2019 Kia Optima
What’s new
- Restyled exterior includes new headlights, wheels and trim pieces
- Comprehensive driver assistance features now standard on all Optimas
- Revised Uvo infotainment offerings
- Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- Generous amount of standard equipment
- All trims get an impressive level of driver assistance features
- Stylish interior with plenty of small-item and cargo storage
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- The 1.6T powertrain option is slow to respond and not very smooth
- Sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom
- Rear visibility sacrificed for exterior styling
Which Optima does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
For 2019, the Kia Optima continues to offer some of the most feature-packed models you can buy in the midsize sedan segment. This year's updates are minor yet subtle styling tweaks that will help differentiate it from the outgoing model. Kia has also made its suite of driver aids standard across all trim levels.
From the base LX to the top-of-the-line SX, wheels, headlights, taillights and trim pieces have been updated. Inside, there's new interior lighting, an improved telematics system and new two-tone leather options for the SX. And the standard suite of driver aids includes a forward collision warning system, lane keeping assist, a driver-attention monitoring system to combat drowsy and distracted driving, and lane departure warning.
But the Optima has a few drawbacks that aren't likely to change soon because they revolve around the car's sleek styling. Headroom is a bit tight, even for front passengers, and it gets even tighter if a sunroof is present. Rear-seat access and rear visibility also suffer due to the car's attractive sweeping roofline. And while the top-of-the-line turbocharged SX is fun to drive, the rest of the model range, though competent, can be a bit dull. That said, we still think the 2019 Kia Optima offers great value for the price and is definitely worth a look.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Kia Optima of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Kia Optima. We owned and tested the Optima for a full year, driving it 20,000 miles and covering all the features from cargo space to real-world fuel economy. Notable differences in the 2019 Optima include updates to standard and optional equipment, a refreshed exterior look, and revised infotainment options. But the 2019 comes from the same generation as the 2016 we tested, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Kia Optima models
The 2019 Kia Optima is available in four trim levels. The base LX comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 16-inch alloy wheels. The S is a sport-themed version of the LX with slightly different styling and tech features, while the EX gets its own unique powertrain. Commendably, Kia has kept the pricing close across these trims. The SX is more expensive, but its powerful turbocharged engine and additional tech and luxury features are enticing.
Under the hood of the entry-level front-wheel-drive Optima LX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver), and a 60/40-split rear seat.
Also standard for the LX are Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and HD and satellite radio. Standard advanced safety equipment includes a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, lane departure warning and forward collision warning are made standard for 2019 models.
The optional Premium package adds 17-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, some gloss-black exterior trim, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment.
The S adds to the features of the LX with 18-inch wheels, foglights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, push-button start, and cloth and faux leather upholstery. The optional Panoramic Sunroof package includes a panoramic sunroof and gloss-black exterior accents.
The EX gets its own powertrain, a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (178 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It loses the spoiler but receives acoustic front door windows, power-folding mirrors, illuminated door handles, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a hands-free unlocking trunk, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, interior wood accents, an electronic parking brake, and leather upholstery. Front passengers have two rapid-charging USB ports at their disposal, while rear-seat passengers get one USB port and one power port.
One package is available on the EX. The Premium package adds a 12-way-adjustable driver's seat with a four-way power lumbar, a 10-way passenger seat with a two-way power lumbar, ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.
The range-topping SX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 260 lb-ft) with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped similarly to the EX outfitted with a Premium package, plus additional upgrades including 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, a sport-tuned suspension, red brake calipers, a flat-bottom steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, ambient interior lighting, metal interior trim, and a larger driver information display. It also adds a temporary spare tire compared to the tire repair kit on other trims.
A choice of three SX Limited packages is available (Aubergine, Black and Bronze), which differ mainly with interior color selection. The rest of the package includes 18-inch black wheels, a black headliner, upgraded door trim and higher-quality leather upholstery, heated outboard rear seats, perforated leather on the steering wheel, body-colored mirrors, rear side window sunshades, and a surround-view camera system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned 2 kia's previously (Optima and Sorento EX), and my daughter has owned 2, (Sportage and Optima). I can say that my recent purchase of the 2019 Kia Optima S is the best by far. A luxury car with an affordable price. It has all the latest tech upgrades and the smoothest ride ever. I got every option I have always wanted in a car for an excellent price....I coudn't be more ecstatic. Very visually pleasing, remarkably comfortable, and exceeding my expectations in every way!
This was such a good option. The car practically drives itself on the highway. It’s modern and turns heads. The headlights could be better and I plan on replacing the bulb with LED headlight. The seats are comfy and the car has a nice acceleration. We chose this over the Camry and wouldn’t go back. This is way better and it has better reviews than even a Honda CRV!
I have owned the ex 12,15,17,19. (non premium) The 12-15 was great overall cars, the 17 was comfortable but it was slow the 19 is a combination of a luxury and a sports feeling car. When I tested the car at the dealer I was amazed by the technology that it had. lane assist, blind spot and detection while in reverse. As far as comfort I am a big guy and I first tested the the S model. This model did not feel comfortable to me but the ex did. compared to the 2017 I was taken away and excited by the speed. Yes I can pass cars now without shifting in low and while comfort level mode (eco) After the test drive I wanted the car so bad I gave up my 2017 with 48K on it and took out a high interest loan to get this car I was so excited by it. A week later I Still love the car, but as a consumer I was un aware I was getting a DCT Transmission. This Transmission is not as smooth as a conventional transmission and this transmission have had previous complaints with other manufactures. However; while some vehicles had bad luck with them other manufactures have had good luck as time went on. What got me aware of this was the occasional jerk or shake at low speeds. According to my research this is normal. This is a Dual Clutch Transmission that acts like a manual but has the convenience of a automatic. My Feelings are mixed on it, but it's supposed to give me better gas millage since it's 7 speed and more power along with the turbo. And yes I love the power in the car. I guess for me the ex model is the best it's got the smaller 17 inch wheels for a more comfortable ride the 18's no doubt are better for performance but i like a softer road feel. The inside of the car looks and tech is awesome! . As far as the DCT that will take time for me to figure out how I feel. on one hand I love that I get to 40 to 50 mph in no time but on the other I'm giving up a small amount of comfort of a old fashion transmission Again it's not a major thing but something I have to learn about more and get used to. I would definitely recommend the car just be aware of the Transmission difference.
I bought the 2019 Kia Optima EX to replace a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was totaled. I drove the Camry, Accord, Sonata, Mazda 6 as well as Optima. I had driven a Sonata with 1.6 turbo several years ago and felt that engine and transmission combination was the best non-hybrid combination. This car has more than adequate power, better than average fuel economy, a smooth, quiet comfortable ride. The car has the premium package so I have everything except folding side mirrors. I found there is a break-in period before the engine and transmission work together smoothly. The car felt "broken in" at between 3500 and 4000. The gas mileage also increased significantly. The car is rated at 37 mpg highway, I have reached 39 mpg while keeping up with the flow of traffic. This is after owning the car for over a year. I have actually exceeded 40 miles per gallon in one trip. The longer I own this car the happier I am with my choice. I will have owned this car for 2 years in October. The one car I did not try was the Subaru. I tried one before COVID-19. Driving the Subaru did not change my mind. I still prefer the Optima. The Optima EX has a livelier engine and does everything well. I expect to be driving the Optima for a long time.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,990
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,990
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$26,890
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$31,990
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Optima safety features:
- Dynamic Bending Light
- Swivels the headlights to provide illumination around a corner while turning and adjusts the tilt to account for passenger weight.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alert if a vehicle is passing or about to pass behind you as you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Optima vs. the competition
Kia Optima vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Hyundai Sonata is the corporate stablemate to the Kia Optima, so choosing between the two might very well come down to your personal preference for styling. Everything we like about the Optima we like on the Sonata. And the same goes for the things we dislike, especially the combination of the 1.6-liter engine and the dual-clutch automatic.
Kia Optima vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has long been a heavyweight in this division. But when the Accord was redesigned in 2018, the Honda fully reasserted its dominance. The interior is smart, stylish and spacious, and the new powertrains are smooth and fairly economical. But loading up an Accord with options can push it a few thousand dollars above the Optima.
Kia Optima vs. Ford Fusion
The Fusion is a favorite of ours. But as Ford moves into SUV and truck production, the midsize Ford is on its way out. The optional engines make good power, and there's available all-wheel drive, which is something the Kia doesn't offer. But matching the feature content of the Kia means shelling out several thousands of dollars more than what you'd pay for a fully loaded Optima.
FAQ
Is the Kia Optima a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Optima?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Kia Optima:
- Restyled exterior includes new headlights, wheels and trim pieces
- Comprehensive driver assistance features now standard on all Optimas
- Revised Uvo infotainment offerings
- Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Is the Kia Optima reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Optima a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Optima?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Optima is the 2019 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,990.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,990
- S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,990
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,890
- SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,990
What are the different models of Kia Optima?
More about the 2019 Kia Optima
The 2019 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan available in four trim levels, each of which comes generously equipped relative to the price. With each trim level, more luxury and technology features become available, but Kia has managed to keep the price increases reasonable between the trims. But it's not just convenience and tech features that are standard equipment, as Kia has now made its suite of driver safety aids standard across all Optimas.
The 2019 Kia Optima comes in LX, S, EX and SX trim levels. Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, the entry-level LX is equipped with a good amount of standard features, including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring. The only optional package adds noise-reducing front windows and a power driver's seat.
The S slots between the LX and EX in terms of price, and it adds larger wheels, cloth and leather upholstery, and a rear spoiler for a sportier look and feel. The EX is a luxury-oriented trim with a more economical engine (a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder) and upgrades that include leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats. There's even an additional package for more luxury features. Overall, we think the EX, even though the powertrain might not be to everyone's liking, is the best value if you don't need the performance-minded SX.
The SX is driven by a powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 245 horsepower on tap. It's equipped with a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded leather upholstery and additional tech features. However, if you're looking at an EX with the Premium package, the SX is pretty close in price. And the SX is the only choice if you want a fully loaded Optima. The SX Limited package provides an upscale cabin that looks and feels more luxurious than other fully loaded rivals in the midsize sedan class.
The Optima's base price is competitive for the class, but you'll find the Optima becomes an even better value as you move up the trim ladder, comparing features for the price. Even at the SX level, the Optima stands out from the competition, with greater feature content, eye-catching cabin trim and two-tone leather upholstery. When you're ready to dive into the midsize sedan segment, let Edmunds help choose the right 2019 Kia Optima for you.
2019 Kia Optima Overview
The 2019 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Optima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Optima 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Optima.
