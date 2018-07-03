More about the 2019 Lexus GS F

The GS is the Lexus answer to midsize, rear-wheel-drive European luxury sedans. But the 2019 Lexus GS F adds a twist: a performance-oriented V8 engine from Lexus' RC F sport coupe. We've come to like the Lexus GS, and the F version is without question the most appealing version, boasting a distinctive personality that not only stands out from other GS versions but from other high-performance sedans as well. At the heart of the GS is a non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 that produces 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, delivered to the rear wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Though many of its competitors are quicker, the GS F nevertheless makes up for its acceleration shortcomings with the sort of visceral sounds and sensations that can only come from a non-turbocharged V8. The performance upgrades don't stop with the bigger engine, though. It also gets a torque-vectoring rear differential, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport steering, four-wheel Brembo ventilated brakes, 19-inch forged wheels, a four-port sport exhaust and aerodynamic enhancements. This being a Lexus, we expect luxury to go with our performance, and the GS F delivers: The materials quality is high, and the build quality is on par with a bank vault. Backseat space is good, but the trunk is tight and the rear seat does not fold down. Our biggest complaint, though, is the Remote Touch interface, which uses an input device not unlike a computer mouse. The paradigm will be familiar to anyone who uses a desktop computer, the problem being that when you use a computer, you are looking at the screen; when you drive a car, you should be looking at the road. We think Remote Touch requires too much of the driver's attention to be diverted from the road ahead. Lexus sells the GS F in two trim levels, and though the price is high, the list of standard equipment is long. The GS F is offered with a few options and packages, some useful and some not. What's the best way to spec out your own car? Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Lexus GS F for you.

2019 Lexus GS F Overview

The 2019 Lexus GS F is offered in the following submodels: GS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GS F and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GS F.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS F and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GS F featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

