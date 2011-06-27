  1. Home
2007 Kia Optima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of standard features, roomy rear seat, stylish exterior, generous warranty coverage, surprisingly involving to drive around town.
  • Average driving dynamics, V6 runs out of steam on the highway, ABS not available on manual-shift LX model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Once an also-ran in the family sedan segment, the 2007 Kia Optima is finally a solid choice, thanks to the new model's many features and impressive value.

Vehicle overview

Kia built its reputation in the U.S. on inexpensive cars. For the most part, that hasn't changed, although you'd be hard-pressed to find much about the 2007 Kia Optima that's "cheap."

The Optima is Kia's midsize sedan and, like other vehicles of this type, it's aimed at families desiring comfort, decent performance and value. Even the base LX offers desirable standard features, especially when equipped with an automatic transmission. Items like antilock brakes, side and side-curtain airbags and a telescoping steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls are all standard. Stability control and traction control are also standard on all but the LX with a manual transmission.

We suspect most Optimas will be ordered with the five-speed automatic transmission. Around town the car feels decidedly quick, but it doesn't really turn in an impressive 0-60 time. On the other hand, the Optima V6 is rated at 30 mpg on the highway, so that could make up for any acceleration shortcomings in most consumers' minds.

The 2007 Kia Optima is obviously not intended as a sport sedan. However, around town, the Optima does feel a bit like a sport sedan, thanks to its relatively quick steering, tight suspension tuning and unexpectedly generous helping of road feel. If you start getting serious with the car on twisty roads, much of that quasi sport sedan feel goes away, though. Fortunately, most buyers won't be putting these kinds of demands on Kia's midsize sedan.

Overall, the 2007 Kia Optima ranks pretty high with us in regards to affordable family sedans. It's certainly competitive against similarly priced vehicles like the Chevy Malibu, Chrysler Sebring, Ford Fusion or Hyundai Sonata, and Kia's warranty coverage is still one of the best offers in the business. Compared to more mainstream offerings like the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the Optima is not as powerful, refined or well-known, but its price advantage should be attractive enough for many buyers.

2007 Kia Optima models

A midsize sedan, the 2007 Kia Optima comes in two trim levels, LX and EX, and each is available with a four- or six-cylinder engine. The base LX comes standard with features like 16-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo and full power accessories. If you opt for an automatic transmission on your Optima LX, Kia adds a host of additional features as standard, including floor mats, keyless entry, cruise control and a telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. Step up to the LX V6 and you'll get alloy wheels and dual exhaust outlets as well.

The high-line Kia Optima EX adds chrome door handles, a power driver seat, automatic climate control, an upgraded stereo with an in-dash CD changer and Infinity-brand speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a trip computer. The EX V6 model adds foglights.

All Optimas are eligible for the optional Appearance Package that gives you 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out headlights and grille, aluminum interior trim, foglights (standard on the EX) and the addition of a trip computer on the LX. For the EX only, Kia also offers the Convenience Package, with a power passenger seat, heated front seats, adjustable pedals and a rear sunshade; the Leather Package bundles all of these features with leather seating surfaces. A sunroof is another exclusive EX option.

2007 Highlights

Technically, the all-new Kia Optima debuted midway through 2006 and was referred to as the 2006.5 model. However, most shoppers will be encountering it as a 2007 model. Compared to the previous-generation '06 version, the new Optima is larger, offers more options and is a much better-looking vehicle all around.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Kia Optima's standard 2.4-liter engine makes 162 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the base four-cylinder LX. Optional on the LX and standard on the four-cylinder EX is a five-speed automatic transmission. The Optima's optional 2.7-liter V6 is rated at 185 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque; the automatic is standard with this engine. Even with the V6, the front-wheel-drive Optima is no hot rod. Zero-to-60 runs take a leisurely 9.2 seconds for the V6. Fuel economy, with 24 mpg city/34 mpg highway for the four-cylinder and 22/30 mpg for the V6, is about average for a midsize family sedan.

Safety

Full-length side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints are standard on all 2007 Kia Optimas. Most Optimas also come with a tire-pressure monitor. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on manual-shift LX models, but ABS is unfortunately not available. Order an automatic transmission on the four-cylinder LX and you're eligible for the Stability Package, which bundles antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. This package is also optional on the LX V6 and all EX models. Adjustable pedals are optional on the EX. In NHTSA crash tests, the Optima earned a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the Kia Optima as "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection, which is the non-governmental institute's highest rating.

Driving

Between stoplights the 2007 Kia Optima V6 feels plenty powerful, but that engine runs out of steam as the rpm climb. Passing power is adequate but unimpressive for a V6 in this class, and the five-speed automatic is reluctant to downshift. Thankfully, there is a manual mode when you want some extra punch. Given the V6's disappointing performance, we'd recommend that budget-minded buyers stick with the base four-cylinder engine, as it provides fully adequate performance while keeping the price tag low. Thanks to its tightly tuned suspension and relatively communicative steering, the Kia Optima has a somewhat sporty feel around town. The trade-off is that this Kia ultimately doesn't feel as luxurious as other midsize sedans. In addition, if you start making considerable cornering demands on the car, that sportiness goes away quickly. Used as a daily commuter, though, the Optima can be surprisingly entertaining.

Interior

The Optima's interior is clearly a cut above its predecessor's. It boasts interesting textures and glowing blue gauges similar to those in the Honda Accord, and most surfaces have a high-quality look and feel. There's plenty of legroom up front, and the seats are well-shaped and supportive with nicely padded bottom cushions. Legroom is good in back, but the seat bottoms are a little short, offering less support for long-limbed occupants. Trunk capacity is 14.8 cubic feet, and all Optimas have a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Optima.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best mid-size deal out there
Jeff Adams,12/29/2006
Researched, thoroughly. Physically checked out every other competitor. Hands down, this is the best deal out there for a mid-sized sedan. This feels more luxurious and sporty than you'd expect. It's so nice you almost want to take your shoes off when you get into it. People who sit in the front and the back comment about the remarkable comfort, quietness, and luxurious feel. Strangers stare, daytime or night. People who drive Accords and Camrys marvel over its looks inside and out. My teenagers think it's one of the best looking vehicles around. Recently ran into black ice. The car took over and stopped me smoothly much like normal - save the feel of the anti-lock brakes. It's sure-footed!
Pleased with my New Optima
John M,01/09/2007
I have the LX AT version with the Appearance package. I've had it for 3 and a half months at the time of this writing, and I am convinced that I made the right choice when purchasing this vehicle. I owned a Kia before this and had a couple of problems that needed warranty work, and the fit and finish were not that great. This has not been the case with this vehicle. I have yet to have any issues and no matter how much I've inspected it, I haven't identified any fit and finish defects, and the material seems high quality. The interior with the appearance package is just plain beautiful, worthy of a $30,000 vehicle, and I paid about half that after rebates; WAY LESS than an equivalent Accord.
Great car until now..
wolfenbuttel,03/05/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Bought the car Used from Enterprise car sales with 43,000 miles on it. Gas mileage was below expected averaging around 20-24 instead of the 28-32 like the sticker said. Absolutely love the look and design of the car but, have had numerous problems with the transmission not shifting smoothly. The headlights and tail light bulbs blowing every 6 months, but fixed that issue with an HID conversion kit on the car. The trunk randomly pops open on it's own, and It has had the worst electrical issue with the AC randomly shutting off and on, Dealership tried to tell me it was the blower motor but that was a lie. I had it replaced and it does the same thing.
Satisfied Owner
JK,01/05/2007
Build quality inside and out is first rate. Has good pickup and ride is quiet. Looks like a much more expensive car than it is. A great value and fully loaded with extras you would pay extra for in other cars. Tight responsive steering and good road feel...very European ride (which means you're not floating over bumps).
See all 80 reviews of the 2007 Kia Optima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Optima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Kia Optima

Used 2007 Kia Optima Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A).

