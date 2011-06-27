  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2008 Kia Optima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(71)
Appraise this car

2008 Kia Optima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash scores, plenty of standard features at a low price, spacious backseat, generous warranty, surprisingly involving to drive around town.
  • V6 offers little advantage over the more efficient inline-4, styling by the witness protection program, ABS not available on manual-shift LX model.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Optima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$4,500
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Once a forgettable entry in the family sedan segment, the 2008 Kia Optima is now a solid choice thanks to many features, strong interior quality and impressive value.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Kia Optima boasts an amazing feature normally restricted to Romulan warbirds and James Bond's Aston Martin from "Die Another Day." Yep, it comes with a cloaking device. Capable of rendering this Kia midsize sedan almost invisible to the naked eye, the Optima's anonymous styling allows it to blend seamlessly into any automotive crowd without the use of futuristic plasmonic materials or whatever the Romulans use. OK, so it's not really invisible, but the Kia's inconspicuous styling cloaks an otherwise admirable car from most of the car-buying public. With strong crash test scores, a lengthy features list and a well-crafted interior, the Optima deserves more attention than its designers saw fit to elicit.

Like most Kias, the name of the game is value, and the Optima delivers it in droves. Both trim levels offer an impressive level of standard equipment at a low price. In fact, a fully loaded EX V6 with leather, heated seats, premium audio and sunroof doesn't crack $25,000. That undercuts similarly equipped competitors like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. Of course, those models, as well as every other vehicle in the midsize class, offer a more powerful V6 engine than the Optima. At a mere 185 horsepower, the six-cylinder not only offers little advantage over the many four-cylinders in its class (including the Optima's own) but it produces as much as 85 fewer horses than competitor V6s.

With such modest power, the 2008 Optima is obviously not intended to be a sport sedan, but around town, it can feel a bit like one. Relatively quick steering, tight suspension tuning and an unexpectedly generous helping of road feel are rather surprising in a car styled with nuns in mind. It's not quite a wolf in sheep's clothing, though, as more serious twisting-and-turning driving quickly shows this Kia's humble family sedan intentions.

Overall, the 2008 Kia Optima ranks pretty high with us in arguably the most competitive automotive segment. It's cheaper than top choices like the Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, but it lacks their levels of refinement, excitement and competitive V6 power. However, against second-tier four-cylinder models like the Ford Fusion, Saturn Aura and gradually slipping Toyota Camry, the Kia is a well-made, well-rounded candidate at a low price. For those who are seeking those attributes with a lot more visual excitement, though, the all-new Chevy Malibu is probably the better choice.

All these quality competitors go to show the difficulty in choosing a car in the family sedan segment these days and the importance of standing out in a crowd. The Optima literally doesn't, but if you couldn't care less (or you've just joined the witness protection program) this Kia is a clever, value-conscious buy. And besides, what other car comes with a cloaking device?

2008 Kia Optima models

The 2008 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan offered in LX and EX trim levels. Standard equipment on the LX includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, tilt steering column, and a six-speaker sound system with single-CD player and auxiliary audio jack. LX models with the V6 engine or automatic-equipped four-cylinder gain keyless entry, cruise control and tilt-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. The LX V6 also has alloy wheels. The LX Appearance Package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, trip computer, and upgraded exterior and interior trim.

The Optima EX comes standard with these items while adding automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink and further upgraded interior trim. The EX Appearance Package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, black leather seats and many of the LX Appearance Package's trim upgrades. The EX Convenience Package adds a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, manual rear window sunshade and power-adjustable pedals. The EX Premium Package adds a sunroof and an upgraded Infinity sound system with subwoofer, cassette player and a six-CD/MP3 changer.

2008 Highlights

An auxiliary audio jack is added to the 2008 Kia Optima.

Performance & mpg

The base engine on the 2008 Kia Optima is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes a competitive 162 hp and 164 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the four-cylinder LX. Optional on the LX and standard on the four-cylinder EX is a five-speed automatic transmission. Optional on both trim levels is a 2.7-liter V6 that produces an unimpressive 185 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque; the five-speed auto is standard with this engine. Acceleration is sluggish with either engine, as the V6 produces a leisurely 0-60 sprint of 9.1 seconds. That's the same time needed for a much heavier four-cylinder Honda Accord. Fuel economy estimates for 2008 are 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway for the four-cylinder and 20/28 for the V6.

Safety

The Optima's standard safety equipment includes front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags and 5-mph bumpers. Available on all but four-cylinder LX models with the manual transmission is the Electronic Stability Control Package, which includes antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Crash test scores for the Optima are quite simply excellent. The government gave it a perfect five stars for front- and side-impact protection, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

Between stoplights the 2008 Kia Optima V6 feels plenty powerful, but that engine runs out of steam as the rpm climb. Passing power is adequate but unimpressive for a V6 in this class, and the five-speed automatic is reluctant to downshift. Thankfully, there is a manual mode when you want some extra punch. Given the V6's disappointing performance, we'd recommend that budget-minded buyers stick with the base four-cylinder engine, as it provides fully adequate performance while keeping the price tag and fuel consumption low. Thanks to its tightly tuned suspension and relatively communicative steering, the Kia Optima has a somewhat sporty feel around town. The trade-off is that this Kia ultimately doesn't feel as luxurious as other midsize sedans. In addition, if you start making considerable cornering demands on the car, that sportiness goes away quickly. Used as a daily commuter, though, the Optima can be more entertaining than its exterior would suggest.

Interior

Like the exterior, the 2008 Optima's cabin is hardly a vibrant environment. However, it counters any lack of character with a no-brainer control layout and very good interior materials. On both counts, it outdoes better-known competitors like the Toyota Camry and Ford Fusion. There's plenty of legroom up front, and the seats are well-shaped and supportive with nicely padded bottom cushions. Legroom is good in back as well, but the seat bottoms are a little short, offering less support for long-limbed occupants than many rivals' accommodations. Trunk capacity is 14.8 cubic feet, and all Optimas have a 60/40-split-folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Kia Optima.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Optima LX
ex_green_beret,06/05/2011
I've had my '08 Kia Optima LX for nearly 3 years, I bought it new when gas went to $4/gal back in '08. I got rid of my Hemi Ram and bought the Kia thinking I'd keep it for a little while and trade up later. It now has 107,000 miles on it and has proven itself an EXTREMELY reliable little car. I've done nothing to it except change the oil and filter religiously every 5k miles, had one brake job done at 75k miles, replaced the battery at about 60k miles, put on a set of new tires at 72k miles (I put on Kumho KH16's since that's what it came with), and flush/fill the radiator every 45k miles. I did almost all the maintenance myself. IT'S THE MOST RELIABLE CAR I'VE EVER OWNED and I love it!
Best car I've ever had!
MARK A PETERSON,03/01/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car new in 2008 and now have 93,000 miles on it. The only maintenance items I have had done were rear brakes at 75,000 miles, front brakes at 90,000 miles and new tires. Oh, forgot about the new battery at 46,000 miles (thought that was too soon). I have had the oil changed at 3800 miles on average and changed transmission fluid once. It won't stop being dependable. Love it!
Love my car
yellowbus1,01/04/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Love my Kia have had it for two years now with no major issues im at 65000 mil... get 20-28mpg, its fun to drive and handles well. I have only had a few problems that were all covered under worriment, there was an issue with the sway bar Waring out and the power locks going out, also have had to replace the radio and visor on the passenger side. all little fixes so over all a grate car that has done me well and i plane to drive to the ground. The one major disappointment that was not covered is the TPMS sensor going out and kia refusing to fix saying i caused it
Outstanding!
Outstanding!!!!,06/16/2010
I bought this car instead of the Ford Fusion and Chevy Impala. I could see the quality in the car. The lower price sealed the deal. The engine was clean and sounded good. I like the dual auto/manual shifting. I had 2 Toyota Corollas and this is much better. Better comfort than my Crown Victoria. A/C system is stronger than the Crown Vic. The increased MPG from my Chevy S10 will take me one month without fill ups or 512 miles. That's great for a long trip. The 2.4 liter is surprising nice and can handle almost anything. I think this car is a winner for the price. I thank God i live in America where we can chose our best values. Kia Optima definitely is a good car. With 42K it looks like new.
See all 71 reviews of the 2008 Kia Optima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Kia Optima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Kia Optima

Used 2008 Kia Optima Overview

The Used 2008 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Kia Optima?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Kia Optima trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Kia Optima LX is priced between $4,500 and$4,500 with odometer readings between 118015 and118015 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Kia Optimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Kia Optima for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Optimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 118015 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Kia Optima.

Can't find a used 2008 Kia Optimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Optima for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,386.

Find a used Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Optima for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,596.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Kia Optima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Optima lease specials

Related Used 2008 Kia Optima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles