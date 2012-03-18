Used 2006 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida

Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, FWD, Imperial Blue, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim. 2006 Kia Optima LX Imperial Blue 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V FWD THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V, FWD, Imperial Blue, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGE123365074678

Stock: 5074678T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020