2015 Kia Optima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Kia Optima SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,779$15,555$18,390
Clean$12,196$14,857$17,525
Average$11,031$13,460$15,795
Rough$9,865$12,063$14,065
Shop for a used Kia Optima near you
2015 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,367$11,726$14,121
Clean$8,940$11,199$13,456
Average$8,085$10,146$12,128
Rough$7,231$9,093$10,800
Shop for a used Kia Optima near you
2015 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,133$11,469$13,837
Clean$8,717$10,954$13,186
Average$7,884$9,924$11,885
Rough$7,051$8,894$10,583
Shop for a used Kia Optima near you
2015 Kia Optima SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,606$13,104$15,645
Clean$10,122$12,516$14,909
Average$9,155$11,339$13,437
Rough$8,188$10,162$11,966
Shop for a used Kia Optima near you
2015 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,829$9,910$12,018
Clean$7,472$9,465$11,453
Average$6,758$8,575$10,322
Rough$6,044$7,685$9,192
Shop for a used Kia Optima near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Kia Optima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,465 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Optima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,465 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Kia Optima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Optima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,472 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,465 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Kia Optima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Kia Optima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Kia Optima ranges from $6,044 to $12,018, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Kia Optima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.