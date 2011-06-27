2004 Kia Optima Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent warranty, pleasant highway ride, lots of features for the price.
- Noisy four-cylinder engine, some cheap interior bits, ABS isn't available on four-cylinder models.
Other years
Used Optima for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Optima trails its Japanese competitors when it comes to overall polish, but those seeking a stylish, well-equipped family sedan for less than $20K will find this Kia appealing.
2004 Highlights
The Kia Optima receives only minor revisions for the 2004 model year. The grille has been revised, 16-inch wheels are now standard on V6 models and the alloy wheels on the EX (last year's SE) have been redesigned. Finally, an in-glass antenna replaces the old power mast style unit from last year, but only on the EX and the LX with the optional cassette/CD audio system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Kia Optima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
fireman33,08/08/2011
I have read alot of reviews on this car and some are good and some are bad. The ones that are good i hope it keeps going good for you. Well i have an 04 kia optima and I thought it was going to be a good car. I thought wrong , I have had nothing but problems with it since i got it. I have had it for a year and a half and bought it with 78k on it and now it has 99k on it. I have had the timing belt replaced along with the crank sensor, the cluthch has been replaced in it , 4 new tires put on it and thats because the control are was bent and it had to be replaced, it had had the fuel pump replace twice and the fuel pump assembly replace twice and its in the shop right now getting that done.
Carrie,09/08/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought a 2004 used Kia Optima LX 4cy, front wheel drive, back in 2006 or 2007. It had 47k miles on it. This car was bought from a reputable dealership, one owner, and the cost was about $10,000 dollars. It had air conditioning, powered windows and locks, cd player and radio, powered mirrors, and rear folding seats, with a console to pull down in the back for 2 cup holders. And 2 cup holders in the front. It was awesome on gas. Very reliable (if you take good care of it). Change your belts and pulleys when needed or at 60,000 miles! You have 2 belts. One for power steering and ac and the other is something else. Since it is the sister car to Hyundai, the parts between the 2 are interchangeable. Only issue I had was electrical problems when I hit over 100,000 miles. But it was 10 or 11 years old when I got rid of it. Also, if there are heavy rains or big puddles, your belts will squeal, no harm though. Brakes are good. When it breaks down, might be a little more expensive to repair because it's not american, but you don't have to take it to a special dealership or anything to fix it. Plenty of places will fix them. CONS: During the winter it handles about as well as any front wheel drive, but it sits a little lower to the ground. Electrical issues I had at 100k miles was the horn blaring at random times, and radio being funny. My LX 4 cyl, didn't have heated or cooled seats, sunroof, gps, or blue tooth. But had cigarette outlet and outlet for gps or whatever. Not good for very tall people. My 6ft 7 ex husband had a hard time getting in and out, and leg room problems. It's a good car for short or shorter people. According to my husband at the time, he said it had a 15 or 20 gallon tank. I got about 25-32 mpg. Take good care of it and it will take good care of you. Only cars I will drive are chevy and Kia's.
ameagle177,09/27/2011
I bought this car two years ago as my first car, i got it for 400 bucks all smashed up. i fixed it at 75k miles and ive had no problems at all except crank sensor and belt squeak. I drive it pretty rough, but i perform all needed routine maintenance. it now has 86k miles and has served me well.
shannonm1,06/05/2012
This car is very reliable, but no fun. The style is very bland inside and out, there is no power behind acceleration, the V6 guzzles gas like an SUV or truck would. I owned a little 4 cylinder Hyundai Elantra before this car, and I really miss it. I went from filling the gas tank every 2 weeks to filling it every week now. This car is like a tank, heavy, safe, reliable, I would take it anywhere, but have no fun getting there. I just don't like the way it handles. I got this car with 75,000 miles on it, so I'm probably stuck with it for awhile. It hasn't broken down on me yet.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
