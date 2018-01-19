Used 2018 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
- 21,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,499$3,216 Below Market
Sierra Subaru of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! black Cloth. Odometer is 16930 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG We're proud to have been lauded with last year's Stellar Care Award which is reserved only for top Subaru dealerships in the country, and we'd like to invite you to check out the New and Used inventory we have in stock. Sierra Subaru is here to handle all the Subaru needs of our Monrovia, Pasadena, Arcadia, El Monte, West Covina and Azusa customers. We would relish the chance to earn the business of our San Gabriel Valley friends, even if you're just looking for some routine maintenance. We're right off the 210 freeway at 731 E. Central Avenue in Monrovia, CA, and our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you right now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L37JG197736
Stock: 130980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Optima LX15,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,000$2,075 Below Market
Pride Kia of Lynn - Lynn / Massachusetts
2018 Kia Optima LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Sparkling Silver Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* 164 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOdometer is 9836 miles below market average!KIA is committed to producing exceptional vehicles with superb quality and reliability to suit most every driving need. From compact to crossover, every KIA delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. At Pride KIA of Lynn, we invite you to Feel the Difference, the Pride Difference! As part of the Pride Motor Group that has served the North Shore for more than 40 years, our KIA dealership near Boston, MA, has the experience and knowledge to help guide you to find the right car and/or SUV for you and your lifestyle and budget. When you're in the market for your next new or quality pre-owned KIA, allow Pride KIA of Lynn to treat you to the best buying experience you'll ever have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L37JG195761
Stock: K8664A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 14,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,999$6,355 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGV4L24JG205891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,664$2,581 Below Market
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - ALLOY WHEELS - BACK UP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG243876
Stock: 0TR0361A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 9,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,900$2,401 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Kia - Lee's Summit / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Kia offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2018 Kia Optima.FWD 2018 Kia Optima S Black Cloth, ABS brakes, Blind spot sensor: warning, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Contact us online or give us a call at (816) 558-6700 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L34JG254541
Stock: KX2785
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 20,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,459$2,266 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **17 ALLOY WHEELS PACKAGE -INC: WHEELS: 17 ALLOY, TIRES: 17**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG265511
Stock: 43037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 19,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,497$2,067 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Technology Package Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Titanium Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Kia Optima. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Kia Optima will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This low mileage Kia Optima has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Optima EX. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L3XJG257991
Stock: JG257991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 48,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Sleek in design and advanced in technology, our 2018 Kia Optima S Sedan showing in Remington Red is awaiting your arrival. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 185hp while tethered to an effortless 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sportmatic Sports Shifter. Earning nearly 36mpg on the open road, this Front Wheel Drive masterpiece is a true performer. Our impressive Optima is immediately recognized by its distinctive and exclusive gloss black Tiger nose grille. Power mirrors with LED turn-signal indicators, Sport front bumper, rear spoiler, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, and LED fog lights all to complement the sleek exterior. Open the door and prepared to be amazed by the amenities that await in our S. As you settle into the 10-way power driver seat with Sport Black cloth and leatherette bolsters, enjoy convenient features such as Bluetooth, UVO with a vibrant 7-inch touchscreen display, a fabulous 6-speaker sound system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, and a rear camera display. Safety is a priority for our Kia engineer team. Blind-spot detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert enhance the well being of your vehicle and those on the road with you! The Optima is a prime choice for your driving needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG232943
Stock: 232943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 5,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,926$2,842 Below Market
Quirk Kia of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. Only 5,514 Miles! Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Kia Optima delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKS, GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, EBONY BLACK.*This Kia Optima Comes Equipped with These Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Recorder, Variable intermittent wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: drive mode select system (normal, sport, eco), Tires: P215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Quirk Kia NH, 1300 South Porter Street, Manchester, NH 03103 to claim your Kia Optima!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L37JG210837
Stock: KSU42
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,539
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L34JG183564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,790
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L31JG211000
Stock: 10421869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 16,085 miles
$14,795$3,407 Below Market
Car Star Autos - Stafford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG270398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,277
Fort Bend Kia - Rosenberg / Texas
Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This terrific Sedan will definitely turn heads! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 32 MPG Hwy... Oh yeah! New Arrival!! Kia CERTIFIED.. Less than 45k Miles!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee* Optional equipment includes: Panoramic Sunroof Package, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cargo Net...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L30JG219429
Stock: 002762A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,592
Clay Cooley Kia - Irving / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, Optima EX, 4D Sedan, FWD, Sparkling Silver, black Leather.Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Kia Optima EX 4D Sedan Sparkling Silver 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWDKia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 164 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $50* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside AssistanceClay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! We strive to always provide the highest quality of customer service and keep a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles in stock. All pre-owned vehicles must undergo extensive inspections and the Clay Cooley Connected & Protected package allows you all the benefits of ELO GPS, Anti-Theft Protection, Interior and Exterior Protection, and Interior Repair Protection. Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. DFW's first ever Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles. ClayCooley.com has access to over 2000 new cars, trucks, vans and suv's. Shop me first, Show me last, either way come see Clay! Visit us at https://www.claycooleykia.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L33JG263387
Stock: KI2763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 24,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,980$2,237 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Kia of East Hartford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Kia Optima S only has 24,911mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. You can tell this 2018 Kia Optima has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 24,911mi and appears with a showroom shine. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Optima S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG208534
Stock: U02573
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,948
Clay Cooley Kia - Irving / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, Optima SX Turbo, Ebony Black, black Leather.Certified. CARFAX One-Owner.2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo 4D Sedan Ebony Black 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWDKia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* 164 Point Inspection* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateClay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! We strive to always provide the highest quality of customer service and keep a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles in stock. All pre-owned vehicles must undergo extensive inspections and the Clay Cooley Connected & Protected package allows you all the benefits of ELO GPS, Anti-Theft Protection, Interior and Exterior Protection, and Interior Repair Protection. Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. DFW's first ever Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles. ClayCooley.com has access to over 2000 new cars, trucks, vans and suv's. Shop me first, Show me last, either way come see Clay! Visit us at https://www.claycooleykia.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGV4L29JG216319
Stock: L7824309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 53,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499$3,470 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Auto-Dimming Mirror W/Homelink & Compass Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Titanium Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L33JG240112
Stock: JG240112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,610 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,498$1,878 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FULLY SERVICED!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Carpeted Floor Mats, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control. Sparkling Silver 2018 Kia Optima LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHCOdometer is 3179 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG217847
Stock: 106432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2019
- 2020 Cadillac CT5