More about the 2019 Kia Optima

The 2019 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan available in four trim levels, each of which comes generously equipped relative to the price. With each trim level, more luxury and technology features become available, but Kia has managed to keep the price increases reasonable between the trims. But it's not just convenience and tech features that are standard equipment, as Kia has now made its suite of driver safety aids standard across all Optimas. The 2019 Kia Optima comes in LX, S, EX and SX trim levels. Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, the entry-level LX is equipped with a good amount of standard features, including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring. The only optional package adds noise-reducing front windows and a power driver's seat. The S slots between the LX and EX in terms of price, and it adds larger wheels, cloth and leather upholstery, and a rear spoiler for a sportier look and feel. The EX is a luxury-oriented trim with a more economical engine (a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder) and upgrades that include leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats. There's even an additional package for more luxury features. Overall, we think the EX, even though the powertrain might not be to everyone's liking, is the best value if you don't need the performance-minded SX. The SX is driven by a powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 245 horsepower on tap. It's equipped with a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded leather upholstery and additional tech features. However, if you're looking at an EX with the Premium package, the SX is pretty close in price. And the SX is the only choice if you want a fully loaded Optima. The SX Limited package provides an upscale cabin that looks and feels more luxurious than other fully loaded rivals in the midsize sedan class. The Optima's base price is competitive for the class, but you'll find the Optima becomes an even better value as you move up the trim ladder, comparing features for the price. Even at the SX level, the Optima stands out from the competition, with greater feature content, eye-catching cabin trim and two-tone leather upholstery. When you're ready to dive into the midsize sedan segment, let Edmunds help choose the right 2019 Kia Optima for you.

2019 Kia Optima Overview

The 2019 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Optima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Optima 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Optima.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Optima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Optima ?

2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,360 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $6,945 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,945 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,415 .

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 18.6 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Kia Optimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Optima for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Optimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Optima. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,139 on a used or CPO 2019 Optima available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Optimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Optima for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,289 .

Find a new Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,613 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Optima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

