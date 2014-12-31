Used 2010 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

I bought this car as a 9 month old former rental car in December 2010. I had no significant problems for about a year and then a dying out problem occurred that required me to go all the way up to a vice president of Kia Motors America (KMA) to get it fixed under warranty. This problem required multiple attempts at 2 Kia dealerships and a number of repair efforts by the KMA engineer for the Eastern United States, but it was finally fixed after about a year. My experience is that Kia has a long and sometimes difficult warranty. Some minor paint issues also appeared after about 4 years that were not covered by the warranty. As to performance and comfort the car is fine. Update July 2020, there are over 121,000 miles on the odometer and the car is running fine. In the last few years, a few parts needed replaced -- two door lock actuators, the water pump, and blower motor electronic control board -- but that is not too bad considering the age and mileage of the car. The engine is quiet, powerful, and smooth and does not require oil to be added between oil changes (I use Mobil 1 oil that I change every 4,000 to 4,300 miles or 6 months, whichever comes first.) The transmission is smooth and works well and does not leak (I changed the fluid at 60,000 miles and 118,000 miles). Not fancy or flashy but a solid choice. I recommend this car as a budget minded choice.

