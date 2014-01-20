Used 2014 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,659 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Ex Premium Package Ex Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Mat Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim Remington Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Kia Optima EX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. This Kia includes: REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE (PIO) EX PREMIUM PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) HD Radio Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player Dual Moonroof CARGO NET (PIO) BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CARGO TRAY (PIO) REMINGTON RED METALLIC CARGO MAT (PIO) EX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. One of the best things about this Kia Optima is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This Kia Optima offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Optima EX. More information about the 2014 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out for several reasons. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima has styling that's more exciting than that of other mid-size sedans. That design means it's quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, and it offers quite sporty performance considering its mileage numbers. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. The Optima is also a very strong value, with a few more features at each trim level than what's found in most comparable models. An available hybrid model adds the appeal of fuel economy and eco-credibility. Kia bolsters the Optima's value by continuing to offer a 10-year warranty on powertrain components. This model sets itself apart with excellent warranty, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, fuel-efficient powertrains, strong value, and capacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A77EG342876
Stock: EG342876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 76,684 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,842$2,674 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Dash trim: leatherette, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 2.89, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Pow
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A73EG302388
Stock: 15185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 75,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,456$2,041 Below Market
Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada
Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! Did you know? Only a Kia Dealership can sell a Certified Used Kia, period. Other non-Kia Dealers claim to have certified cars, but it is not a Certified Pre-Owned Kia. Only from participating Kia Dealers will the 10year/100,000-mile warranty transfer ownership. CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Aluminum Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, LOCAL TRADE-IN, UVO eServices w/ Telematics, SIRIUSXM®, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, Push Button Start with Smart Key, Supervision Meter Cluster, Blind Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Back-Up Warning System, White Interior Package, White Leather Seat Trim, Gloss Black Interior Trim, 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Warning System, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross-Traffic Alert, HD Radio, Infinity AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation, Infinity Premium Sound System w/8 Speakers, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Technology Package, Voice-Command Navigation w/SiriusXM Traffic. 35/39 City/Highway MPG Towbin Kia is worth the drive! At Towbin Kia, our mission is to make customers happy whether they buy a vehicle from us or not. Come right out of the hectic Las Vegas city and right into the low pressure, low stress world of Towbin Kia new, used, and certified preowned vehicle sales. Shop from home and have a vehicle delivered right to your driveway. Never set foot in the dealership! We have the cars, trucks, vans, SUVs that you are looking for in Las Vegas and Henderson. Looking for a no money down car? Our finance team offers cars with little to no money down. Towbin Kia is the number one Kia dealership in Las Vegas for a reason. Not only do we have the lowest pricing on New Kia’s for sale, but our reputation speaks for itself. We could tell you that it’s because we offer the cleanest l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD6E5076564
Stock: KU076564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900$3,663 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD3E5070463
Stock: R7097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 92,172 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,199$1,369 Below Market
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Kia Optima delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Front-Wheel Drive, WHEELS: 17" ALLOY, GRAY, CLEAN TEX CLOTH SEAT TRIM.*This Kia Optima Comes Equipped with These Options *EBONY BLACK, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P205/65R16.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Mazda, 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A73EG330114
Stock: 12AI791T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 74,085 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,984$2,038 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
OPTIMA EX. 2.4L 4CYL AUTOMATIC. DUAL SUNROOFS. HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH CROSS TRAFFIC DETECTION. BACK UP WARNING SYSTEM. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION. EX PREMIUM PKG. EX TECHNOLOGY PKG. ALLOY WHEELS. ORIGINAL MSRP: $30,455. EX PREMIUM PKG INCLUDES:4-Way Power Front Passenger SeatDriver Seat MemoryHD RadioHeated & Ventilated Front SeatsHeated Rear Outboard SeatsHeated Steering WheelInfinity Premium Sound System w/8 SpeakersPanoramic SunroofGloss Black B-PillarPower Folding Outside MirrorsRadio: UVO eServiceRear Camera DisplayEX TECHNOLOGY PKG INCLUDES:Blind Spot Detection w/Cross-Traffic Alertback-up warning systemNavigation SystemSIRIUS TrafficRear Camera DisplayCHECK OUT ALL OUR KIAS ON SALE AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A78EG302046
Stock: 29308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 80,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,750$1,745 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
2014 Kia Optima SX Turbo Snow White Pearl Sunroof/Moonroof, *Hands Free Calling*, *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black B-Pillar, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Infinity Premium Sound System w/8 Speakers, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panoramic Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Radio: UVO eService, Rear Camera Display, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SX Technology Package, SX Turbo Premium Package.20/31 City/Highway MPGThe next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! .Financing is available with low rates and flexible terms, VALUE PRICED SALES, WE PRICE OUR CARS NOT OUR CUSTOMERS. We are located at: 16200 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGR4A67EG263574
Stock: 26546B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 78,138 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,498$2,174 Below Market
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2014 Kia Optima EX!! The 2.4L 4 cylinder engine is paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Snow White Pearl exterior and is matched with a Gray leather interior. This vehicle is equipped with features such as AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 (single disc), Sirius XM Satellite, Bluetooth, and much more! Don't miss out on this great vehicle!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200!! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A73EG321457
Stock: A3407T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 66,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,368$1,378 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida
Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Bright Silver Gray; Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Kia Optima LX is proudly offered by Autonation Honda Sanford The Kia Optima LX is economically and environmentally smart. Kia clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out for several reasons. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima has styling that's more exciting than that of other mid-size sedans. That design means it's quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, and it offers quite sporty performance considering its mileage numbers. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. The Optima is also a very strong value, with a few more features at each trim level than what's found in most comparable models. An available hybrid model adds the appeal of fuel economy and eco-credibility. Kia bolsters the Optima's value by continuing to offer a 10-year warranty on powertrain components. This model sets itself apart with excellent warranty, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, fuel-efficient powertrains, strong value, and capacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A76EG317700
Stock: EG317700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 79,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,950$1,874 Below Market
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY, INFINITY PREMIUM SPEAKERS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, DUAL CLIMATE A/C, CD PLAYER, XM RADIO, AM/FM STEREO.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Climate Control Cruise Control Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Keyless Start Leather Seats Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A73EG291196
Stock: 03692M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 68,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,750$1,631 Below Market
Tropical Ford - Orlando / Florida
This 2014 Kia Optima LX in Remington Red Metallic features: Beige w/Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim, ** ONE OWNER, ** NO ACCIDENT REPORTED, ** LOCAL TRADE IN, ** NON SMOKER, ** FRESH LOCAL TRADE, ** POWER SEAT.Recent Arrival!23/34 City/Highway MPGTropical Ford has been in business since 1983, thanks to you, our customer! We're located in beautiful South Orlando. Financing options are available! Good Credit, New Credit, or even Challenged Credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A7XEG289934
Stock: KC090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 90,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,035 Below Market
Keyless Motors - Union / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A74EG269031
Stock: 11879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$816 Below Market
Fort Myers DriveTime - Fort Myers / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima SXL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGR4A62EG322451
Stock: 1060178712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,188$1,755 Below Market
Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC - Springfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGR4A61EG299602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,910 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,895
US Auto Sales - Baltimore / Maryland
Backup Camera, Navigation, Push to Start, Leather Seats, Low Milage of ONLY 17K! We Finance Everyone Regardless Of Their Credit. We have a Finance Department on site. We can overcome previous bankruptcy, short sales, foreclosures, collections, and judgment. Apply today! We offer Bad Credit Financing, We have nations largest auto lenders that offer a 2nd chance finance program and helps to rebuild credit. We also have a First Time Buyers Program. US AUTO SALES IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A71EG341139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,672 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Tacony Imports - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima LX Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD7E5075670
Stock: 2173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,639 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Snow White Pearl Bluetooth Connection Beige; Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim Wheels: 17" Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2014 Kia Optima LX is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Kia Optima. Previous service records are included, making this Kia Optima extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Kia Optima looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out for several reasons. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima has styling that's more exciting than that of other mid-size sedans. That design means it's quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, and it offers quite sporty performance considering its mileage numbers. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. The Optima is also a very strong value, with a few more features at each trim level than what's found in most comparable models. An available hybrid model adds the appeal of fuel economy and eco-credibility. Kia bolsters the Optima's value by continuing to offer a 10-year warranty on powertrain components. Interesting features of this model are excellent warranty, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, fuel-efficient powertrains, strong value, and capacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGM4A71EG319922
Stock: EG319922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 136,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,161 Below Market
Gibson Truck World - Sanford / Florida
WWW.GIBSONTRUCKWORLD.COM Backup camera, power leather seating with center console, keyless entry with alarm, tilt steering, cruise control, steering wheel controls. 2014 Kia Optima EX.Vehicle is sold AS-ISRepair Description: Total Invested =$337.8910 Mile Road Test, 135 Point Inspection, EVAC & Recharge AC System, Check For Leaks, Replaced Hood Shock,Battery Condition Test : Good, Alternator Condition Test : GoodLabor time quoted by All Data Universal ShopKey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXGN4A77EG324765
Stock: 43226A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
