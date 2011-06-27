Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,779
|$15,555
|$18,390
|Clean
|$12,196
|$14,857
|$17,525
|Average
|$11,031
|$13,460
|$15,795
|Rough
|$9,865
|$12,063
|$14,065
Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,367
|$11,726
|$14,121
|Clean
|$8,940
|$11,199
|$13,456
|Average
|$8,085
|$10,146
|$12,128
|Rough
|$7,231
|$9,093
|$10,800
Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,133
|$11,469
|$13,837
|Clean
|$8,717
|$10,954
|$13,186
|Average
|$7,884
|$9,924
|$11,885
|Rough
|$7,051
|$8,894
|$10,583
Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,606
|$13,104
|$15,645
|Clean
|$10,122
|$12,516
|$14,909
|Average
|$9,155
|$11,339
|$13,437
|Rough
|$8,188
|$10,162
|$11,966
Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,829
|$9,910
|$12,018
|Clean
|$7,472
|$9,465
|$11,453
|Average
|$6,758
|$8,575
|$10,322
|Rough
|$6,044
|$7,685
|$9,192