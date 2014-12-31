Used 2010 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
5,078 listings
- 102,128 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,595$617 Below Market
- 114,895 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,600
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,299$561 Below Market
- 106,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 118,500 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,938
- 69,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 97,142 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,997
- 146,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,400
- 96,537 miles
$6,500
- 90,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,490$2,038 Below Market
- 196,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950$713 Below Market
- 102,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,352 Below Market
- 102,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$1,193 Below Market
- 127,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488$669 Below Market
- 126,814 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495$890 Below Market
- 107,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850$329 Below Market
- 61,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$365 Below Market
- 118,325 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,951$570 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima
Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima
Overall Consumer Rating4.820 Reviews
sronald1918,12/31/2014
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car as a 9 month old former rental car in December 2010. I had no significant problems for about a year and then a dying out problem occurred that required me to go all the way up to a vice president of Kia Motors America (KMA) to get it fixed under warranty. This problem required multiple attempts at 2 Kia dealerships and a number of repair efforts by the KMA engineer for the Eastern United States, but it was finally fixed after about a year. My experience is that Kia has a long and sometimes difficult warranty. Some minor paint issues also appeared after about 4 years that were not covered by the warranty. As to performance and comfort the car is fine. Update July 2020, there are over 121,000 miles on the odometer and the car is running fine. In the last few years, a few parts needed replaced -- two door lock actuators, the water pump, and blower motor electronic control board -- but that is not too bad considering the age and mileage of the car. The engine is quiet, powerful, and smooth and does not require oil to be added between oil changes (I use Mobil 1 oil that I change every 4,000 to 4,300 miles or 6 months, whichever comes first.) The transmission is smooth and works well and does not leak (I changed the fluid at 60,000 miles and 118,000 miles). Not fancy or flashy but a solid choice. I recommend this car as a budget minded choice.
