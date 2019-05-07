Used 2018 Lexus GS F for Sale Near Me
- 11,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,699
Chevrolet 21 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL5JA002547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,900
Southeast Auto Brokers - Pompano Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL3JA002661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,890
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Lexus GS F 4dr RWD features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Caviar with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Preferred Accessory Package (Z2), 12 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Bumper Applique, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Key Gloves, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Carpet Trunk Mat, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated front seats, Cargo Net, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL1JA002660
Stock: 002660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 16,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,991
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
10Th Anniversary Edition Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System Color Heads Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Bespoke Fuji Blue; Leather Seat Trim Matte Nebula Gray This Lexus includes: BESPOKE FUJI BLUE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats SMOKY GRANITE MICA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL1KA002837
Stock: KA002837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 4,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,896
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Certified. Bespoke Fuji Blue w/Leather Seat Trim, 10th Anniversary Edition, 10th Anniversary Plate, Blue Leather Shift Knob, Blue Seatbelt Straps, Blue Suede Dash Trim, Body Protection Film, Center Console w/Blue Carbon Trim, Color Heads Up Display, Front & Rear Blue Brake Calipers, Heated Blue Leather Steering Wheel, Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Polished Black. 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift Clean CARFAX.L/Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles * Roadside Assistance * 161 Point InspectionLexus GS F To see this vehicle today call Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield at (661) 735-1331. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL5KA002856
Stock: PX059750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- used
2017 Lexus GS F27,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
Contact Auto Holding 46 today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus GS F . Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Lexus GS F is the perfect example of the modern luxury. One of the best things about this Lexus GS F is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GS F *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL0HA002112
Stock: M46HA002112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2019
- certified
2019 Lexus GS F4,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,977
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! LIKE NEW!!! F PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL7KA003006
Stock: LP200405
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 7,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,995
Lexus of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL6KA003000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,243 miles
$70,930
Lexus of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BLXKA003016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,891 milesGreat Deal
$44,995$6,533 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL3GA000967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Lexus GS F3,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,900
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System Color Heads Up Display Wheels: 19" Hand Polished Forged Special Color - Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Flare Yellow This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2020 Lexus GS Fincludes: BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats SPECIAL COLOR COLOR HEADS UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display WHEELS: 19 HAND POLISHED FORGED Aluminum Wheels FLARE YELLOW MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM HD Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Requires Subscription *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus GS F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL3LA003053
Stock: LA003053
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- used
2020 Lexus GS F2,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$82,998
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus GS F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL0LA003043
Stock: 19273399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2020 Lexus GS F4,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,960
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * HEADS-UP DISPLAY, * DISTRONIC, * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * VENTILATED SEATS, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER SEATS, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, Black w/F SPORT Leather, Color Heads Up Display, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Illuminated Door Sills, Leather Seat Trim, Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19" Hand Polished Forged. 2020 Lexus GS F Mark Levinson Sound RWD Flare Yellow 5.0L DOHCWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus GS F with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL4LA003062
Stock: 003062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 37,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$49,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** Like New 2016 Lexus GS F. Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation System. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL6GA001397
Stock: 001397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,516 miles
$51,888
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL8GA000137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2016 LEXUS GS-F ONE OWNER!! ONLY 36K MILES!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING NEBULA GRAY PEARL EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETLEY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES!! ORANGE BRAKE CALIPERS!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! AMAZING SOUNDING MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER SUNROOF!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! BLUETOOTH!! ICE COLD A/C!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 5.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO $1380 ORANGE PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS $300 ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS $75 TRUNK MAT/ CARGO NET $330 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 5.0L V8 F DOHC 32V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE NEBULA GRAY PEARL EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL8GA001756
Stock: CM6947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 36,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$49,950
AutoNation Ford Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Atomic Silver Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Marietta's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Lexus GS F with 36,003mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus GS F. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus GS F . You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Nebula Gray Pearl Lexus GS F. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Lexus GS F, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. More information about the 2016 Lexus GS F: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. Interesting features of this model are all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, Luxurious and sporty, powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines, and incredible refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL2GA001199
Stock: GA001199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 35,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,900
Miami Auto Broker - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS F with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP1BL6GA001626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
