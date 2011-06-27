Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,674
|$2,124
|Clean
|$706
|$1,500
|$1,910
|Average
|$542
|$1,153
|$1,482
|Rough
|$379
|$806
|$1,054
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,988
|$2,539
|Clean
|$812
|$1,782
|$2,283
|Average
|$623
|$1,369
|$1,771
|Rough
|$435
|$957
|$1,260
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,613
|$2,041
|Clean
|$691
|$1,446
|$1,835
|Average
|$531
|$1,111
|$1,424
|Rough
|$370
|$776
|$1,013
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$750
|$1,573
|$1,990
|Clean
|$672
|$1,410
|$1,790
|Average
|$516
|$1,083
|$1,389
|Rough
|$360
|$757
|$988
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,761
|$3,244
|$3,994
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,908
|$3,591
|Average
|$1,212
|$2,235
|$2,786
|Rough
|$846
|$1,562
|$1,982
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,022
|$2,100
|$2,647
|Clean
|$916
|$1,882
|$2,381
|Average
|$703
|$1,447
|$1,847
|Rough
|$491
|$1,011
|$1,313
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,821
|$2,356
|Clean
|$693
|$1,632
|$2,118
|Average
|$532
|$1,254
|$1,643
|Rough
|$372
|$876
|$1,169
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,732
|$2,196
|Clean
|$733
|$1,552
|$1,975
|Average
|$563
|$1,193
|$1,532
|Rough
|$393
|$833
|$1,090
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$884
|$2,083
|$2,695
|Clean
|$792
|$1,867
|$2,424
|Average
|$608
|$1,435
|$1,881
|Rough
|$424
|$1,003
|$1,337
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,774
|$2,242
|Clean
|$764
|$1,590
|$2,016
|Average
|$587
|$1,222
|$1,564
|Rough
|$410
|$854
|$1,113
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$713
|$1,510
|$1,917
|Clean
|$638
|$1,354
|$1,724
|Average
|$490
|$1,040
|$1,337
|Rough
|$342
|$727
|$951
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,948
|$2,515
|Clean
|$749
|$1,746
|$2,261
|Average
|$575
|$1,342
|$1,754
|Rough
|$402
|$937
|$1,248