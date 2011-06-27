  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,256$9,437$11,722
Clean$6,986$9,091$11,267
Average$6,445$8,400$10,356
Rough$5,904$7,709$9,445
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,813$8,882$11,050
Clean$6,559$8,557$10,621
Average$6,052$7,907$9,762
Rough$5,544$7,256$8,903
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,570$7,344$9,200
Clean$5,363$7,075$8,843
Average$4,948$6,537$8,128
Rough$4,532$6,000$7,413
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,737$7,458$9,261
Clean$5,523$7,185$8,901
Average$5,095$6,638$8,182
Rough$4,668$6,092$7,462
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,867$10,007$12,258
Clean$7,574$9,641$11,782
Average$6,988$8,908$10,829
Rough$6,401$8,175$9,877
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,573$8,535$10,592
Clean$6,328$8,223$10,181
Average$5,838$7,598$9,358
Rough$5,348$6,973$8,535
Estimated values
2016 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,965$7,883$9,888
Clean$5,743$7,594$9,504
Average$5,299$7,017$8,736
Rough$4,854$6,440$7,967
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Kia Rio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,075 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Rio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,075 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Kia Rio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,075 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Kia Rio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Kia Rio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Kia Rio ranges from $4,532 to $9,200, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Kia Rio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.