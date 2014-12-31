Used 2010 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

5,078 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Optima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    102,128 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,595

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    114,895 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,600

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    122,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,299

    $561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in White
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    106,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    118,500 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,938

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    69,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2010 Kia Optima LX

    97,142 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima EX in Gold
    used

    2010 Kia Optima EX

    146,229 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Optima SX in Silver
    used

    2010 Kia Optima SX

    96,537 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima EX in Gray
    used

    2011 Kia Optima EX

    90,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,490

    $2,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2011 Kia Optima LX

    196,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima LX in Gray
    used

    2011 Kia Optima LX

    102,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima LX in Red
    used

    2011 Kia Optima LX

    102,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima EX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Optima EX

    127,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,488

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Optima LX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Optima LX

    126,814 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima EX in Red
    used

    2011 Kia Optima EX

    107,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,850

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Optima LX in Silver
    used

    2009 Kia Optima LX

    61,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Optima EX in Gray
    used

    2011 Kia Optima EX

    118,325 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,951

    $570 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,078 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2010 Kia Optima

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.820 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
A Solid Budget Minded Choice
sronald1918,12/31/2014
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car as a 9 month old former rental car in December 2010. I had no significant problems for about a year and then a dying out problem occurred that required me to go all the way up to a vice president of Kia Motors America (KMA) to get it fixed under warranty. This problem required multiple attempts at 2 Kia dealerships and a number of repair efforts by the KMA engineer for the Eastern United States, but it was finally fixed after about a year. My experience is that Kia has a long and sometimes difficult warranty. Some minor paint issues also appeared after about 4 years that were not covered by the warranty. As to performance and comfort the car is fine. Update July 2020, there are over 121,000 miles on the odometer and the car is running fine. In the last few years, a few parts needed replaced -- two door lock actuators, the water pump, and blower motor electronic control board -- but that is not too bad considering the age and mileage of the car. The engine is quiet, powerful, and smooth and does not require oil to be added between oil changes (I use Mobil 1 oil that I change every 4,000 to 4,300 miles or 6 months, whichever comes first.) The transmission is smooth and works well and does not leak (I changed the fluid at 60,000 miles and 118,000 miles). Not fancy or flashy but a solid choice. I recommend this car as a budget minded choice.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Optima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Optima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings