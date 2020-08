Used 2010 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio

Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Good Tires Good Brakes 16 Steel Wheels w/Covers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio: SIRIUS AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD Player Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cloth Seat Trim Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Heated door mirrors Low tire pressure warning Overhead airbag Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system SIRIUS Satellite Radio Speed control Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted audio controls Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Variably intermittent wipers. Black 2010 Kia Optima LX 4D Sedan FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 20220 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPG Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGG4A89A5410772

Stock: 10410772

Certified Pre-Owned: No