Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

Great car if you like high pitch whistles J. Miller , 08/06/2015 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 LR4 in March, and thought I would share some information with prospective buyers. Land Rover USA has admitted that their is a problem in the air conditioning system of the 2015 LR4s, a problem that causes a high pitched whistle to be emitted from the dashboard area whenever the air conditioner is on (as it often is if you live in texas). Land Rover says this is a "characteristic" of the 2015 LR4s, and have offered no fix for the problem. If you are considering purchasing an LR4, I would seriously reconsider, until Land Rover has a fix for this issue. Though the dealership has tried, they have been unable to fix the problem, and my car has spent over 40 days in the shop since I purchased it. Update: car was in shop 100 days in 2 years and I had to hire a lawyer in order to have car declared a lemon. I will never drive a Land Rover again, and I highly recommend no on else drive one either. LR was terrible to deal with, was not concerned about me as an owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everything I expected and then some Tom Henry , 03/07/2019 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I am always hesitant to write or, for that matter, give to much credence to reviews as they are based, primarily, on a single encounter with something. Rarely, does any reviewer have the luxury of "testing" multiple models of anything to be able to give a fair review of the overall product. So here is my, singular in scope, review of my 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE. First off, are you freaking kidding me!!! It's a Land Rover and deserves all the cache' associated with the name. My LR4 is built like a tank and sports similar gas mileage as it thirsts for nothing but premium grade fuel, and upkeep can be a bit pricey. So what! I knew that going in. It's huge and boxy, but I never lose it in any parking lot, as it stands out among the herd in its distinctive look and imposing height. The interior is plush, sophisticated, understated, roomy, and never fails to impress any who have the opportunity to enjoy its spaciousness, even in the third row seats. Fold the rear two seat rows down and the cargo capacity is phenomenal. I was able to put a 65" flat screen TV, in the box, lying flat in the back and still had room. From the driver's perspective, you ride high in the saddle with a panoramic view of the world outside. I have never experienced this in any other vehicle and it is most welcome whether navigating the insanity known as Chicago congestion or the wild country where roads no longer exist. Not sure what everyone else has experienced, but in my opinion the only conveyance more sure-footed off road, regardless of terrain, is a Mountain Goat. Is the navigation system slow and cumbersome? Yep! But, I usually know where I'm heading and have plotted my trip before leaving and.....can read a map if necessary! One feature I cannot speak highly enough of is the Meridian stereo system. I was lucky enough to get the top of the line and is CRANKS!. Everything from Mozart to The Ramones clean, undistorted and loud. I am truly sorry for those who have had a less than favorable experience with their Land Rover, but after all it is a machine and nothing is perfect every time. For me, I wanted a Land Rover since I was 10 years old and watched Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom seeing a Rhinoceros slam into the side of one and it drove away. Took me 45 more years to get one, but it was more than worth the wait and is everything I expected and then some!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2nd Land Rover Lmahler , 09/02/2015 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We are a household right now with one and another soon-to-be teen driver. I have had a LR3 since 2006. In my mind as a mom it was known as "the mobile command center". With 5 seats in the back I could rescue kids at school from the school bus to become "the Cool Bus". Fast forward to high school. We were in the market for a used car in a house with two teen drivers. My husband looked up my 2006 LR3 in the Kelly Blue book to find out it was worth about $10-12,000. I thought "why are we lookig for a decent used car for under $20K when there was fantastic one sitting right in our driveway?" I had one incident right off the bat with my LR3 with the power steering going out on our first road trip. LR took care of it right away, including the towing. From then on out I had no problems with my car-I loved Land Rover. I came to the conclusion "why doesn't mom get a new car and let the teens drive my old tank of a car? " After building the LR4 online at the medium range with all the features we wanted, I tried out the same package at the Lux model range, only to go up $2000. I really didn't want the Lux for some reason but LOVE it and now have had it for 3 months. Reading the other reviews, I have a few concerns/complaints. The weird whistling noise that to me sounds like it is coming from the stereo system was very prevolent in the first few weeks seems to have disappeared (fingers crossed) because it's annoying. The navigation system is really clunky, this is hands down my biggest question of "what were they thinking?". If you are entering an address you need to start from the bottom of the menu. The keyboard is set-up in alphabetical order which is so counterintuative, who types like that??-NO ONE, LAND ROVER. And who in the world at LR said "yeah, this is great, let's go with it.". As you are typing in letters the keyboard/screen goes dark for a second or so before the next avilable group of letters is availble, which is so slow!! The last time I used it my daughter and I were instructed to get off at an exit, we were now facing a traffic circle. The Nav system was silent for awhile while we drove in circles, then it instructed us to turn right on a street number that was not even on that traffic circle, it was just silent. We were so frustrated that we pulled into a gas staion, turned off the car, restarted it and reentered our destination. In the mean time we pulled out our Iphones to to direct us and it sent us on a totally different and better direction than the LR nav system. We were lucky enough to have been in Europe this summer and staying at a hotel that had gorgeous BMW loner cars. There is no comparing the BMW nav system (which was all in German) to Land Rover's. BMW's was fast and sleek compared to Land Rover-I hate saying that because I really love my Land Rovers!! If we didn't have teen drivers I would still be driving my LR3-I loved it. I LOVE my LR4, I find myself feeling like a newly licsensed 16 year old driver looking for a reason to drive my new car. I am so lucky to drive a car like this and my dealership in Portland, Oregon, Rasmussen Land Rover have taken amazing care of me. They were an enormous part of why I bought a second Land Rover and why I will probably buy a third one day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Run Don’t Walk From This Brand Lynn , 07/19/2018 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Worst car I have ever owned. Most expensive to own with out of pocket expenses ( on a lease), worst dealer support. I had the engine go at 19,000 miles. Left me stranded two hours from my house. Waited for ever for the right tow truck because the dial shifter won’t move if the car is dead. Took them a month to find out the engine was leaking oil onto the alternator. Eco Start worked for the first 5,000 miles than stop working. They fixed it when they fixed the engine and the car would randomly shut off when you stopped for a traffic light for example. They refused to pay for a rent a car until I went to corporate and because I was over 80 miles from my house they payed because it was trip abatement but told me they would of not payed otherwise. Dealer never returned my calls. I had to stalk them to get any updates. They treated me like pond scum. The dealer also told me to drive it the 80 plus miles home with the engine leaking once they fixed the alternator and put in a new battery I refused because they would of never paid for any additional repairs if something else would of happened. Tire light was always on when there was no tire issues. The car had low miles and was never driven off road and had two sets of breaks, two sets of tires, new struts, the parking break system failed because the parking break is in the center counsel under the cup holders and got moisture in it some how. That was 5 k. The dealer only paid for engine all the other items were considered normal wear. Thats after they have had the car for 3 days. I get the breaks and tires but struts on a car with 25,000 miles. Also, the car was sitting in my driveway and all the coolant spilled out of it. no warning, no light on. navigation, dont bother. worthless. usb ports are in the glove box, which if you are driving puts them on the opposite side of the car with no where to put your phone. Sirius Radio would drop out and random points and so would my cell phone I just thought it was a Sirius and a cell phone issue but I actually own a honda now and it never does that in the same areas with the same cell and Sirius. No apple car play , but when you play the music from your cell phone it would not move forward to next song Random interior plastic pieces would fall off. Valet key is like a barbie butter knife and try as you might you can’t ignore the horrible gas mileage. Ride was great. Everytime you turn on the car your heart drops because half the time there is a warning light. Even if it is door open you are still alarmed because you are so used to seeing warning lights on in this car. Also, you have to always think of wear to park it because of the height Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse