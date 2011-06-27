Used 2013 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

Roy , 09/09/2019 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I buy this 2013 Jeep Compass because other car cost to fix timing belt & engine replace! I had Jeep Compass now for 7 yrs. had no problems on engine but started know something the cargo not very big & poor gas mileage & CVT transmission had jerking feeling when stop real fast plus recalls! And other thing too like changing oil & air filter very hard changes because 9 screws take off get to air filter! But all of that got Lifetime warranty incase engine &Transmission break down cost you arm & leg replace it!!