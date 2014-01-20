Used 2014 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas

Ex Premium Package Ex Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Mat Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim Remington Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Kia Optima EX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. This Kia includes: REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE (PIO) EX PREMIUM PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) HD Radio Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player Dual Moonroof CARGO NET (PIO) BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CARGO TRAY (PIO) REMINGTON RED METALLIC CARGO MAT (PIO) EX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. One of the best things about this Kia Optima is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This Kia Optima offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Optima EX. More information about the 2014 Kia Optima: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out for several reasons. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima has styling that's more exciting than that of other mid-size sedans. That design means it's quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, and it offers quite sporty performance considering its mileage numbers. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. The Optima is also a very strong value, with a few more features at each trim level than what's found in most comparable models. An available hybrid model adds the appeal of fuel economy and eco-credibility. Kia bolsters the Optima's value by continuing to offer a 10-year warranty on powertrain components. This model sets itself apart with excellent warranty, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, fuel-efficient powertrains, strong value, and capacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Optima EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XXGN4A77EG342876

Stock: EG342876

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020