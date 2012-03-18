Used 2006 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 143,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, FWD, Imperial Blue, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim. 2006 Kia Optima LX Imperial Blue 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V FWD THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, FWD, Imperial Blue, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123365074678
Stock: 5074678T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 87,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Optima EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGD126465450012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,950
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Kia Optima also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Separate Tweeters, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Optima LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGD126565458622
Stock: 122201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 96,332 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,782
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2007 Kia Optima LXThis Kia Optima has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, Beige Cloth. 4D Sedan Light Almond Beige FWD2.7L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 22/30 City/Highway MPGMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124175104514
Stock: P6536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 211,468 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Honda of Kenosha - Bristol / Wisconsin
AS-IS**AS-IS**AS-IS**, Gray Cloth.2007 Kia Optima 4D Sedan Deep Ocean Blue LX 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD 24/34 City/Highway MPGWhy Honda of Kenosha? We have unlimited free car washes, complimentary loaner cars, free Wi-Fi, kids playroom, and Starbucks coffee included with your purchase! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123X75089339
Stock: P11949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 146,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,771
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER !, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, Gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, CD player, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner.2007 Kia Optima Clear White EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124875136909
Stock: P504819A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 190,348 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Pearl White 2007 Kia Optima EX EXElectronic Stability Program Package (Anti-Lock Brakes, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and Traction Control), Leather Package (Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Front Passenger Seat, and Rear Window Manual Sunshade), **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunroof, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124975127099
Stock: K127099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 174,061 miles
$1,999
Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPG One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123275133561
Stock: 22401C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 99,360 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,395
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123875122273
Stock: 32422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 165,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,488$1,584 Below Market
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
Get new car value at used car prices with the Kia Optima LX in Orleans. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 4 cylinder Black car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123185245687
Stock: U7174C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 33,418 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,812
Don Miller Subaru West - Madison / Wisconsin
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Come test drive this 2008 Kia Optima! A comfortable ride with room to spare! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 35,000 miles! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124785194298
Stock: 80-5378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 128,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,288
Capitol Subaru - Salem / Oregon
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2008 Ruby Red Kia Optima LX FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, Beige Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16 Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Capitol Subaru includes 2 years or 20,000 miles of complimentary basic maintenance! Come see why Capitol Subaru has won so many outstanding community service awards from Subaru!20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124X85201714
Stock: SP4675B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 98,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Gold 2004 Kia Optima EX **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Power moonroof Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 47354 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Optima LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGD126145269768
Stock: 1316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,863 miles
$5,959
HE McGonigal Cadillac - Kokomo / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. 2008 Kia Optima LX Ruby Red FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16VH. E. McGonigal Buick Cadillac GMC is home to Warranty Forever, a lifetime powertrain warranty! Have peace of mind knowing your vehicle will be covered from costly repairs through this program. Zero deductible, no maximum mileage, 100 percent parts and labor valid nationwide! Our exclusive program will pay for covered repairs to the powertrain components of your vehicle for as long as you own it! Our company has saved our customers over $900,000 in covered repairs with the average out-of-pocket savings being over $750 per claim! Have true peace of mind... forever! Warranty Forever excludes Viper, Hellcat, units over 100,000 miles, and any vehicle used for commercial purposes. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123185257628
Stock: M8583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 127,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,491
Greenway Mazda - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, black Leather. FWDOdometer is 866 miles below market average!20/28 City/Highway MPGBUY WITH PEACE OF MIND AT GREENWAY MAZDA TODAY! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.GREENWAY DEAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124785169451
Stock: 6592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 73,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Valley Ford Truck - Cleveland / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> It emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This Kia Optima has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. This model has a 2.7 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size car features cruise control for long trips. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The traction control system on this Kia Optima instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. The Kia Optima has fog lights for all weather conditions. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. <b>Packages</b> PREMIUM PKG: pwr sunroof; Infinity stereo system w/CD/MP3 player. ELECTRONIC STABILITY PKG: electronic stability control; traction control; brake assist; antilock brakes (ABS). CONVENIENCE PKG: heated front seats; 4-way pwr front passenger seat; rear window manual sunshade; pwr adjustable pedals. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124485210943
Stock: 36194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 107,917 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
Great Gas Saver!!! Just took in on a trade and will go fast. BUY HERE PAY HERE. NO CREDIT CHECK. $1500 CASH DOWN. $150 BI-WEEKLY. OR PAY $2499. CASH AND OWN IT TODAY! Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Optima LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGD126045287677
Stock: 287677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,836 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value Priced below the market average! and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Optima is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Optima EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGD128745358018
Stock: K20335A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima
- 5(65%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(11%)
Related Kia Optima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Green Bay WI
- Used Kia Forte Naperville IL
- Used Kia Sorento Bakersfield CA
- Used Kia Sedona Toledo OH
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Spring TX
- Used Kia Forte Lancaster PA
- Used Kia Sportage San Antonio TX
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Santa Rosa CA
- Used Kia Forte Louisville KY
- Used Kia Soul Springfield IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision