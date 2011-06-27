Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,060
|$23,042
|$25,995
|Clean
|$19,414
|$22,288
|$25,108
|Average
|$18,123
|$20,779
|$23,332
|Rough
|$16,831
|$19,270
|$21,557
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,844
|$26,242
|$29,604
|Clean
|$22,109
|$25,383
|$28,593
|Average
|$20,638
|$23,664
|$26,572
|Rough
|$19,167
|$21,946
|$24,550
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,418
|$28,049
|$31,643
|Clean
|$23,632
|$27,130
|$30,563
|Average
|$22,059
|$25,293
|$28,402
|Rough
|$20,487
|$23,457
|$26,241