Used 2009 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Premium Pkg Navigation System Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Pearl White Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2009 Kia Optima? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Optima EX is well maintained and has just 66,858mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Optima comes standard with full-length side curtain air bags, active headrests, tire pressure monitoring system and a valuable warranty which brings bumper-to-bumper coverage. Highway mileage is estimated at 32 mpg, and pricing for 2009 starts at $17,500. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGE224095351631

Stock: 95351631

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020