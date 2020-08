Used 2018 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Sierra Subaru of Monrovia - Monrovia / California

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! black Cloth. Odometer is 16930 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG We're proud to have been lauded with last year's Stellar Care Award which is reserved only for top Subaru dealerships in the country, and we'd like to invite you to check out the New and Used inventory we have in stock. Sierra Subaru is here to handle all the Subaru needs of our Monrovia, Pasadena, Arcadia, El Monte, West Covina and Azusa customers. We would relish the chance to earn the business of our San Gabriel Valley friends, even if you're just looking for some routine maintenance. We're right off the 210 freeway at 731 E. Central Avenue in Monrovia, CA, and our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you right now!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XXGT4L37JG197736

Stock: 130980A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020