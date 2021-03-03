What is the K5?

It would be a bit of an understatement to say the Kia K5 is off to a good start. Announced as the replacement for Kia's long-running Optima, the K5 burst out of the gate for 2021 and went straight to the top spot in our midsize sedan rankings. We found its mix of a comfortable, quiet interior, loads of available tech features, and excellent value for the money enough to knock the Honda Accord off the top step. That's quite a debut.

So what's on tap for 2022? Kia hasn't said anything officially but we wouldn't be surprised to see a K5 Hybrid. Rivals such as the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and related Hyundai Sonata all offer a more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, and we see no reason why Kia couldn't do the same for 2022. Kia used to offer an Optima Hybrid, so there's certainly precedent. Otherwise, barring some minor trim or feature changes, we don't foresee any other changes for the K5.