Consumer Rating
(60)
2015 Kia Optima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard and optional features for the money
  • handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats
  • top crash scores
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Tight on rear-seat headroom
  • lower fuel economy than class mpg leaders.
List Price Range
$8,497 - $22,795
Used Optima for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Kia Optima has evocative styling and an impressive set of features, but there are several other exceptional midsize sedans available that are also worth a look.

Vehicle overview

Shoppers looking for a family sedan have a myriad of options these days, and just about all of these cars hit the mark for being comfortable, economical and safe. Kia's entry into this market is the 2015 Optima, and it stands out from the crowd with striking styling and an appealing mix of features.

At its base trim level, the Optima is competitively priced and relatively well equipped with standard features. On the upper trim levels, the Optima gets fairly luxurious thanks to features like an easy-to-use touchscreen interface and heated and ventilated front seats. Also important to note are Kia's warranty (one of the best in the industry), reliability and top-notch crash test scores.

Problematically, though, the rest of the Optima is less impressive when compared to its rivals. Both available engines come with respectable mileage estimates, but many other midsize sedans can do better these days. And while the Optima's exterior styling is very attractive, there isn't much of a sporty personality to match. It's not like the lack of athletic handling is a deal breaker in a car like this, but know that the Optima is just less fun to drive than you might expect.

With such a dense field of competition, there's no getting around the fact that you're going to have to test-drive several competitors before you decide on a family sedan. The Kia Optima is very good and indeed earned a "B" rating from Edmunds, but class leaders like the 2015 Ford Fusion and Honda Accord might hold greater sway with you. The 2015 Hyundai Sonata (related to the Optima, but redesigned this year), 2015 Mazda 6 and 2015 Nissan Altima are also highly desirable choices. The 2015 Kia Optima has several strengths worth noting, and we certainly wouldn't begrudge you for purchasing one. But it's hard to call it a top pick for 2015.

2015 Kia Optima models

The 2015 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan that comes in LX, EX, SX and SXL trim levels.

The LX comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a power height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The LX's optional Convenience Plus package adds an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), laminated (i.e., quieter) front door windows, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and Kia's Uvo telematics system.

With the EX, the upgraded windows, power driver seat and auto-dimming mirror come standard. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning vents and leather upholstery.

Opting for the EX's Premium package further equips the EX with a panoramic sunroof, the rearview camera, power-folding mirrors, an upgraded version of Uvo, a four-way power passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver memory settings and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system with HD radio. To this you can add the Technology package, which adds rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, an 8-inch touchscreen display and a navigation system.

The Optima's SX trim level is equipped similarly to the EX, but also has 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED taillights, upgraded gauges with an integrated display screen and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The SX is also available with the turbocharged engine which comes with xenon headlights, a sport steering wheel and selectable drive modes. For the non-turbo SX, a Premium Technology package bundles the contents of the EX's Premium and Technology packages. For the turbocharged SX, the Premium and Technology packages are again separate.

If you want your Optima fully decked out, there's the top-of-the-line SXL that gets the complete contents of the turbocharged EX's optional packages as standard. You also get unique 18-inch wheels, unique interior and exterior trim, LED foglights, an electronic parking brake and premium leather upholstery.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Kia Optima gets some updates to its optional Uvo telematics system and a few minor changes to trim levels. The SX Limited trim level is now called the SXL.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Kia Optima is front-wheel drive. The LX, EX and SX come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 192 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 274 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque is available on the SX and standard on the SXL. All models come with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The EPA estimates fuel economy with the 2.4-liter at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway), while the turbocharged engine is rated at 24 mpg combined (20/31). In general, these numbers are a few mpg below those of other top family sedans. In Edmunds performance testing, a loaded Optima EX went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is an average time for the class. An SX with the turbocharged engine went from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is about a second slower than the average for a family sedan with an upgraded four-cylinder or V6 engine.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Kia Optima include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is available, as are rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot monitoring system. The optional upgraded Uvo telematics system (on the EX and above) includes roadside assistance, collision notification and driver restrictions and tracking for secondary drivers.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Optima EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, a distance that's a couple of feet shorter than the segment average. The turbocharged SX made this stop in 129 feet, a few feet longer than average but still acceptable for this class.

In government crash tests, the Optima earned the highest possible five stars for overall safety performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Optima a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The Optima earned the second-best "Acceptable" rating in the agency's small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

The 2015 Kia Optima rides comfortably without isolating you from the environment, although the car's numb steering detracts from the driving experience when the road gets twisty. Overall, though, driving the Optima is certainly pleasant. SX and SXL models come with a sport suspension that provides slightly sportier handling, though some may find the ride quality in these models a little too firm.

The high horsepower ratings on both engines are tempered somewhat by the fact that we've witnessed only average acceleration times. We've also found that the turbocharged engine is particularly sensitive to hot weather, and acceleration is noticeably slower in such conditions. But in everyday driving, the Optima has enough power for safe passing and merging, and the transmission is responsive and shifts smoothly.

Interior

Inside the 2015 Kia Optima, you'll find a distinctly modern, European-influenced design, as well as good overall interior quality and an abundance of soft-touch materials. Things get even better in the SXL trim level with its luxury car level of standard equipment and premium leather upholstery.

Kia's Uvo (pronounced "yoo-voh") electronics interface system is similar to Ford's Sync system (both are powered by Microsoft). Uvo provides voice control of cell phones and MP3 players as well as other services, such as POIs and turn-by-turn navigation. We've found that Uvo works quite well. The touchscreen interface in navigation-equipped Optimas is also easy to use for navigation purposes and operating the stereo.

The Optima has a fairly spacious cabin, with comfortable seats and a useful amount of legroom front and rear. Headroom in back is a bit tight due to the car's rakish, coupelike roof line, and taller consumers should think twice about getting the optional panoramic sunroof, as it further decreases headroom. The Optima's 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space is about average for its class.

5(52%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(11%)
4.0
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the best cars I've ever owned
BMT,11/19/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I'm leasing an LX. Deal was too good to pass up. I've got a friend with an Optima - 2011 - he loves it. The 2015 has upgraded engine and performance which was one of his complaints on the 2011 model. The passenger front seat is ridiculously low...close to the floor, and not adjustable upwards. My wife could barely see over the dashboard and she is 5'4". I found out this is an ongoing complaint for this and other Hyundai and Kia models. I found a set of risers that bolt onto the original set points and raise the seat almost 2 inches. Easy install and corrected the problem. You can find them online...just do a search. Interior is well appointed and quality is fine at this price point. Car, looks, feels and drives like a more expensive model. I've owned BMW, and own a Honda Accord and this car easily competes with both of them at a lower purchase price. Edmunds has done a good review of all the features...I opted for the Convenience Plus Package upgrade which includes rearview camera, acoustically upgraded windows (noise reduction) and a few other goodies. It is worth it. Without the rearview camera you're going to find backing up entails lots of blind spots given the high rear end and a sharply raked rear window. I've driven this car in monsoon like rain at night and the handling, traction control, fog lamps...all served to give us a sense of control and safety. I bought the Sparkling Silver with light grey interior. Its sharp. At the price point
an optimal automobile
arubin,01/05/2015
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Traded in my 2012 optima ex turbo, for a 2015 kia optima sx turbo.The 2012 was a very reliable and fun to drive car.The 2015 is quieter, rides smoother,handles a little better, better stereo, and nicer dash board.Sportier and great steering wheel.All and all Kia made a very good car even better, and the value is amazing.
very pleased after 3 years
Jeff R,10/11/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought a Kia Optima LX after previously owning bmw 528, and nissan maxima. I wanted to save money and not spend so much on a car. I was attracted to the warranty and the commercials, but was leery of a Korean, bargain basement brand. I must say, I have been impressed with everything. The power (0-60 in under 9 seconds on regular unleaded), the air conditioning is fantastic and the stereo is surprisingly good. It includes sirius/xm and ipod/iphone ports. I really do not miss driving the bmw or the maxima, very happy KIA customer so far. 3 years later I still love my car. No repair issues at all. 2 years in: Still very happy no repair issues, just get oil changes every 6 months. Great car!
More than I expected from a new mid-sized sedan
Tyler,03/03/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I leased this car after my 2002 Ford Taurus was finally put to rest. I grew up riding in that car as a kid, it was my first car, and I broke 200k miles in it; bear that in mind as you read this review. When I test drove this car, my first impressions were that the steering was loose, the interior was excellent, and it was far and away the best looking midsize sedan in its class alongside the Ford Fusion. I liked it, and it was the cheapest lease deal I found, believe it or not. With taxes/fees etc. I paid $1000 down and $177 a month for a two year lease. Performance-wise, this car met my expectations. The 2.4L puts down 192 HP and 181 ft-lbs of torque. It accelerates as hard as I'd ever want or need it to, and I never have problems passing people. The brakes, as in any proper new car, are fantastic. Thankfully this car has a true automatic transmission instead of a CVT (which I can't stand) and it even has the option to go into a pseudo-manual mode. The tranny searches for gears very rarely. The steering, like I said before, is really loose. I got used to it, it really isn't that big of a deal. Test drive one and you'll see what I mean. The steering is probably the biggest point about this car to be debated. The seats are excellent. They hold you in when you throw the car through a corner and they keep you comfortable on long road trips. The rear seats are good too. There is a good amount of leg room for its class. It rides as smooth as you'd expect it to for a mid-sized sedan. The headlights are FANTASTIC. It has HIDs for the standard lights, and halogens for the high beams. What's nice about this car is it has fog lights as a standard feature. Unfortunately, they really don't do a whole lot. I can barely notice the difference with them on, even in fog/rain/darkness, but it doesn't matter anyway because the normal lights work so well by themselves. I think Kia just put them there as a way to "one-up" other car companies. They make it look better. The rear visibility is not that good, for some reason. Blind spots and forward visibility is great, but rear visibility seems limited. You can still see fine, but the field of view is smaller than what I'm used to. There is no standard rear view camera. A lot of other new cars have this as a standard feature, which is something to keep in mind. The bluetooth feature is nice because I've never used it before on my phone. It is all very intuitive once you set it up at the dealership. The stereo is...not that good. It works fine and enjoy listening to it, but it definitely isn't the best. Changing the bass/treble/middle etc. doesn't help much. This is probably the worst feature of the car, and thankfully that isn't saying a whole lot. It came with 3 months of free satellite radio, which I didn't really care about. I listen to my radio stations, iPod, and CDs. All are very easy to use in this car. The climate controls are great. Everything is set up intuitively and it warms up/cools down the cabin quickly when I want it to. The interior materials themselves actually surprised me. There is quite a bit of soft and hard touch materials in this interior, and it was designed really well. It is a really pleasing place to be. My grandpa wouldn't shut up about it when I took him for a ride, he thought he was riding in a Cadillac. It's designed really well but at the same time you know you aren't in a high end luxury vehicle either. To be fair, there isn't a whole lot of cheap plastic - they instead opted for a lot of leathery-like materials and it really looks good. The tires are just a standard all-season, Nexen (Korean tire). Nothing to write home about, but it isn't anything less than I'd expect. This car does as well as I'd expect it would in the dirty, snowy, icy winters Buffalo is famous for. I don't underestimate the importance of the quality of tire you put on your vehicle, and I have to say I'm pleased with how these tires (and the car in general) have gotten me through the winter. They aren't outstanding, but they get the job done. I get 29 mpg in this car and I drive it pretty hard. I'd say I have a 70% highway 30% city mix, and I drive fast on the highway (65-75 mph). When I actually do the speed limit, I get 33 mpg in this car with 87 octane. I'm pleased with that, considering how spirited of a driver I am. To sum up, I'd say the strengths of this car are how incredibly good looking it is, and how attractive and intuitive the interior is compared to the other cars in its class. Its weakness is its sound system. I'm an enthusiast and would rather be driving a Subaru WRX or Focus RS, but for now this is what I can afford that is new. This car was everything I expected/wanted out of it. I got this car because I needed something that wouldn't break down, (a new car) something that isn't terrible in the snow, (Front Wheel Drive) and was the cheapest lease deal I could find.
See all 60 reviews of the 2015 Kia Optima
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Kia Optima

Used 2015 Kia Optima Overview

The Used 2015 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Kia Optima?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Kia Optima trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Kia Optima LX is priced between $8,497 and$22,795 with odometer readings between 24934 and118477 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Optima EX is priced between $9,800 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 32293 and117214 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo is priced between $14,970 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 15021 and72321 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo is priced between $14,990 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 33666 and63937 miles.

Which used 2015 Kia Optimas are available in my area?

