Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,143
|$8,866
|$10,301
|Clean
|$6,850
|$8,494
|$9,857
|Average
|$6,265
|$7,751
|$8,968
|Rough
|$5,681
|$7,007
|$8,079
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,056
|$9,926
|$11,481
|Clean
|$7,726
|$9,510
|$10,986
|Average
|$7,067
|$8,677
|$9,995
|Rough
|$6,407
|$7,844
|$9,004
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,024
|$8,750
|$10,185
|Clean
|$6,736
|$8,383
|$9,746
|Average
|$6,161
|$7,649
|$8,867
|Rough
|$5,586
|$6,915
|$7,988
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,760
|$7,293
|$8,566
|Clean
|$5,524
|$6,987
|$8,196
|Average
|$5,053
|$6,375
|$7,457
|Rough
|$4,581
|$5,763
|$6,718
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,371
|$7,959
|$9,278
|Clean
|$6,110
|$7,625
|$8,878
|Average
|$5,589
|$6,957
|$8,077
|Rough
|$5,067
|$6,290
|$7,276
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,455
|$8,077
|$9,425
|Clean
|$6,191
|$7,738
|$9,018
|Average
|$5,662
|$7,060
|$8,204
|Rough
|$5,134
|$6,383
|$7,391