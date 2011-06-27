Vehicle overview

Kia built its reputation in the U.S. on inexpensive cars. For the most part, that hasn't changed, although you'd be hard-pressed to find much about the 2007 Kia Optima that's "cheap."

The Optima is Kia's midsize sedan and, like other vehicles of this type, it's aimed at families desiring comfort, decent performance and value. Even the base LX offers desirable standard features, especially when equipped with an automatic transmission. Items like antilock brakes, side and side-curtain airbags and a telescoping steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls are all standard. Stability control and traction control are also standard on all but the LX with a manual transmission.

We suspect most Optimas will be ordered with the five-speed automatic transmission. Around town the car feels decidedly quick, but it doesn't really turn in an impressive 0-60 time. On the other hand, the Optima V6 is rated at 30 mpg on the highway, so that could make up for any acceleration shortcomings in most consumers' minds.

The 2007 Kia Optima is obviously not intended as a sport sedan. However, around town, the Optima does feel a bit like a sport sedan, thanks to its relatively quick steering, tight suspension tuning and unexpectedly generous helping of road feel. If you start getting serious with the car on twisty roads, much of that quasi sport sedan feel goes away, though. Fortunately, most buyers won't be putting these kinds of demands on Kia's midsize sedan.

Overall, the 2007 Kia Optima ranks pretty high with us in regards to affordable family sedans. It's certainly competitive against similarly priced vehicles like the Chevy Malibu, Chrysler Sebring, Ford Fusion or Hyundai Sonata, and Kia's warranty coverage is still one of the best offers in the business. Compared to more mainstream offerings like the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the Optima is not as powerful, refined or well-known, but its price advantage should be attractive enough for many buyers.