2005 Kia Optima Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, pleasant highway ride, refined V6, lots of storage space, excellent warranty.
- Noisy four-cylinder engine, tepid handling, some cheap interior bits, tight rear legroom, ABS isn't available on four-cylinder models.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,183 - $2,583
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Optima trails its Japanese competitors when it comes to performance and interior accommodations, but remains a decent buy for those seeking a stylish, well-equipped family sedan for less than $20,000.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, the Optima wears clear turn signal lenses up front, the sunroof on the EX gains a one-touch opening feature and the optional leather seats get new stitching.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Optima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
joel29m,10/19/2011
ive been getting work done on this car since the first year we had it! problems: 2 batteries, timing belt, condenser, lights, 3 thermostats, motor mounts, valve cover gasket leaks, oem car stereo, air bag, tension pully, and rear seatbelt. bought it in 2005, and getting rid of asap!!! got into it with the dealer about the warranty, and it only has 89,000 miles and had more ##@# done to it than my 91 corolla by 80%!!!!
alantalbot,02/19/2012
I bought it used from Enterprise Cars in Jan 2007, it had 40K miles on it then. Had it for almost exactly 5 years. In that span of time, nothing really ever went wrong with it. It drove great. I did all the required maintenance on it. Timing belt was done at 75K. After about 4 years, gas mileage started to decline. Took it in for fuel system cleaning and a few other things. Suddenly, with no warning, there was an engine malfunction. It wasn't even overheating or making noise, but it was permanently damaged. I said goodbye to it was it was taken away to the junkyard, got 600 bucks for it. I was told by others that altho Kia is kinda cheaply made, that they'll run forever. What a lie.
Kristen,02/15/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Car got to 210,000 miles and the timing chain broke . No complaints at all, never had any other problems at ! Headlights needs replacing quick but that's my only complaint & that's a cheap fix . I'm gonna miss mine dearly !
prodigit,09/25/2012
Bought it in 2012, second hand, for $3000. Can't complain. A little low on MPG though... Very luxurious, but after 50k miles starts to have lots of issues.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
