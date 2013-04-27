Used 2009 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me
- 126,814 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,495$890 Below Market
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228595306428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995$365 Below Market
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 61k miles! LX! 32 mpg! Wow, we have a gorgeous Kia Optima for you! The body is clean, shiny, stylish, and very attractive in appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, fuel efficient, reliable, peppy, and sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition with good options. This Optima comes with newer tires, LX package, CD stereo, front bucket seats with center console, auto, air, 2.4 4 cylinder, 4 wheel ABS brakes, stability control, front/side/curtain airbags, power mirrors with integrated turn signals, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you desire quality, low mileage, fuel economy, reliability, style, and a strong running ride, this beautiful Optima may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228595286584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,198 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,897
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2009 Kia Optima LX Midnight Blue 4D Sedan 2.4L I4 DOHCGray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Steel Wheels w/Covers, Air Conditioning, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.22/32 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228995303452
Stock: 303452T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 34,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,981$208 Below Market
Mills GM Buick - Baxter / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX.2009 Kia Optima LX FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC Ebony Black22/32 City/Highway MPGALL PLEASURE NO PRESSURE. For further information visit us at www.millsgm.com or call us at 888-829-3504.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228895324499
Stock: 2G200187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 116,351 miles
$7,998
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228795352164
Stock: 18978231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998
Bob Brown Chevrolet - Urbandale / Iowa
CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Remote Keyless Entry, Portable Audio Connection, Leather, Heated Seats. 2009 Kia Optima EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC Ruby Red 22/32 City/Highway MPGAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title or non-infringement. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, and license. Not responsible for typographical errors. Bob Brown Chevrolet has been serving Central Iowa for over 55 years, we offer a huge selection of both new, and pre-owned inventory. Take advantage of our Market Base Pricing and transparent sales process providing a pleasurable customer experience. Call 877-234-8841 for immediate assistance.*:* Tax, title, license and dealer fees (unless itemized above) are extra. All customers may not qualify for all incentives. See Dealer for complete details. Dealer added accessories will be extra. **:*** Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228795299708
Stock: L1245071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 83,386 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
County Auto Brokers - Yorktown / Virginia
GREAT DEAL ON THIS ONE!!! $7995.00 CASH AND CARRY PRICE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228895289656
Stock: LMA11-656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,716 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,965
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE | CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT | 16" STEEL WHLS W/COVERS.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228495334480
Stock: 19F999C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 144,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850
Lexington Park Ford Lincoln - Lexington Park / Maryland
AUTOMATIC ~ ALLOY WHEELS ~ CLEAN CARFAX ~ INFINITY AUDIO SYSTEM ~ CD PLAYER ~ SATELLITE RADIO ~ CALL NOW 440-249-6296 Recent Arrival! 2.7L V6 DOHC, beige Leather, 17' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat, Convenience Package (EX), Heated Front Seats, Infinity Prem Audio Sys w/6-Disc CD Changer, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear Window Manual Sunshade, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. Ruby Red 2009 Kia Optima EX 4D Sedan FWD 2.7L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE224695338544
Stock: 2027T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 110,069 miles
$6,314
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
2009 Kia Optima EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Ruby Red20/28 City/Highway MPGGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE224995321916
Stock: 2598PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 113,097 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,394
Valley Subaru of Longmont - Longmont / Colorado
2.7L V6 DOHC, Black Leather. Odometer is 14532 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGWe are big enough to serve you but small enough to know you We have built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We have been family owned and operated in Longmont for over 30 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE224595332699
Stock: L3202876C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 66,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,907
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Premium Pkg Navigation System Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Pearl White Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2009 Kia Optima? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Optima EX is well maintained and has just 66,858mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Optima comes standard with full-length side curtain air bags, active headrests, tire pressure monitoring system and a valuable warranty which brings bumper-to-bumper coverage. Highway mileage is estimated at 32 mpg, and pricing for 2009 starts at $17,500. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE224095351631
Stock: 95351631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 132,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Apollo Auto Sales has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Kia Optima. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this KiaOptima EX cannot be beat. This Kia Optima's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Optima. A rare find these days. The Kia Optima EX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The Optima comes standard with full-length side curtain air bags, active headrests, tire pressure monitoring system and a valuable warranty which brings bumper-to-bumper coverage. Highway mileage is estimated at 32 mpg, and pricing for 2009 starts at $17,500. Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Optima EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE228295309836
Stock: 138992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 165,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,488$1,584 Below Market
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
Get new car value at used car prices with the Kia Optima LX in Orleans. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 4 cylinder Black car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE123185245687
Stock: U7174C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 102,128 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,595$617 Below Market
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Good Tires Good Brakes 16 Steel Wheels w/Covers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio: SIRIUS AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD Player Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cloth Seat Trim Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Heated door mirrors Low tire pressure warning Overhead airbag Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system SIRIUS Satellite Radio Speed control Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted audio controls Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Variably intermittent wipers. Black 2010 Kia Optima LX 4D Sedan FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 20220 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPG Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGG4A89A5410772
Stock: 10410772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,895 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,600
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2010 Kia Optima 4dr 4dr Sedan I4 Automatic LX features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGG4A81A5414797
Stock: AAW-414797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,299$561 Below Market
Smith Family Car Store - Roaring Spring / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Optima LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGG4A85A5392321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,418 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,812
Don Miller Subaru West - Madison / Wisconsin
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Come test drive this 2008 Kia Optima! A comfortable ride with room to spare! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 35,000 miles! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Optima LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGE124785194298
Stock: 80-5378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
