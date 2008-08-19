Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II
Pros & Cons
- Off-road ability, unique design, advanced handling features.
- Difficult entry and egress, quirky ergonomics, not much cargo space, poor gas mileage from underpowered V8.
Edmunds' Expert Review
There are two reasons to buy this truck: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, buy a different SUV.
Vehicle overview
Like the Land Rovers of yesteryear, the current Discovery Series II exhibits excellent off-road prowess and distinctive, hardy styling. But it also utilizes advanced performance features that promise a more capable on-road driving experience. The success of Lincoln's Navigator and Lexus' LX 470 has convinced Land Rover to create a kinder, gentler SUV.
Land Rover's Discovery was originally created to fill the niche Land Rover saw between the rugged, utilitarian Land Rover Defender and the plush yet thoroughly capable Land Rover Range Rover. It has been Land Rover's best-selling model in the United States, but the new 2002 Freelander may thieve its sales crown.
Two trim levels are available; SD and SE. The trims are similar, with differences based mainly on the type of interior materials used. All models can be had with the optional rear-seat package that adds forward-facing third-row seats, a Self-Leveling Suspension (SLS) and a hydraulic rear step. Land Rover has improved the Discovery Series II range for 2002 by redesigning the alloy wheels, adding a 300-watt Harman-Kardon sound system as standard equipment and offering an optional navigation system.
The SE is the only Discovery Series II model that can be equipped with Active Cornering Enhancement, a hydraulic suspension system that reduces vehicle body lean during cornering. All models come with Hill Descent Control, a driver-activated feature that supplements traditional braking when descending steep, slippery slopes in extreme conditions. Other features include a self-leveling suspension, traction control and electronic brake distribution.
Land Rover products are known for their rugged nature, and the Discovery Series II is no exception. Taken off the beaten path, the Disco takes on difficult terrain with ease. Every model features permanent four-wheel drive and a standard adaptive automatic transmission that adjusts to different driving styles.
Beneath the vehicle's hood is a 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 188 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. We'd appreciate more power, especially since 240-horsepower V6-equipped models like the Infiniti QX4 and Acura MDX put the Land Rover's fuel-sucking eight cylinders to shame.
Inside the Series II, both front- and backseat passengers sit high for a superior view. Headroom and legroom aren't an issue (cavernous doesn't begin to describe the overhead space), but hip and shoulder room are very tight. Entry and exit is also problematic. The quality of interior materials is quite good, though better build quality can be found on other high-end SUVs like the BMW X5.
Legendary off-road capabilities and a high level of luxury are the Discovery Series II's best points. If Land Rover could iron out the ergonomic and build-quality issues, plus give the Discovery Series II some more shoulder room, wider door openings, and increased horsepower, it'd have a candidate for best luxury SUV status. Until then, the Discovery is an expensive and quirky SUV with an interior design that falls short of its exterior style and overall capabilities.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery Series II
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II.
Trending topics in reviews
- off-roading
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- towing
- safety
- transmission
- ride quality
- value
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- comfort
- spaciousness
- seats
- brakes
- road noise
- lights
- acceleration
- oil
- cup holders
- steering wheel
- emission system
- wheels & tires
- warranty
- fuel efficiency
- infotainment system
- sound system
- doors
- dashboard
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
Like to tinker and tow stuff this truck/suv is for you. We love our 2002 Disco II...Off Road Awesomeness in no way not meant to be a daily drive. We knew that going in and bought it last week. This week I took it to a Rover specialist who replaced the fan belt and front o2 sensors, 400$. He knew we had a coolant leak somewhere. Got home and I found the leak. The thermostat. No biggie. There was a new one left in the truck. I replaced it in an hour. Should you get one, read the manual. Learn how to drive it. Learn to put liquids into it (they leak), change filters, change plugs and wires, thermostats and hose. Keep it maintained. Change all of the plastic hoses with rubber hoses and so on. Change out all of the original parts with OEM parts. Don't take it to a dealer take it to a Rover geek and pay less.
I have owned My Disco for almost 5 years now, Have to say I still look forward to driving it every day. I have put this Rover to the test off road and it surpasses any other 4x4 I have owned. These vehicles are particular and one should know it before you own one. There are quirks that come with ALL Rovers. I have spent money on mine over the 5 years, nothing too major other than a $3k ABS module(most common)-3 Amigos. Land Rover now sells a repair kit for around $100. I have always maintained my Disco very extensively and expect to continue, they are great in the sense that you can have anything repaired on them. If considering, make sure to get 00-02 Models- more reliable. Still love it!
This is my first Rover (a 2002 Disco w/104k miles) but many years ago I was a BMC mechanic, so I'm not unused to the way the English build things. My Disco had an over heated engine when I gave the seller $1000 for it. I located a good short block, did the heads and Bingo!, I have a serious off road truck. Of course "bingo" didn't happen. The thing was down for 6 weeks as I worked and educated myself on the bloody thing. They things are about the most demanding of patience of any care I have ever busted a knuckle on.
I don't know what all the chatter about Rover's subpar reliability is all about. This is my second Discovery - my wife totalled the first at about 70 MPH (all passengers walked away) making replacement a simple choice. This has been an incredibly reliable vehicle, on road and off. Sure, some services (particularly brakes and tires) aren't cheap, but it is the most solid vehicle I have ever driven and I am willing to pay for quality. Not a squeak or rattle in over 70K fairly hard miles. Mine has survived Hurricanes Katrina & Rita in addition to several hard Colorado winters without a whimper. Fuel economy is suboptimal, I agree - as soon as Rover addresses that, I will gladly buy another.
Features & Specs
|SE 4WD 4dr SUV
4.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
|SD 4WD 4dr SUV
4.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|2 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery Series II a good car?
Is the Land Rover Discovery Series II reliable?
Is the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II?
The least-expensive 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II is the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,350.
Other versions include:
- SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $37,150
- SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $33,350
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery Series II?
More about the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II
Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II Overview
The Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Series II SUV. Available styles include SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A), and SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Discovery Series II 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Discovery Series II.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Discovery Series II featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II?
Which 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series IIS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II.
Can't find a new 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series IIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Discovery Series II for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,986.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,397.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
Related Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles