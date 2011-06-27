Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews
Best SUV you can ever buy!
Bought my 94 XJ for a steal at $1400, everything was still working, even the stock radio. Only had to replace the temperature sensor so it would start while cold, but nothing else needed replaced! Cannot beat its of road capabilities. Living in a city that doesn't plow or salt the roads during winter, the difference the 4 wheel drive makes on icy roads is phenomenal! Saved us several times in bad weather being able to drive where no other car could. I will never sell this thing, even if you offered me $20k for it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can't beat it!
Can't say enough good things about the Jeep Cherokee. This is the 2nd one I've owned. After 233,000 miles this thing still has enough power to get your blood moving! The tranny and the t-case are still in great working order. Coupled with a set of bfg all terrains, it's pretty much unstoppable. It's been reliable, safe, and comfy. The a/c still works too! Jeep should have never dropped this design. The liberty, compass, and the like are nothing more than fancy Jeep look-a-like station wagons. Long live the xj!
Loved my Jeep
I bought my Jeep Cherokee new in 1994 and have loved it. Unfortunately some other scumbag liked it too and stole it out of my work parking lot a week and a half ago. They found it but unfortunately it was totalled. After 8 years it still ran well and only had the expected repairs needed in the 120,000 miles that I had driven it.
They dont make them like they used to...
For an suv that has 235,000 miles on it, this thing is amazing. I bought it in June for $250 from a co-workers family member. In total i put about $1000 worth of work into it, 4 new tires, fuel pump, catalytic converter, brakes and tranny output seal. This thing is fast, it blows away my friend's explorer, and gives a Ford Probe and Honda Civic a run for its money. Steering is a little loose, but what do you expect for a truck that has that sort of mileage and is 14 years old. My only regret to it is not having 4x4. I have had it packed to the gills with equipment, and you barely notice its there. Lot of power superior reliability!
Love my Jeep
bought my Cherokeefor 3900 and promptly sold my 2000 Mustang GT (which I found to be uncomfortable..and so was the payment) The Jeep has been a trip. It's got plenty of get up and go with 190 Hp. . It has been very reliable. Ive driven it 17k, the only work done a brake job (friend did it for 100 bucks), hose sprung a leak (i replaced it for a dollar), oil changes, new shocks (didn't have to..just thought it was time- $75), friend and I tuned it up (plugs, new wires, cap $50) oh, and I bought the jeep steel 5 spoked wheels on ebay for$100 nice touch really updated the look.
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner