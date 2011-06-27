  1. Home
1994 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$788$1,674$2,124
Clean$706$1,500$1,910
Average$542$1,153$1,482
Rough$379$806$1,054
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,988$2,539
Clean$812$1,782$2,283
Average$623$1,369$1,771
Rough$435$957$1,260
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$771$1,613$2,041
Clean$691$1,446$1,835
Average$531$1,111$1,424
Rough$370$776$1,013
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$750$1,573$1,990
Clean$672$1,410$1,790
Average$516$1,083$1,389
Rough$360$757$988
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,761$3,244$3,994
Clean$1,578$2,908$3,591
Average$1,212$2,235$2,786
Rough$846$1,562$1,982
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,022$2,100$2,647
Clean$916$1,882$2,381
Average$703$1,447$1,847
Rough$491$1,011$1,313
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$774$1,821$2,356
Clean$693$1,632$2,118
Average$532$1,254$1,643
Rough$372$876$1,169
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$818$1,732$2,196
Clean$733$1,552$1,975
Average$563$1,193$1,532
Rough$393$833$1,090
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$884$2,083$2,695
Clean$792$1,867$2,424
Average$608$1,435$1,881
Rough$424$1,003$1,337
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$853$1,774$2,242
Clean$764$1,590$2,016
Average$587$1,222$1,564
Rough$410$854$1,113
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$713$1,510$1,917
Clean$638$1,354$1,724
Average$490$1,040$1,337
Rough$342$727$951
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$836$1,948$2,515
Clean$749$1,746$2,261
Average$575$1,342$1,754
Rough$402$937$1,248
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $693 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,632 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $372 to $2,356, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.