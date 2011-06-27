  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2011 Kia Optima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(112)
Appraise this car

2011 Kia Optima Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • good ride/handling balance
  • handsome cabin
  • copious features
  • top safety scores
  • impressive value
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Can be tight on headroom
  • disappointing real-world fuel economy and driving experience for hybrid
  • numb steering.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Optima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$8,400 - $9,995
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

From anonymous also-ran to eye-catching class leader, the 2011 Kia Optima is a must-drive family sedan.

Vehicle overview

Today on Extreme Makeover: Automotive Edition is a homely Korean midsize sedan best known for, well, nothing at all. Previously, the Optima has been so nondescript in both styling and attitude that you would have thought Kia designed it specifically for rental fleets or maybe even the witness protection program. But thanks to an extreme makeover, the 2011 Kia Optima has emerged from its anonymous cocoon to be a striking butterfly of a family sedan. With sleek styling, substantial power and plenty of value, the latest Optima is an instant standout among its many rivals.

The redesigned Optima is based on the same platform used for the equally made-over Hyundai Sonata. While Kia tuned the suspension and steering to its own sportier specification, the Sonata's engines have carried over into the Optima virtually unchanged. That's just fine by us, as it's an all-star cast. The 200-horsepower four-cylinder achieves an estimated 34 mpg on the highway while the 274-hp turbo-4 incredibly gets the same highway figure. Meanwhile, the 206-hp 2011 Optima Hybrid model gets superior fuel economy, though not quite as excellent as its 35 mpg/40 mpg highway EPA estimates would indicate.

Unless you've read up on the Optima and Sonata relationship, you probably wouldn't suspect the two are related. Each car's design (both exterior and interior) is unique, with the Kia taking a more premium, European look. And when you take a look around the Optima's interior, you'll find yourself thinking you're in a more expensive car.

Despite this extreme makeover, the 2011 Kia Optima has maintained the previous Optima's lengthy warranty and strong value. The Optima packs in a ton of features for a price that undercuts most competitors, while offering things that others do not such as ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. All together, the Optima has been transformed from an anonymous also-ran for bargain hunters and rental fleets into one of the best (and best-looking) midsize family sedans. Ty Pennington would be proud.

2011 Kia Optima models

The 2011 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan available in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX Turbo, SX and Hybrid.

Standard equipment on the LX (when fitted with the manual transmission) includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a stereo with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Opting for an LX with the automatic transmission gets you alloy wheels, cruise control and the availability of the Convenience package, which consists of an eight-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The EX comes standard with the Convenience package as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents and leather upholstery. The EX Turbo gets a more powerful engine, bigger brakes and a different grille design. The SX is also turbocharged but has a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a rear lip spoiler, unique bumper designs, steering-wheel paddle shifters and an upgraded trip computer.

The Optima Hybrid is equipped similarly to the EX, though it has unique 16-inch wheels and cloth upholstery. The Hybrid is the only 2011 Optima that comes with Kia's new Uvo electronics interface system.

The Technology package (offered for all trims except the manual-equipped LX) adds a rearview camera, a navigation system, an eight-speaker Infinity sound system and, on the LX, dual-zone climate control and rear air vents. The Premium package for the EX and SX adds a panoramic sunroof, a four-way power passenger seat, driver seat memory, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. On the EX and EX Turbo, this package also includes a heated steering wheel. The Hybrid's Premium Technology package effectively combines those two packages and also includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, leather seating and the auto-dimming review mirror.

2011 Highlights

The Kia Optima is a completely redesigned model for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Kia Optima LX and EX are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 200 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard on the LX Manual, while a six-speed automatic is standard on all other Optimas. In California-emissions states, the Optima has a Super Ultra Low Emissions rating (versus Ultra-Low elsewhere) resulting in a lower power output of 192 hp and 181 lb-ft.

In performance testing, a loaded Optima EX in SULEV form went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds -- the ULEV Optima will be a bit quicker, but either way, the car is on par with other vehicles in the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined with the automatic. The manual gets you 24/35/28.

The EX Turbo and SX get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 274 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. We tested a Sonata SX and clocked a quick 0-60-mph time of 6.5 seconds. The Optima Turbo's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22/34/26 -- outstanding for a car with this much power.

The 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine generating 166 hp and 154 pound-feet of torque paired with an electric motor making 40 hp. Combined, the two power units are good for 206 peak hp and 193 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is again standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Optima Hybrid accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a hybrid. The EPA estimates the Optima Hybrid fuel economy at 35 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 38 combined. However, in extensive real-world testing, we've found the Hybrid often struggles to match those numbers.

Safety

The 2011 Kia Optima comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera is optional.

In government crash tests, the Optima earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars awarded for both frontal and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has similarly awarded its top "Good" rating to the Optima for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact tests. In Edmunds brake testing, an Optima EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet -- a good performance.

Driving

The 2011 Kia Optima has a composed ride that's comfortable without being isolating. The same can't be said of the steering -- it's pretty numb -- but at least it has firmer, more responsive weighting than its more comfort-tuned Sonata cousin. Overall handling for the Optima is hardly memorable, but it's certainly pleasant and better than average for the segment.

Both of the regular four-cylinder engines are impressive. They produce best-in-class power and are paired with responsive and smooth-shifting transmissions. The truly impressive fuel economy is an ample slab of icing on the cake.

Less impressive is the Optima Hybrid. Its electric motor makes accelerating from a dead stop a smooth affair, and at highway cruising speeds the electric motor can aid quick bursts of acceleration that makes the engine almost feel turbocharged. However, in low-speed driving or quickly changing traffic conditions, the Hybrid shudders and lurches while deciding which gear it wants. It is similarly unpredictable under braking.

Interior

The Kia Optima's cabin has a vaguely Audi look to it, which isn't surprising since its designer used to work for the German luxury carmaker. While its quality isn't up to the standards of Audi, the abundance of soft-touch materials, precise switchgear and pleasingly grained plastics make this one of the nicest interiors in its class. Cover up the Kia badge and your passengers are likely to think you're driving a European car.

Unique to the Hybrid is a special gauge cluster that displays, among other things, hybrid power flow and overall driving style efficiency. Also special to the Hybrid is Kia's new Uvo electronics interface system -- the regular Optima doesn't get it until 2012. Utilizing the same technology as Ford's Sync system, Uvo provides voice control of cell phones and MP3 players as well as other services such as turn-by-turn navigation. In our limited testing of Uvo, we found it to work quite well.

The Optima has a fairly spacious cabin with comfortable seats and a solid amount of legroom front and rear. Headroom (particularly in back) is a bit tight due to the car's rakish, coupelike roof line. Taller folks should definitely think twice about the optional panoramic sunroof, as it significantly decreases headroom further. The Optima has 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space, which is about average for its class. Because of its battery pack, the Hybrid drops to 9.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Kia Optima.

5(65%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(7%)
4.3
112 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for anyone with realistic expectations
titan415,11/03/2011
I'm always interested to see how people react to things. Some people drive this car and see it for what it is: a great value and a really good car. And then there are those to say that it's not a good car because they have driven, owned, or dreampt of better. You'll see plenty of those reviews here and other places. The reality is that this car is great for the money, offers a huge range of features, has a warranty that should allay any fears about the uknown, and, finally, it looks hot. It's not a perfect car, true. The wide c-pillar creates a blind spot, the engine isn't V6 smooth, and it's true that the seats aren't the best. But nits aside, this is a seriously good car.
Test drive review
canreda6,01/07/2011
I have been test driving the 2011 Sonata and Optima. Optima looks like an Infiniti or Audi and offers features the Sonata doesn't like hill start assist and dual exhaust on all trims. I am leaning towards the Optima and I really want to buy a manual trans, but Kia decided, in a truly bizarre move, to not allow you to get cruise control with the manual trans. Otherwise the car is excellent. Very good acceleration and you can't hear the valve train noise like you can on the Sonata which is nice. Also seems like the suspension is more upscale than the Sonata. No options allowed or a turbo with a manual trans?? Change the packaging and they would steal sales from BMW/Audi and others...
My first Car (i.e. non 4x4 gas guzzler)
rbish,01/30/2011
I went to look at the Sorrento SUV and saw this unique looking beauty sitting next to it on the showroom floor with a $10K less price tag. I walked around the car and sat in every seat multiple times ... I couldn't talk myself out of liking this car! I get asked by neighbors, people at the gas station and people in parking lots, "What is that? "It looks like a BMW, Audi, etc... no way it's a KIA" "It's a KIA?" "Looks nice!" Needless to say I enjoy my 30min each way commute a lot better now. Sometimes I can't even tell I am driving a 4-cyl! Oh and let's just say my business partner asked for us to take it to our lunch meeting (he drives a 7-series BMW)...
Went with the KIA hybrid
gmafb,07/16/2011
Bought the car and immediately drove to Las Vegas from Phoenix in July. The air conditioned seats were very much appreciated. Gas mileage turned out to be precisely as advertised. Around town mileage is between 35 and 38. Have owned a Prius before and the tranny in the KIA is not CVT, so it handles the power differently. I personally dislike the CVT, so this change is good IMHO. The ride is excellent on the highway and good in town. I chose this car over the Fusion and the Sonata. The Sonatas I drove pulled to the right. The Fusion drove okay, but the ergonomics for the AC controls were downright idiotic and the exterior looks like a streamlined YUGO.
See all 112 reviews of the 2011 Kia Optima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Kia Optima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Kia Optima

Used 2011 Kia Optima Overview

The Used 2011 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan, Optima Hybrid. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), EX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Kia Optima?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Kia Optima trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Kia Optima EX is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 143832 and143832 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Kia Optima LX is priced between $8,400 and$8,400 with odometer readings between 78843 and78843 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Kia Optimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Kia Optima for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Optimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,400 and mileage as low as 78843 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Kia Optima.

Can't find a used 2011 Kia Optimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Optima for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,042.

Find a used Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Optima for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,270.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Kia Optima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Optima lease specials

Related Used 2011 Kia Optima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles