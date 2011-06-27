Vehicle overview

Like Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell, the 2009 Kia Optima is an out-of-the-spotlight player that's fully capable of delivering the goods when need be. Rather than dazzle those in the stands with either a deep-center homer or a struck-out-swinging-for-the-fences at bat, Lowell is more apt to hit a single or double and get a few runners across the plate. And though the Optima isn't capable of making a great catch and starting a double play like Mr. Lowell, it likewise boasts a subtle, well-rounded character that's easy to like -- for those willing to take notice.

Previously, we described the Optima as being "styled by the witness protection program." Kia actually listened to our criticism, and some visual tweaks have been made to the 2009 Optima to make it look, well, less inconspicuous. But under the generic yet attractive enough styling is an admirable car that offers a lot to the midsize-family-sedan shopper, such as strong crash test scores, a lengthy features list and a well-crafted interior.

Following the Kia philosophy of offering maximum value, the Optima comes well-equipped for such a low price. In fact, a fully loaded EX V6 with leather, heated seats, premium audio and sunroof doesn't crack $24,000, which is about five grand less than similarly equipped rivals such as the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. Of course, those competitors, as well as every other car in this segment, offer a more powerful V6 engine than the Optima. Although the Optima's V6 has been upgraded to 194 hp for 2009, it's still down by as much as 76 horses compared to the strongest entries. On the upside, the standard four-cylinder has also been improved and boasts class-competitive power and fuel economy.

Overall, we think pretty highly of the 2009 Kia Optima. Though lacking the higher levels of refinement and performance found in the Accord, Altima and Hyundai Sonata, the Kia shines as a well-made, well-rounded choice at a low price, especially when compared to four-cylinder models like the Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion and gradually slipping Toyota Camry. As with the Red Sox third baseman, the Optima may not be the most ballyhooed player in the game, but considering how competent this Kia is, it certainly belongs on your scouting list of top prospects.