2019 Lexus GS F
What’s new
- Limited-production 10th Anniversary Edition is new this year
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Uncommonly rewarding to drive, with outstanding steering
- Upscale cabin design
- Great sounds from the non-turbocharged V8
- Remote Touch tech interface is difficult and distracting to use
- Turbocharged competitors ultimately offer more thrust
- Back seat doesn't fold down
Which GS F does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
It's easy to think the 2019 Lexus GS F is the same thing as Lexus' RC F but with four doors instead of two. After all, they both share the same non-turbocharged V8, eight-speed automatic transmission and essentially the entire front end. But the GS F manages to be a far more compelling execution.
The GS F is enjoyable in a way that sidesteps the arms race of the numbers game. Its 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque are almost quaint in this era of torque-laden turbocharged V8s. But it has character, making evocative sounds and pulling with increased urgency as the tachometer needle swings past 4,000 rpm. It gets its clock cleaned numbers-wise by much of the competition. But the GS F isn't slow. It's just that our modern performance expectations are warped.
The GS F's steering is a delight. This is a Lexus that driving enthusiasts can get behind. If its character is that of a traditional sport sedan, its cabin is traditional Lexus — with outstanding build quality and a long features list. Unfortunately, its Remote Touch infotainment interface is a big letdown. Nevertheless, there's a lot to like about the GS F for those seeking an honest driving experience.
2019 Lexus GS F models
The 2019 Lexus GS F is the high-performance version of the regular Lexus GS sedan, which we review separately. There are two trim levels — a loaded base version and a limited-edition 10th Anniversary Edition. They are essentially identical aside from a few unique cosmetic items in the latter.
All GS Fs come with a 5.0-liter V8 (467 horsepower, 389 pound-feet of torque), rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Besides its engine, the GS F stands apart from lesser GS models with a torque-vectoring rear differential, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport steering, Brembo brakes, aerodynamic enhancements and special styling.
Other standard features include auto-dimming mirrors, xenon headlights, automatic high beams, LED running lights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Also standard is the Remote Touch infotainment interface with a 12.3-inch display, a navigation system, voice controls, Lexus Enform (infotainment app suite and remote vehicle controls), a USB port, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and HD radio.
Options are limited to different wheels, orange brake calipers, a head-up display, and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system that also adds a six-CD changer.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|5.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering9.5
Handling9.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology5.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control5.0
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$84,600
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GS F safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Rear-Seat Side Airbag
- Protects outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision. It's standard; rivals have it as an option or not at all.
- Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus GS F vs. the competition
Lexus GS F vs. Audi S6
The Audi S6 is less performance-oriented than the GS F, and as a consequence it is less lively when it comes to personality and handling. It also costs less. Though its twin-turbo V8 is potent, it is subdued and smooth. Like the GS F, the S6 has a beautifully finished cabin that will definitely win people over.
Lexus GS F vs. BMW M5
The M5 ceded ground in the sport sedan wars in recent years, due in part to stiffer competition. But the new M5, thanks to an injection of attitude and enhanced handling compared to its recent predecessors, may reverse this trend. It's more rapid than the GS F and just as engaging. Its weight and cost are higher, though.
Lexus GS F vs. Cadillac CTS-V
One of the quickest sedans on the market, the CTS-V will clobber the GS F in contests of performance without costing any more. When it comes to delicate steering feel and other, less numbers-oriented aspects of driving, the GS F delivers. Just as the GS F's soundtrack is addicting, you'll never tire of the CTS-V's colossally powerful supercharged V8 thrust.
