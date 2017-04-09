Used 2017 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

5,078 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Optima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    9,461 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $2,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    23,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,700

    $4,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    25,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,488

    $3,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    41,020 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $2,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima SXL Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Optima SXL Turbo

    21,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,799

    $4,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima SX Turbo in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Optima SX Turbo

    21,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,797

    $3,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    certified

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    27,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,539

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX
    used

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    69,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $2,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo

    20,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,749

    $2,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    74,761 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,991

    $3,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo

    25,913 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $1,604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    40,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,784

    $2,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX in Silver
    certified

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    26,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,800

    $3,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Purple
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    18,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,927

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    31,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    23,694 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $3,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Optima LX

    27,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,998

    $1,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima EX in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Optima EX

    13,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,800

    $2,285 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2017 Kia Optima

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.314 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Nice car loose performance for comfort
Greg R,09/04/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I brought this car around Aug in 2017. I got the EX trim. I was a previous owner of a 2012 and a 2015. (all the base line of the Ex Trim.) This is a very nice car but I lost a few things from the previous 2. I lost fog lights, engine power, dual exhaust in my opinion better sounding speakers. you also loose the lit up cup holders and holders in the door. At first when I got the car I was un happy with it. But as an owner in the last few weeks I'm really beginning to like it. In my EX base I have very comfortable seats with memory placement for 2 people, a newer dash, a improved Air conditioner, it's quiet and smooth (as far as wind noise) With this car you do still hear road noise, ( just like the old one) Very much improved gas mileage, Satellite radio is much easier to navigate, Bigger glove department. This car can drive in 3 modes economy, Standard and sports mode. As time went on I realised there is a big difference in power driving in sports mode than in Economy mode. In sports mode and normal mode you get much more power than in economy mode but in my opinion not as much as in the older models. but it's enough. The older model had 195 horse power vs this model has 185. One thing thats great the oil changes are done at 7500 miles vs 5000. Also the side view mirrors fold and there are lights where the door handles are on the outside, not necessary but it's cool. Over all this is a nice car I loved what i gained but I hurt in what i lost.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Optima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Optima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings