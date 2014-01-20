Used 2014 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

5,078 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Optima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Red
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    82,659 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    76,684 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,842

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid

    75,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,456

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid

    48,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $3,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Optima LX

    92,172 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,199

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    74,085 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,984

    $2,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima SX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima SX

    80,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,750

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    78,138 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,498

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Optima LX

    66,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,368

    $1,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    79,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,950

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima LX in Red
    used

    2014 Kia Optima LX

    68,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,750

    $1,631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    90,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $2,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima SXL in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima SXL

    77,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima SX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima SX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,188

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    17,910 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,895

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima LX Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Optima LX Hybrid

    46,672 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Optima LX

    90,639 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Optima EX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Optima EX

    136,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,161 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2014 Kia Optima

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.325 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
My second turbo Optima, and still love it
easy123,01/20/2014
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Leased a 2011 turbo and thought the car was great. I only had a few small nits to pick and it was like the engineers were listening to me since the 2014 model addressed virtually all my issues. Steering wheel lights up brighter, ride is more controlled, sound deadening improved. Economy and performance still top notch. Seats more comfy, and back-up camera very slick. It makes if virtually impossible to seriously find another car with the value for the money. Tried Audi, Fusion. A4 Audi was slick, but if equipped like the Optima, it was over $41K...not a good deal. I highly recommend the Optima. Update: For the three years I had the vehicle it had zero problems, consistently gave mileage over 32 on trips. It was comfortable in short and long trips. I wish they had a all-wheel drive version since I live in snow country, but regardless when I wanted to go places it was up to the task. I ended up replacing it with a 2017 Kia Sorento mainly for the 4 wheel drive capability. I would definitely be open to owning another Kia Optima. Great, great car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Optima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Optima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings