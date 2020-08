Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Meet our 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium shown in Ice Silver Metallic! It combines functionality with stylish good looks that expand life's opportunities and magnify enjoyment! Powered by our amazing horizontally opposed 2.0 Liter Boxer 4 Cylinder that provides 148hp and a Lineartronic CVT that helps you demand the road. This All Wheel Drive team helps you score near 33mpg on the highway. Subaru's lower center of gravity provides better handling and serves up that that sports car feel. Load up your friends and head out for some off-road fun! Our 2.0i Premium provides you with plenty of room for your family or fishing buddies, plus your gear and even the family dog. Slide behind the wheel and take in the ergonomic design filled with amenities to provide for a comfortable road trip. The exterior lines scream sporty hatchback while the interior provides ample space for cargo or passengers. Legendary Subaru reliability and exemplary safety features are abundant to protect the ones you love. Our XV Crosstek provides ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features to keep you out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF2GPAVC8D2900479

Stock: 18404

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-14-2020