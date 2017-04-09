Used 2017 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 9,461 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,000$2,665 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L30HG169514
Stock: R6465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 23,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,700$4,288 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2017 Kia Optima. 2017 Kia Optima LX Carfax One Owner, This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Gold Certified, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls (Bluetooth/Audio/Cruise), Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim w/Yes Essentials or Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Cloth Seat Trim w/Yes Essentials, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Contact us online or give us a call at (888) 202-4773 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L37HG176993
Stock: CT1113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,488$3,535 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Black. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Kia Optima EX will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 2492 miles below market average!24/34 City/Highway MPG 24/34 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L33HG175448
Stock: 175448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 41,020 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,946 Below Market
West Chevrolet - Alcoa / Tennessee
2017 Kia Optima 4D Sedan LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Silky Silver CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Also, all of our vehicles come with seven prepaid oil changes. Ask us for the full details. West Chevrolet is located on Alcoa Highway near the Knoxville Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4L36H5176064
Stock: 176064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,799$4,179 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Kia Optima SX Limited 2.0T will catch your eye in stunning Horizon Blue. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 274hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers precise handling, up to 32mpg on the highway, and stunning styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, LED low-beam headlamps/daytime running lights, and split-spoke polished alloy wheels.Our Optima SX Limited's Nappa leather-trimmed interior features elegant diamond-quilted seat inserts and amenities such as heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, keyless entry/ignition, heated outboard rear seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You will also enjoy the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, USB/Aux inputs, and a custom subwoofer for your entertainment needs.Our Kia has features adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera with surround view, rear parking sensors, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Our Optima provides driving excitement, security, style, and so much more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima SXL Turbo with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGV4L28HG136794
Stock: 114634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 21,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,797$3,164 Below Market
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our 2017 Optima is a one-owner vehicle with only 21k miles on the odometer! It features an automatic transmission, back-up camera, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, heated seats, and black leather seats! Tune the touch-screen radio between AM/FM/XM Satellite radio, CD player, auxiliary/USB input, and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity!Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2017 KIA OPTIMA. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima SX Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGW4L27HG146536
Stock: KBE146536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Optima LX27,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,539
Huffines Kia McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
**CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NEW TIRES**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CALLING**, **KIA CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE**, **POWER SEAT**, 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Acoustic Laminated Front Door Windows, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/HomeLink & Compass, Driver Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Heated Outside Mirrors, Integrated Memory System, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Windows w/1-Touch Up/Down, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system. Odometer is 3293 miles below market average! Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History Titanium Silver 2017 Kia Optima LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L36HG156993
Stock: K1536
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 69,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,998$2,979 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Premium Package Premium Plus Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Remote Start (Push Button) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Hook Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Kia Optima. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Optima EX. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L38HG130456
Stock: HG130456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 20,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,749$2,781 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L12HG151319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,991$3,888 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Kia Optima 4dr LX SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Platinum Graphite with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L31HG141575
Stock: 334963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2019
- 25,913 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,604 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1892 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX Turbo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L19HG122397
Stock: C307547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 40,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,784$2,751 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2017 Kia Optima EX* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC) with 40,079 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L3XHG150305
Stock: UV6872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Optima EX26,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,800$3,218 Below Market
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
*2017 Kia Optima EX Sedan,*Titanium Silver Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package (Originally $3,600),*Navigation System with 8-Inch Color Monitor,Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support,Panoramic Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, LED Interior Lighting,*Remote Start System (Originally $425),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Key Keyless Entry System with Push Button Engine Start, Remote Start System,Voice Activated Navigation System with 8-Inch Color Monitor,Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, MP3-Player, Front and Rear USB Charger,Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration,UVO eServices Infotainment System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Technology,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Bluetooth/Audio/Cruise Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Leather Front Seats with Lumbar Support and Driver Seat Memory,60-40 Folding Second-Row Leather Bench Seat,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Air Conditioning with Air Filtration, Rear Air Vents,Simulated Wood Interior Trim with Chrome Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior-Rear-View Mirror, LED Interior Lighting,Power Door Locks, Power Windows with First Row One Touch Up/Down,Automatic Dual Projection Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Body-Color Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signal Indicators,Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Rear Window Defroster,Laminated Front Door Windows,2.4L Gas Direct Injection 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode System,Traction Control System, Hill Assist Control,Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finishers,17-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L31HG173598
Stock: 173598DC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 18,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,927$1,838 Below Market
Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Racine - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
*NICELY EQUIPPED LOW MILEAGE OPTIMA!*ECONOMICAL 4 CYLINDER WITH 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS*FACTORY 16" ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE*REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER*6 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM W/ 5" TOUCHSCREEN*BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO*POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MIRRORS*REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PANIC ALARM*CRUISE CONTROL W/ STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*VERY LOW MILEAGE UNIT WITH AN ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK!!!Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote Start (Key Start). Odometer is 17037 miles below market average!For today's best price, contact Jessica at Palmen in Racine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L30HG135640
Stock: P6311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 31,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,999$2,000 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2017 Kia Optima LX Horizon Blue 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOW MILES**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing, Priced to Sell Fast, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **EXTRA CLEAN**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8863 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPGCall 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee.INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L36HG134590
Stock: KPAH134590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,694 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,995$3,025 Below Market
Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! EX Package // NAVIGATION // Sunroof // Backup Camera // Heated Leather Seats // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats GRACE AUTO GROUP IS THE HOME OF FREE GAP !!! ONLY DEALERSHIP OFFERING FREE GAP INSURANCE ON EVERY FINANCED DEAL !!! $700 VALUE FOR FREE !!! LEARN MORE ABOUT GAP INSURANCE HERE-> https://www.gracequc.com/free-gapAll of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This Optima is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 2.4L Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!!For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L34HG133550
Stock: 116-3550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,998$1,800 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black; Cloth Seat Trim W/Yes Essentials Titanium Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Kia Optima LX with 27,383mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2017 Kia Optima LX highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The impressive Kia fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Optima. A rare find these days. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Kia Optima is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2017 Kia Optima: The Kia Optima has always presented a strong value argument. A choice of three powerful and efficient powertrains compliment a feature-rich and stylish sedan. With prices starting at just over $22,000 for the base LX and ranging up to about $36,000 for the SXL Turbo, the Optima offers something at every price point. Interesting features of this model are extensive standard feature list, Strong value ratio, powerful engine lineup, stylish design, and hybrid availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGT4L3XHG146810
Stock: HG146810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Optima EX13,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,800$2,285 Below Market
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
*2017 Kia Optima EX Sedan,*Snow White Pearl Exterior over Stone Beige Leather Interior,*FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package (Originally $3,600),*Navigation System with 8-Inch Color Monitor,Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support,Panoramic Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, LED Interior Lighting,*Remote Start System (Originally $425),**Snow White Pearl Exterior Paint (Originally $395),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Key Keyless Entry System with Push Button Engine Start, Remote Start System,Voice Activated Navigation System with 8-Inch Color Monitor,Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, MP3-Player, Front and Rear USB Charger,Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration,UVO eServices Infotainment System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Technology,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Bluetooth/Audio/Cruise Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Leather Front Seats with Lumbar Support and Driver Seat Memory,60-40 Folding Second-Row Leather Bench Seat,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Air Conditioning with Air Filtration, Rear Air Vents,Simulated Wood Interior Trim with Chrome Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior-Rear-View Mirror, LED Interior Lighting,Power Door Locks, Power Windows with First Row One Touch Up/Down,Automatic Dual Projection Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Body-Color Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signal Indicators,Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Rear Window Defroster,Laminated Front Door Windows,2.4L Gas Direct Injection 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode System,Traction Control System, Hill Assist Control,Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finishers,17-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGU4L38HG150559
Stock: 150559DC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima
- 5(57%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(7%)
Related Kia Optima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Savannah GA
- Used Kia Sorento Allentown PA
- Used Kia Soul Greensboro NC
- Used Kia Sorento Scottsdale AZ
- Used Kia Sorento Torrance CA
- Used Kia Sportage Minneapolis MN
- Used Kia Soul Des Moines IA
- Used Kia Soul Bellevue WA
- Used Kia Sorento Fayetteville AR
- Used Kia Sedona San Diego CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020