus GS F Overview

    The 2019 Lexus GS F is offered in the following submodels: GS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Lexus GS F?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GS F and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GS F.

