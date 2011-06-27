I bought a 2004 used Kia Optima LX 4cy, front wheel drive, back in 2006 or 2007. It had 47k miles on it. This car was bought from a reputable dealership, one owner, and the cost was about $10,000 dollars. It had air conditioning, powered windows and locks, cd player and radio, powered mirrors, and rear folding seats, with a console to pull down in the back for 2 cup holders. And 2 cup holders in the front. It was awesome on gas. Very reliable (if you take good care of it). Change your belts and pulleys when needed or at 60,000 miles! You have 2 belts. One for power steering and ac and the other is something else. Since it is the sister car to Hyundai, the parts between the 2 are interchangeable. Only issue I had was electrical problems when I hit over 100,000 miles. But it was 10 or 11 years old when I got rid of it. Also, if there are heavy rains or big puddles, your belts will squeal, no harm though. Brakes are good. When it breaks down, might be a little more expensive to repair because it's not american, but you don't have to take it to a special dealership or anything to fix it. Plenty of places will fix them. CONS: During the winter it handles about as well as any front wheel drive, but it sits a little lower to the ground. Electrical issues I had at 100k miles was the horn blaring at random times, and radio being funny. My LX 4 cyl, didn't have heated or cooled seats, sunroof, gps, or blue tooth. But had cigarette outlet and outlet for gps or whatever. Not good for very tall people. My 6ft 7 ex husband had a hard time getting in and out, and leg room problems. It's a good car for short or shorter people. According to my husband at the time, he said it had a 15 or 20 gallon tank. I got about 25-32 mpg. Take good care of it and it will take good care of you. Only cars I will drive are chevy and Kia's.

