Used 2012 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Thank you for visiting another one of Kia of East Hartford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Kia Optima EX with 138,356mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Kia Optima. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2012 Kia Optima: Altogether, the Optima is one of the sportiest-feeling mid-size sedans in its base configuration, while the Turbo model promises the acceleration and responsiveness of rival V6 models but with true 4-cylinder fuel economy-as high as 24 mpg city and 35 highway, by EPA estimates. It fits Kia's tradition of packing more features and value into their vehicles at the same price as lesser-equipped rival models while actually forging a beautiful new design direction. A hybrid powertrain continues to be available, and provides impressive fuel economy numbers of 34 city / 39 highway. Resale value for the new Optima is looking strong. ALG, which supplies residual value data to the auto industry, significantly raised its residuals for this generation Optima compared to the previous model--indicating confidence that this new Optima will be worth much more come trade-in time. Kia also still has one of the strongest warranties in the business, with ten years or 100,000 miles for powertrain and a 5-year, 60,000-mile vehicle warranty and roadside assistance. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, extensive standard features, Stylish new design, excellent gas mileage, even with turbo, strong resale value, long warranty, and steering and handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

