2005 Kia Optima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, pleasant highway ride, refined V6, lots of storage space, excellent warranty.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, tepid handling, some cheap interior bits, tight rear legroom, ABS isn't available on four-cylinder models.
List Price Estimate
$1,183 - $2,583
Used Optima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Optima trails its Japanese competitors when it comes to performance and interior accommodations, but remains a decent buy for those seeking a stylish, well-equipped family sedan for less than $20,000.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, the Optima wears clear turn signal lenses up front, the sunroof on the EX gains a one-touch opening feature and the optional leather seats get new stitching.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Optima.

5(63%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
72 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

piece of &%$#......
joel29m,10/19/2011
ive been getting work done on this car since the first year we had it! problems: 2 batteries, timing belt, condenser, lights, 3 thermostats, motor mounts, valve cover gasket leaks, oem car stereo, air bag, tension pully, and rear seatbelt. bought it in 2005, and getting rid of asap!!! got into it with the dealer about the warranty, and it only has 89,000 miles and had more ##@# done to it than my 91 corolla by 80%!!!!
THE SMILING COBRA
alantalbot,02/19/2012
I bought it used from Enterprise Cars in Jan 2007, it had 40K miles on it then. Had it for almost exactly 5 years. In that span of time, nothing really ever went wrong with it. It drove great. I did all the required maintenance on it. Timing belt was done at 75K. After about 4 years, gas mileage started to decline. Took it in for fuel system cleaning and a few other things. Suddenly, with no warning, there was an engine malfunction. It wasn't even overheating or making noise, but it was permanently damaged. I said goodbye to it was it was taken away to the junkyard, got 600 bucks for it. I was told by others that altho Kia is kinda cheaply made, that they'll run forever. What a lie.
Worth the money !
Kristen,02/15/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Car got to 210,000 miles and the timing chain broke . No complaints at all, never had any other problems at ! Headlights needs replacing quick but that's my only complaint & that's a cheap fix . I'm gonna miss mine dearly !
Excellent car!
prodigit,09/25/2012
Bought it in 2012, second hand, for $3000. Can't complain. A little low on MPG though... Very luxurious, but after 50k miles starts to have lots of issues.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2005 Kia Optima

Used 2005 Kia Optima Overview

The Used 2005 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include EX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Kia Optima?

