Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,764
|$3,361
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,522
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,224
|$2,038
|$2,477
|Rough
|$923
|$1,554
|$1,888
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,859
|$3,485
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,608
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,253
|$2,108
|$2,569
|Rough
|$945
|$1,607
|$1,958
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,821
|$3,422
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,574
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,080
|$2,522
|Rough
|$950
|$1,586
|$1,923
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,956
|$3,658
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,697
|$3,337
|Average
|$1,222
|$2,180
|$2,696
|Rough
|$921
|$1,662
|$2,056
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,769
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,526
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,193
|$2,042
|$2,499
|Rough
|$899
|$1,557
|$1,905
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,631
|$2,616
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,387
|$2,879
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,929
|$2,326
|Rough
|$898
|$1,471
|$1,773
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$3,051
|$3,662
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,783
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,249
|$2,700
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,715
|$2,058
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,839
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,678
|$1,988
|Average
|$893
|$1,356
|$1,606
|Rough
|$673
|$1,034
|$1,224
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$3,402
|$4,260
|Clean
|$1,665
|$3,104
|$3,887
|Average
|$1,336
|$2,509
|$3,141
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,913
|$2,394