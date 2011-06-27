Vehicle overview

There are two types of car shoppers in the world: those who tend to follow the crowd and only consider the best-selling models in any given category and those who prefer to take a rational look at all their choices. If you fall into this second group, the 2010 Kia Optima might be worth considering. Though this midsize sedan lives in the shadows of heavy hitters like the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry, it still has appeal for value-oriented shoppers.

The Optima delivers the roomy interior that midsize buyers expect, and it's available for less money than some well-equipped economy cars. However, the old adage "you get what you pay for" does apply in this case. The Optima doesn't ride as smoothly as most rivals, and its optional V6 doesn't even make 200 horsepower in a segment full of 270-hp bruisers. Its interior is also a notch below the class standards for quality and visual appeal.

Other than that, the 2010 Kia Optima is generally pretty easy to like. Do your homework and you'll discover you can buy a top-of-the-line Optima for thousands of dollars less than most comparably equipped competitors. If that aspect appeals to you, the Optima could work out well. But in general we recommend checking out better sedans that still offer plenty of value, such as the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata and Suzuki Kizashi.