Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,256
|$9,437
|$11,722
|Clean
|$6,986
|$9,091
|$11,267
|Average
|$6,445
|$8,400
|$10,356
|Rough
|$5,904
|$7,709
|$9,445
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,813
|$8,882
|$11,050
|Clean
|$6,559
|$8,557
|$10,621
|Average
|$6,052
|$7,907
|$9,762
|Rough
|$5,544
|$7,256
|$8,903
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,570
|$7,344
|$9,200
|Clean
|$5,363
|$7,075
|$8,843
|Average
|$4,948
|$6,537
|$8,128
|Rough
|$4,532
|$6,000
|$7,413
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,737
|$7,458
|$9,261
|Clean
|$5,523
|$7,185
|$8,901
|Average
|$5,095
|$6,638
|$8,182
|Rough
|$4,668
|$6,092
|$7,462
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,867
|$10,007
|$12,258
|Clean
|$7,574
|$9,641
|$11,782
|Average
|$6,988
|$8,908
|$10,829
|Rough
|$6,401
|$8,175
|$9,877
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,573
|$8,535
|$10,592
|Clean
|$6,328
|$8,223
|$10,181
|Average
|$5,838
|$7,598
|$9,358
|Rough
|$5,348
|$6,973
|$8,535
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,965
|$7,883
|$9,888
|Clean
|$5,743
|$7,594
|$9,504
|Average
|$5,299
|$7,017
|$8,736
|Rough
|$4,854
|$6,440
|$7,967